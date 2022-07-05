SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Triton grad Lilledahl enjoying summer with St. Cloud in Northwoods League

Derek Lilledahl, a right-handed relief pitcher and a Triton High School grad, is currently playing for the St. Cloud Rox in the Northwoods League.

072720.S.RPB.LILLEDAHL.098.jpg
Derek Lilledahl, left, trains at the Rochester Batting Cages and Training Facility near Oronoco in 2020. The Triton High School grad plays college baseball at Minnesota State, Mankato and is currently playing for the St. Cloud Rox in the Northwoods League.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
July 05, 2022 05:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Derek Lilledahl, a 2020 Triton High School grad, is getting a full summer of baseball while playing in the Northwoods League.

Lilledahl is a relief pitcher with the St. Cloud Rox and he has a full contract with the team this season. He plays college baseball at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Also Read
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers close first half of season with a victory
The Honkers improve to 15-19 with a 6-4 victory over the La Crosse Loggers on Monday.
July 04, 2022 11:42 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox
Pro
Twins turn triple play, break away in extra innings to beat White Sox
Byron Buxton put on a show defensively, beginning a crucial triple play to keep the game tied in the seventh inning.
July 04, 2022 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press

The right-handed Lilledahl has appeared in six games with the Rox. In nine innings, he has given up 10 hits, walked one, struck out seven and allowed six earned runs for an ERA of 6.00. He does not have a win, loss or save and his runners-allowed on base per nine innings (WHIP) is a solid 1.22.

“You meet a lot of good people and great players that know a lot,” Lilledahl said. “It’s always good to get a different set of eyes on you and see what they have to say. And also just the experience you get vs. the talent (you face).”

Lilledahl said his parents and friends have been able to come to Northwoods League games when the Rox have played in Rochester and Mankato.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s been nice to see them,” he said. “We’re playing every day so I don’t really get to see my family or friends much. … But I’m enjoying it.”

St. Cloud will play the Rochester Honkers at Mayo Field this Friday and Saturday, July 8 and 9, with both games starting at 6:35 p.m. It marks the final two games for St. Cloud in Rochester during the regular season.

Lilledahl has found his niche as a relief pitcher and he has embraced the role.

“It gives you the chance to play every day rather than once every six days,” he said. “It keeps you in the game for sure and it’s nice to bring focus to the park every day and have a chance to go in and make an impact.”

During his freshman season in college, he also started throwing sidearm almost exclusively. His arm angle comes down quite low to the point he is almost a submarine-style pitcher.

Derek Lilledahl Mug.jpg
Derek Lilledahl

He throws mostly sinkers and sliders to hitters, with an occasional fastball. While throwing sidearm, his fastball has topped out at 85 miles an hour.

“I can go in there and get some ground balls and add some deception to it,” Lilledahl said. “... I like to go for movement rather than (throw) the fastball.”

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Lilledahl has played at Minnesota State, Mankato for the past two springs and he still has three years of college eligibility remaining. He saw his first varsity action during the 2022 season and pitched in a team-high 14 games in short relief. He had a 2.92 ERA with one save, 10 strikeouts and a 1.22 WHIP in 12 ⅓ innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

He hopes his stay in the Northwoods League helps him during the 2023 college season.

“My goal is to be the closer for the next spring season,” Lilledahl said. “And to get a little bigger, weight room wise, and just be comfortable in any situation that comes at me.”

——

Rochester Community and Technical College had 10 student-athletes named to the Minnesota College Athletic Conference Spring 2022 Elite Team.

The award recognizes student-athletes who combined outstanding academic and athletic performance through the winter and spring 2021-2022 sports seasons. Honorees must have earned MCAC All-Academic as well as All-Division, All-Conference, All-Region and/or All-American honors.

RCTC student-athletes who achieved the award are: Blake Schilling (baseball, Altura), Drew Simmons (baseball, Stewartville), Peyton Dunham (men's basketball, Rochester), Devyn Frye (men's basketball, New Hope), Olivia Christianson (women's basketball, Lyle), Myia Ruzek (women's basketball, Altura), Kelsey Grunewald (softball, Medella), Parker Dobrocky (wrestling, Anoka), Willie VonRuden (wrestling, Owatonna) and Zach Wells (wrestling, Princeton).

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .

Guy N. Limbeck column sig

Related Topics: LOCAL NOTEBOOKBASEBALLNORTHWOODS LEAGUEST. CLOUDDODGE CENTER-CLAREMONT-WEST CONCORDROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGE
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Bigelow Homes Gopher 50
Sports
Biggest Gopher 50 ever to hit Deer Creek Speedway this week
After being canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19 and last year’s event getting rained out, Deer Creek Speedway has cranked up one of the area’s more highly-anticipated events of the summer. For the first time ever, the Gopher 50 Late Model race will be a three-day event, with Saturday's finale paying a track-record $50,000 to the winner.
July 05, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
062822-HONKERS-0364.jpg
Exclusive
Sports
From South Korea to Australia, former Marine Reardanz took the long road to coaching in Rochester
Mark Reardanz credits the USMC for helping him find himself and giving him the skills he needed to thrive as a coach. He's putting those skills to use this summer with the Rochester Honkers.
July 04, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Big innings lift Loggers past Honkers
The Honkers dropped to 14-18 with a 11-8 loss to the La Crosse Loggers on Sunday.
July 04, 2022 12:10 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers use balanced attack to defeat MoonDogs
The Honkers improved to 14-17 with a 9-3 victory over the Mankato MoonDogs on Saturday.
July 02, 2022 11:53 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports