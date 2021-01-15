Thursday's boys swimming and diving results
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Austin 90, Winona 89
(Winners)
200 medley relay — Austin (Winston Walkup, Logan Kelly, Joseph Hilkin, Riley Haugen) 1:47.71.
200 freestyle — Colin White (W) 2:04.02.
200 IM — Walkup (A) 2:15.25.
ADVERTISEMENT
50 freestyle — Brayden Coudron (W) 24.54.
Diving — Riley Ferguson (A) 151.72.
100 butterfly — Kelly (A) 53.21.
100 freestyle — White (W) 55.17.
500 freestyle — Elijah Vieth (W) 5:56.37.
200 freestyle relay — Austin (Adam Pike, Kenny Cabeen, Riley Haugen, Tate Miller) 1:46.17.
100 backstroke — Walkup (A) 59.87.
100 breaststroke — Kelly (A) 57.73.
ADVERTISEMENT
100 butterfly — Kelly (A) 53.21.
200 freestyle relay — Winona (White, Brayden Coudron, Gavin Nelson, Julius Hanson) 3:44.50.