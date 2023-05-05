‘Throwbacks’ Gilman, Looft bring old-school mentality to division champion Austin Bruins

AUSTIN — Nate Looft and Bryan Gilman weren’t sure what to make of one another when they first met in the fall of 2021.

Both were more than 1,000 miles from home, living in a small town of fewer than 3,000 people, about as far north as civilization exists in Saskatchewan.

They didn’t dislike one another, but there was a feeling-out process.

“I just thought, ‘here’s this guy from California, up here to play hockey’ and I didn’t know what to expect,” Looft, a Mankato native, said of Gilman, who grew up in the Anaheim suburb of Orange County, Calif. “People from Minnesota and people from California are a little bit different.”

It turns out, the two had more in common than either of them suspected. They bonded over their love of hockey — their styles of play are almost indistinguishable — and the fact that they had little choice but to spend a lot of time together, at the rink and away from it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their coach, former NHL forward Kevin “Killer” Kaminski, saw something in them, too. He paired them together from the get-go of the 2021-22 Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League season. Gilman and Looft — who both go 5-feet-11 and close to 200 pounds — quickly developed an on-ice bond. That led to developing one off the ice, too.

“What else are you going to do in La Ronge other than hang out with the guys?” Looft said. “One day, right in front of (Gilman’s) billet house last year, in the middle of La Ronge, a few of us just decided to build an igloo, right there in the front yard. I can’t say I had much to do with building it, that was Gilly and some of the boys on the team, but we sat in there one night for hours, just hung out. It was big enough for six or seven of us, just sat in there, playing some music. It was awesome.”

Nate Looft. Contributed

The friendship that grew in a crude but large structure made of ice and snow has carried over to this season, as Gilman and Looft are mainstays on the blue line for the NAHL Central Division regular-season champion Austin Bruins.

They are a big reason why the Bruins are in the Central Division Finals for the first time in five years. Game 1 of the series against St. Cloud is set for 7:05 p.m. tonight at Riverside Arena in Austin. Game 2 is at 7:05 p.m. Saturday. The series shifts to St. Cloud for Games 3 and 4 next weekend. Game 5, if needed, will be played at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, in Austin.

‘Classic tough guys’

Looft and Gilman are the type of hockey players who expect to wear a few ice packs after every game. That’s fine by them, so long as their opponents are wearing some, too.

“They’re the classic junior hockey 20-year-old tough guys,” Bruins head coach Steve Howard said with a bit of a smile and a lot of admiration. “They’re throwbacks. The throwbacks that every locker room used to have back in the 80s and 90s. Now they’re hard to find, so I’ve really enjoyed coaching them this year.”

The blue-collar defensemen have become fan favorites in Austin. Both are in their first season in Austin and their final season of junior hockey. Both have one goal and seven points this season, Gilman in 56 games, Looft in 45. They also lead the team in penalty minutes: Looft’s 187 minutes were the fourth-most in the entire NAHL in the regular season. Gilman’s 148 minutes were the 13th-most.

“I’ve always been pretty much a stay-at-home defenseman,” said Gilman, who grew up playing in the Anaheim Jr. Ducks youth hockey program. “I like to get pucks out, make the first pass to get it out of our zone. I’m a physical player, that’s something I bring to the team that others may not always like to get into, but someone has to do it and I’m that guy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve always been like that. Whatever team you play for, you adapt to the environment you’re in and the role you take over.”

Though it would make sense, Gilman and Looft didn’t come to Austin as a package deal. The Bruins signed Looft to a tender late last season, which all but guaranteed him a spot on the roster this season. Gilman was a late invite to Austin’s main tryout camp, where his style impressed the coaches.

But, Howard said, the two tough guys were almost too similar.

“I”ve told this to both of those guys, but at first, we honestly anticipated only keeping one of them for this season,” Howard said. “We didn’t think we needed two right-shot, tough defensemen. We ended up running with it because they both found ways to bring value to the lineup.

Austin Bruins defenseman Bryan Gilman makes a pass while playing for the Central Division team during the North American Hockey League Top Prospects Tournament in Pittsburgh on Feb. 6, 2023. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

“If (an opponent) is running around, taking liberties with our guys, we don’t have just one, we have two guys (to answer to). They’re like the older brother you’d want to have in your corner no matter what you do. They’re a huge part of our success this year. They play a simple game and know their roles very well.”

‘Know your skill level’

The Bruins aren’t lacking for offensively talented defensemen. Veteran Jack Malinski, a University of Vermont commit, has 40 points. UMass-Lowell commit Jimmy Goffredo has 37. Matthew Desiderio, who’ll play college hockey in the Ivy League at Brown University, has 20 points.

In other words, Gilman and Looft aren’t needed or asked to provide offense, but both are capable of picking their spots. And they’ll usually hear about it from their coaches when they do.

“I always tell them ‘know your skill level.’ That’s my quote to them,” Howard said with a laugh. “I like to chirp them because their skills aren’t that of a Goffredo or Malinski, but when they do something, they’re the first ones to let everyone know they just made a pass on the tape or they got an assist. That’s what’s so fun about coaching those two — they get it. They know what they’re here for, but every once in a while they’ll sneak (some offense) in.

ADVERTISEMENT

“(Former Bruins defenseman) Liam Whitehouse was the same way. He’d always look at me and say ‘power play today, coach?’ … Those two are so fun to have around because they know their roles and they play them so well.”

The more Howard talks about Looft and Gilman, the more he uses the word ‘throwbacks.’ It’s hard not to; it’s the best way to quickly sum up their style of play and their personalities.

“They were coached well, especially last year up in La Ronge,” Howard said. “They play the game the right way. They follow the old-school code that a lot of kids nowadays aren’t taught until they get to the pros. There’s right and wrong in hockey and if you do certain things, you have to answer the bell. That’s the way those two are.

“... Playing up in the (SJHL), they had a hard-nosed coach who embedded that in them — ‘this is how you play; this is what’s right and this is what’s wrong.’ It’s good to have throwbacks like them. They’re tough to find.”