Three southeastern Minnesota hockey players selected in NA3HL Draft

Brendon Wolesky was one of the most consistent scorers on the Dodge County boys hockey team over the past three seasons.

He was never the Wildcats' top scorer, but he was always a player who opposing teams had to keep an eye on.

Junior hockey teams have been keeping an eye on him, too.

Wolesky was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the North American 3 Hockey League Draft on Wednesday. He was selected by the Yellowstone Quake, who play in Cody, Wyoming. Yellowstone finished 13-31-3 in 2021-22 and in seventh-place in the eight-team Frontier Division.

He had 11 goals and 26 points as a senior this past season for the Wildcats, who finished 16-11-0 overall.

Wolesky was a key forward on the Dodge County team that was the Class A state runner-up in 2021, as well as the Wildcats team that was the No. 1 seed in the Section 1A playoffs in 2020. He finished his three-year high school career with 31 goals and 49 assists, for 80 total points.

Mahoney, Hodge drafted

Two Rochester players were also selected in Wednesday's draft.

Lourdes' star forward Matthew Mahoney was taken with the fourth pick of the second round (No. 38 overall) by the St. Louis Jr. Blues, who are Central Division rivals of the Rochester Grizzlies.

Lourdes' Matthew Mahoney (22) controls the puck during a boys hockey game against Providence Academy Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Graham Arena in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Mahoney was Rochester's top goal-scorer in 2021-22, scoring 28 goals. He added 11 assists, for 39 points, in his senior season. He helped Lourdes finish the season 19-8-0 and reach the Section 1A semifinals.

St. Louis finished 6-38-3 in 2021-22 and missed the playoffs, placing sixth in the six-team Central Division.

Mahoney finished his three-year varsity career at Lourdes with 49 goals and 74 total points. He scored 46 goals and had 68 points over his final two seasons.

Rochester Mayo's Javan Hodge was also selected on Wednesday. Like Wolesky, Hodge was selected by the Yellowstone Quake. The hard-working senior — who was taken with the 110th overall draft pick — bounced back and forth between forward and defense during his four-year varsity career with the Spartans.

Hodge had eight goals and 19 total points this past season on a very balanced Mayo team that had 14 players reach double digits in points. Hodge's best season, point-wise, with the Spartans was his sophomore year (2019-20), when he scored 11 goals and added 18 assists. He finished his career with 24 goals and 64 total points.

The Rochester Grizzlies, who last month won the NA3HL championship, the Fraser Cup, didn't have any selections in Wednesday's four-round draft.

The Grizzlies had previously traded their selections in the draft in exchange for other teams' tender agreements. That allowed Rochester to lock up a handful of players it liked for next season and not risk them being selected by other teams in the draft.