Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Tolbert giving Med City FC everything he can, including a win Saturday night

Austin graduate Henry Tolbert has come up big this season for Med City FC. That happened again Saturday night in a one-goal win over the Dakota Fusion.

061723-MedCity FC v Dakota Fusion FC
Med City FC’s Henry Tolbert stares down an opposing player during a National Premier Soccer League game against Dakota Fusion FC on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rochester Regional Stadium in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Today at 11:00 PM

ROCHESTER — Henry Tolbert built a reputation at Austin High School for being as dynamic a soccer player as the school has ever had.

That ultimately landed him the state’s biggest soccer prize as a senior in 2020, the lightning-fast and richly skilled Tolbert named Class A’s Mr. Soccer. Tolbert scored 24 goals and dished out 11 assists that season for a Packers team that finished 13-0-1, its season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next two years landed Tolbert at Iowa Lakes Community College where he also starred, paving the way for what’s next. Tolbert will play in the fall at NAIA school Mid-America Christian University in Oklahoma City, Okla.

061723-MedCity FC v Dakota Fusion FC
Med City FC players come together to celebrate a goal scored by Henry Tolbert (23) during a National Premier Soccer League game against Dakota Fusion FC on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rochester Regional Stadium in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

First, though, there is some work to do for his most recent summer team. After a few years of trying to land him, Med City FC finally got its guy, Tolbert now a member of the National Premier Soccer League team in Rochester.

Tolbert did the Mayhem’s most important work on Saturday night as the team took on the Dakota Fusion at Rochester Regional Stadium. Dakota Fusion was in second place in the Midwest North Division of the NPSL when the night started, Rochester FC in third.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, thanks to Tolbert’s accomplishment at the 62:45 mark, those teams have flip-flopped in the standings. Tolbert’s goal 18 minutes into the second half was the game’s only tally, providing the Mayhem a much-needed 1-0 win.

The effort to score there wasn’t just Tolbert’s. It was Med City FC’s one-touch, boom-boom-boom passes in the final third of the field that got the ball to Tolbert about 15 yards from the Dakota Fusion net. He collected that final pass with his back to the goal, rolled the ball slightly forward, then spun to his left, faced Dakota Fusion goalie Yu Tsukanome, then fired a shot with his left foot.

It was the only shot that got past Tsukanome all night, who was otherwise stellar. It also changed the Mayhem's energy from low to lively from then on and lifted them into second place in the Midwest North.

It was Tolbert’s third goal of the season after joining the 4-2-2 team just about three weeks ago. He also has two assists.

061723-MedCity FC v Dakota Fusion FC
Med City FC’s Matias Milla (22) attempts to keep the ball away from a defender during a National Premier Soccer League game against Dakota Fusion FC on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rochester Regional Stadium in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

But no goal was bigger than the one he managed Saturday.

“It feels great when it goes in,” Tolbert said. “Knowing that the game was tied at the time, that made it even more important and it gave us a sense of urgency to keep working hard to make sure we got back in the win column. That was a great sequence that led to my goal. We were building up from the middle of the field with one-touches, guys playing off of each other. The result ended in a goal.”

Tolbert isn’t one who’s big on talking. He lets his play, and all of that dashing speed, do the talking for him.

It’s always been that way for the native of Liberia. Not much has changed for him since joining Med City FC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayhem coach Neil Cassidy appreciates that style. He especially likes it when it is coupled with a competitive edge. Cassidy gets both from Tolbert.

“Henry is a quiet soul,” Cassidy said. “But he has been good to have around. As a player, his value isn’t just in scoring goals. It’s the stuff he does off the ball that is so important. His tenacity is what sums him up, whether he is defending or attacking. And he has that speed, which you can’t teach. When you have speed like he does, teams have to figure out a way to deal with it.”

Med City FC resumes play on Wednesday, traveling to play La Crosse Aris FC at 7 p.m.

Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
061723-MedCity FC v Dakota Fusion FC
Sports
Photos: Med City FC, Dakota Fusion FC men's soccer on June 17, 2023
June 17, 2023 11:28 PM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
Dave Brown
Local
Rochester researcher unlocks the mystery behind Black ballplayer Dave Brown's disappearance
June 17, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Med City Marathon
Sports
Med City Marathon was a hit, but will it change dates in 2024?
June 17, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Paul Christian / For the Post Bulletin
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Pink Out Night
Prep
With thousands of dollars raised, annual 'Pink Out Night' once again a hit at Deer Creek Speedway
June 17, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
061723-UMR Celebration
Local
UMR envisions 'spectacular' future with investments in students, future campus planning
June 17, 2023 07:57 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
061723-Rochester Juneteenth
Local
Photos: Rochester Juneteenth Celebration on June 17, 2023
June 17, 2023 04:43 PM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
Broadway Nurse
Health
'Broadway Nurse' puts a dramatic profession in the spotlight
June 17, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed