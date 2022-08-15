Three Rochester teens enjoying the heights of the USA Climbing world

ROCHESTER — It didn't take long for Erik Cmiel, Noah Winkel and Berrick Miller to fall in love with rock climbing.

For Winkel, it was at a friend's birthday party at the old Prairie Walls Climbing Gym in Rochester, at the age of 11. The now 17-year-old was hooked from the start.

When it came time for his birthday, there was little hesitation where he wanted to go. One of the invitees to his party was Cmiel, who found his calling as well, realizing this was the sport for him.

Miller quickly came to that realization, too, after his parents brought him to Roca Climbing and Fitness in search of a new winter sport. He had a membership before he left that day.

For all three, their passion for the sport has brought them together at Roca, where they compete for the climbing gym's youth team in an almighty test of agility, strength and problem-solving.

That's what they find so enjoyable about the sport.

"The sport for me is definitely the mind-body connection and it evolves because it's both a very physical sport, but also a very technically demanding sport, in that you're essentially solving a puzzle as you go up the wall," Winkel said. "And so not only do you have to be physically capable of doing all the moves, you also have to be able to visualize and see how to do those moves."

"I just really enjoyed it from the start, because it's like the individual aspect along as a team aspect where you push yourself," Cmiel, 17, said. "It's you versus the wall. How other people do it is not determined how you do, it's completely up to you just how you climb and how you perform."

"Once you try it you are hooked," Miller, 15, said.

The sport was gaining popularity at a rapid pace about six or seven years ago with the takeoff of social media and has only gained more traction in recent years, as people increasingly looked to outdoor activities to participate in during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rock climbing also made its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 where it was considered a major success.

Berrick Miller, 15, Noah Winkel, 17 and Erik Cmiel, 17, at Roca Climbing Gym in Rochester on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Rock climbing is something, too, that can be done year-round, which is something most sports here in Minnesota can't say. In fact, the competition season itself starts in the fall and goes through July with nationals.

But what is most intriguing about the sport is that it's increasingly use as therapy.

In a 2021 study by the National Library of Medicine, researchers found climbing was successful in reducing depressive symptoms and improving psychological well-being in clinical populations. In other words, it's a sport that has been proven to benefit both a climber's physical and mental health.

"Once you become a climber, people start asking about climbing and everybody always is like 'oh, adrenaline junkie,'" Roca gym owner and coach Jeremy Schaar said. "It's not. Some of my most calm, freeing moments I've had in my climbing career — I've been climbing for 33 years — have been 1,000 feet up a wall. Totally relaxed, enjoying the view and just enjoying being in such a position that not many people get to be in. We don't really do it for the adrenaline. The challenge and being able to overcome things is more of the draw of the sport."

The road to nationals

There are three types of climbing in the competitive world: lead/top rope, speed and bouldering.

Speed climbing is one that is often not really a concern in the professional climbing community as it requires going up the same path in the fastest amount of time over and over, thus lead and bouldering are considered the two main events in competitive climbing.

Technical and tactical, bouldering sees competitors scale as many novel fixed routes — known as problems — as possible without any ropes in the allotted time, before free falling onto a crash pad. Lead involves using safety ropes to rise as high as possible.

Cmiel, Winkel and Miller compete in local as well as USA climbing (USAC) sanctioned events at the youth level (under-19). A climber must do three sanctioned events to be able to qualify for regionals where they compete against other climbers from the Dakotas, Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois. The top 26 climbers in each respective age group then go to divisions where the amount of competitors from other states doubles to include climbers from as far away as West Virginia and Pennsylvania. The top six finishers in each category's final round in divisions advance to the national competition.

Noah Winkel, 17, climbs one of the large walls inside Roca Climbing Gym in Rochester on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Cmiel, Winkel and Miller were able to do just that, punching their ticket at divisions in June to nationals, which were held the last week of July in Arlington Heights, Ill. It gave Roca an impressive three climbers at the top youth competition in the sport.

Cmiel and Winkel had been there before, but it was the first time for Miller, who qualified in both bouldering and ropes. It's something he won't forget anytime soon.

"I really wasn't too concerned about how well I placed, just as long as I had fun," Miller said. "I already made it to the biggest competition I can make it to and I feel like that kind of helped with my mental game and everything like that. And it was just a really cool experience."

Both Cmiel and Winkel also competed in both events.

Cmiel advanced to the semifinals with a ninth place finish in the qualifying round where he finished 15th. But like Miller, both Cmiel and Winkel admitted it was just fun to compete and be a part of the rock climbing community at that stage.

"It's a competitive sport, but it never really feels like that when you're actually competing because it's up to you how good you do," Cmiel said. "Everyone else there is encouraging you and trying to help you out as well. They're not rooting against you or trying to do anything that would make you do worse. They're all trying to support you and you're doing the best that you can do. And so that's why like some of my best friends I've made, do climbing and like other states and just meeting them at competitions or other events like that. It's super cool. And one of the great things about the sport."

The future is bright for the trio and Schaar couldn't have been more happy with the way they competed this year. Not only for themselves, but for Roca as well as the city of Rochester.

"It does make me super proud of what we're doing here to have so many kids, I mean, I didn't see any other gym our size have this many kids at nationals," he said. "There's a couple of gyms there with our size that had maybe one kid there. But for such a small town and the small market to produce that many kids that made it to nationals is super, super awesome. I'm proud of all of them. I told them while they're climbing and everything to sort of be proud of what they've done and not get frustrated with how they placed or anything. Even just to make it to nationals, is a huge, huge achievement."