SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 20
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Three southeastern Minnesota hockey players selected in NA3HL Draft

Dodge County's Brendon Wolesky, Lourdes' Matthew Mahoney and Mayo's Javan Hodge were all chosen in Wednesday's North American 3 Hockey League Draft.

Rochester Kiwanis Hockey Festival - Century vs. Dodge County Boy
Dodge County's Brendon Wolesky (5) skates with the puck during a Rochester Kiwanis Hockey Festival game against Century on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Post Bulletin staff
April 20, 2022 03:54 PM
Share

Brendon Wolesky was one of the most consistent scorers on the Dodge County boys hockey team over the past three seasons.

He was never the Wildcats' top scorer, but he was always a player who opposing teams had to keep an eye on.

Junior hockey teams have been keeping an eye on him, too.

Wolesky was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the North American 3 Hockey League Draft on Wednesday. He was selected by the Yellowstone Quake, who play in Cody, Wyoming. Yellowstone finished 13-31-3 in 2021-22 and in seventh-place in the eight-team Frontier Division.

He had 11 goals and 26 points as a senior this past season for the Wildcats, who finished 16-11-0 overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wolesky was a key forward on the Dodge County team that was the Class A state runner-up in 2021, as well as the Wildcats team that was the No. 1 seed in the Section 1A playoffs in 2020. He finished his three-year high school career with 31 goals and 49 assists, for 80 total points.

Mahoney, Hodge drafted

Two Rochester players were also selected in Wednesday's draft.

Lourdes' star forward Matthew Mahoney was taken with the fourth pick of the second round (No. 38 overall) by the St. Louis Jr. Blues, who are Central Division rivals of the Rochester Grizzlies.

Lourdes vs. Providence Academy Boys Hockey
Lourdes' Matthew Mahoney (22) controls the puck during a boys hockey game against Providence Academy Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Graham Arena in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Mahoney was Rochester's top goal-scorer in 2021-22, scoring 28 goals. He added 11 assists, for 39 points, in his senior season. He helped Lourdes finish the season 19-8-0 and reach the Section 1A semifinals.

St. Louis finished 6-38-3 in 2021-22 and missed the playoffs, placing sixth in the six-team Central Division.

Mahoney finished his three-year varsity career at Lourdes with 49 goals and 74 total points. He scored 46 goals and had 68 points over his final two seasons.

Rochester Mayo's Javan Hodge was also selected on Wednesday. Like Wolesky, Hodge was selected by the Yellowstone Quake. The hard-working senior — who was taken with the 110th overall draft pick — bounced back and forth between forward and defense during his four-year varsity career with the Spartans.

Hodge had eight goals and 19 total points this past season on a very balanced Mayo team that had 14 players reach double digits in points. Hodge's best season, point-wise, with the Spartans was his sophomore year (2019-20), when he scored 11 goals and added 18 assists. He finished his career with 24 goals and 64 total points.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rochester Grizzlies, who last month won the NA3HL championship, the Fraser Cup, didn't have any selections in Wednesday's four-round draft.

The Grizzlies had previously traded their selections in the draft in exchange for other teams' tender agreements. That allowed Rochester to lock up a handful of players it liked for next season and not risk them being selected by other teams in the draft.

Hodge.jpg
Rochester Mayo's Javan Hodge (6) was selected in the fourth round of the North American 3 Hockey League draft on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, by the Yellowstone Quake, who play in Cody, Wyoming. Hodge had 24 goals and 64 points during his four-year career at Mayo.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Related Topics: NA3HLROCHESTER GRIZZLIESMAYO HIGH SCHOOLLOURDES HIGH SCHOOLKASSON-MANTORVILLEBYRON
What to read next
Iowa, UCLA, vs Minnesota
Sports
Winona grad Ramler, standout gymnast for Gophers, named finalist for national honor
Lexy Ramler is the most decorated gymnast in the history of the University of Minnesota women's gymnastics program. She could add to that resume in the coming weeks as the Winona High grad has been nominated for the prestigious Honda Sport Award for a third consecutive year.
April 20, 2022 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff
042022.MENGHINI.MUG.jpg
Sports
Menghini has battled through injuries, found comfort zone with Austin Bruins
Anthony Menghini needed little time to become a prolific goal scorer in the North American Hockey League. The Brainerd native and former standout at Northstar Christian Academy in Alexandria has a team-leading 20 goals, as well as 31 points, in 37 games for the playoff-bound Bruins.
April 20, 2022 05:15 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
122620.LUND.FAMILY.JPG
Sports
Feldman: Pat Lund was a larger than life, down to Earth southeastern Minnesota sports icon
Pat Lund grew up in Rochester and loved covering high school sports in southeastern Minnesota. The long time sports director at KTTC-TV passed away on April 7, just more than 15 months after retiring.
April 18, 2022 10:45 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
KLAYTON.KNAPP.BRUINS.png
Sports
Austin Bruins goalie Knapp, the team's 'backbone,' has Division I dreams
Klayton Knapp came to Austin last fall to prove to himself that he can play at the NAHL level. He's done that, and he's proved it to his teammates, coaches and opponents across the league.
April 17, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman