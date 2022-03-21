Read Today's Paper Monday, March 21
Sports

Three Rochester fighters win MMA bouts

Tremaine Jackson, McCoy Tekautz and Dennis Lawrence were all winners on March 12 in Walker.

03-30 mma clark kk .jpg
Three Rochester fighters were winners on March 12 in their Mixed Martial Arts bouts in Walker.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 21, 2022 04:26 PM
Three Rochester fighters who train at Mario Roberto Jiu-Jitsu Academy won Mixed Martial Arts fights at Northern Lights Casino in Walker on March 12.

Tremaine Jackson, McCoy Tekautz and Dennis Lawrence were the Rochester winners.

It was the amateur debuts for Jackson and Lawrence, while Tekautz upped his record to 2-2.

Jackson won by technical knockout over Thief River Falls’ John Ivaniszyn just 56 seconds into his fight. Tekautz beat Minneapolis’ Noah Blabu by split decision and Lawrence beat Virginia’s Jake Murrel by technical knockout 2:30 into the second round.

All three men will be fighting in Fargo, N.D., on May 6 in an event that will be televised on UFC Fight Pass.

