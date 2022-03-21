Three Rochester fighters win MMA bouts
Three Rochester fighters who train at Mario Roberto Jiu-Jitsu Academy won Mixed Martial Arts fights at Northern Lights Casino in Walker on March 12.
Tremaine Jackson, McCoy Tekautz and Dennis Lawrence were the Rochester winners.
It was the amateur debuts for Jackson and Lawrence, while Tekautz upped his record to 2-2.
Jackson won by technical knockout over Thief River Falls’ John Ivaniszyn just 56 seconds into his fight. Tekautz beat Minneapolis’ Noah Blabu by split decision and Lawrence beat Virginia’s Jake Murrel by technical knockout 2:30 into the second round.
All three men will be fighting in Fargo, N.D., on May 6 in an event that will be televised on UFC Fight Pass.
