Sports

Top of the order sparks Royals to 14-2 win over Northfield

Michael Michalak and Bo McClintock combine for six hits, six runs scored and four RBIs as Royals bang out 20 hits to improve to 4-1.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
Today at 11:41 PM

NORTHFIELD — The top four hitters in the order went 10-for-17 with nine runs scored and eight RBIs as the Rochester Royals toppled the Northfield Knights 14-2 in eight innings in amateur baseball play on Wednesday.

The game was a contest between two Section 1B foes. The Royals, the defending Class B state champions, are now 4-1 overall and 1-0 in section play.

Lead-off hitter Michael Michalak was 3-for-4 with five runs scored and clean-up hitter Bo McClintock was 3-for-5 with a double and four RBIs.

Logan Milene and Joe Sperry, the No. 2 and 3 hitters, were both 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Adam Marshall was 2-for-2 while Nick Pearson, Thane Meiners, Sam Schneider and Hayden Brown all added two hits as well. Pearson hit a double while Schneider and Brown both had an RBI.

The Royals finished with 20 hits and put the game away with five runs in the eighth inning.

Matteo Finocchi (2-0) pitched the first seven innings for the win. He allowed two earned runs on six hits while striking out seven and walking one.

The Royals will host the La Crescent Cardinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mayo Field.

Royals/Northfield boxscore

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
