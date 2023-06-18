Tolbert giving Med City FC everything he can, including a win Saturday night

ROCHESTER — Henry Tolbert built a reputation at Austin High School for being as dynamic a soccer player as the school has ever had.

That ultimately landed him the state’s biggest soccer prize as a senior in 2020, the lightning-fast and richly skilled Tolbert named Class A’s Mr. Soccer. Tolbert scored 24 goals and dished out 11 assists that season for a Packers team that finished 13-0-1, its season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next two years landed Tolbert at Iowa Lakes Community College where he also starred, paving the way for what’s next. Tolbert will play in the fall at NAIA school Mid-America Christian University in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Med City FC players come together to celebrate a goal scored by Henry Tolbert (23) during a National Premier Soccer League game against Dakota Fusion FC on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rochester Regional Stadium in Rochester. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

First, though, there is some work to do for his most recent summer team. After a few years of trying to land him, Med City FC finally got its guy, Tolbert now a member of the National Premier Soccer League team in Rochester.

Tolbert did the Mayhem’s most important work on Saturday night as the team took on the Dakota Fusion at Rochester Regional Stadium. Dakota Fusion was in second place in the Midwest North Division of the NPSL when the night started, Rochester FC in third.

Now, thanks to Tolbert’s accomplishment at the 62:45 mark, those teams have flip-flopped in the standings. Tolbert’s goal 18 minutes into the second half was the game’s only tally, providing the Mayhem a much-needed 1-0 win.

The effort to score there wasn’t just Tolbert’s. It was Med City FC’s one-touch, boom-boom-boom passes in the final third of the field that got the ball to Tolbert about 15 yards from the Dakota Fusion net. He collected that final pass with his back to the goal, rolled the ball slightly forward, then spun to his left, faced Dakota Fusion goalie Yu Tsukanome, then fired a shot with his left foot.

It was the only shot that got past Tsukanome all night, who was otherwise stellar. It also changed the Mayhem's energy from low to lively from then on and lifted them into second place in the Midwest North.

It was Tolbert’s third goal of the season after joining the 4-2-2 team just about three weeks ago. He also has two assists.

Med City FC’s Matias Milla (22) attempts to keep the ball away from a defender during a National Premier Soccer League game against Dakota Fusion FC on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rochester Regional Stadium in Rochester. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

But no goal was bigger than the one he managed Saturday.

“It feels great when it goes in,” Tolbert said. “Knowing that the game was tied at the time, that made it even more important and it gave us a sense of urgency to keep working hard to make sure we got back in the win column. That was a great sequence that led to my goal. We were building up from the middle of the field with one-touches, guys playing off of each other. The result ended in a goal.”

Tolbert isn’t one who’s big on talking. He lets his play, and all of that dashing speed, do the talking for him.

It’s always been that way for the native of Liberia. Not much has changed for him since joining Med City FC.

Mayhem coach Neil Cassidy appreciates that style. He especially likes it when it is coupled with a competitive edge. Cassidy gets both from Tolbert.

“Henry is a quiet soul,” Cassidy said. “But he has been good to have around. As a player, his value isn’t just in scoring goals. It’s the stuff he does off the ball that is so important. His tenacity is what sums him up, whether he is defending or attacking. And he has that speed, which you can’t teach. When you have speed like he does, teams have to figure out a way to deal with it.”

Med City FC resumes play on Wednesday, traveling to play La Crosse Aris FC at 7 p.m.

