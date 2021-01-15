SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Thursday's boys swimming and diving results

A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.

Swimming Results Scores graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 14, 2021 09:36 PM
Share

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Austin 90, Winona 89

(Winners)

200 medley relay — Austin (Winston Walkup, Logan Kelly, Joseph Hilkin, Riley Haugen) 1:47.71.

200 freestyle — Colin White (W) 2:04.02.

200 IM — Walkup (A) 2:15.25.

ADVERTISEMENT

50 freestyle — Brayden Coudron (W) 24.54.

Diving — Riley Ferguson (A) 151.72.

100 butterfly — Kelly (A) 53.21.

100 freestyle — White (W) 55.17.

500 freestyle — Elijah Vieth (W) 5:56.37.

200 freestyle relay — Austin (Adam Pike, Kenny Cabeen, Riley Haugen, Tate Miller) 1:46.17.

100 backstroke — Walkup (A) 59.87.

100 breaststroke — Kelly (A) 57.73.

ADVERTISEMENT

100 butterfly — Kelly (A) 53.21.

200 freestyle relay — Winona (White, Brayden Coudron, Gavin Nelson, Julius Hanson) 3:44.50.

Related Topics: SWIMMING AND DIVINGBOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
What to read next
112621-chatfield-football-2632.jpg
Sports
PB's Sports Stories of the Year: Chatfield's run to state title tops Post Bulletin's list
A look at the Top 10 sports stories of the year -- and honorable mention -- as selected by the Post Bulletin sports staff
December 31, 2021 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff
Parker Byington.JPG
Sports
Post Bulletin's most-read business story of 2021: Winona County dairy farmer packs up and leaves with 245 cows
These were the most-read business stories on postbulletin.com in 2021.
December 30, 2021 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
CHATFIELD-BACKER-DUP-FOOTBALL-7199.jpg
Sports
Post Bulletin's most-read sports story of 2021: Chatfield QB's family files lawsuit to overturn suspension
These were the most-read sports stories on postbulletin.com in 2021.
December 29, 2021 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
01 City Golf Pro David Richardson
Exclusive
Local
Golf pro David Richardson retiring to spend more time on the course
In his 19-year city career, local golf pro has seen changes in the Rochester program and anticipates new National Golf Foundation report on local golf operations will spur improvements to city's game.
December 29, 2021 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen