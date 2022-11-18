Twins reveal new uniforms in style at Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON — The Minnesota Twins have a new look for the 2023 season, and fans, front office members, and players gathered at the Mall of America on Friday to see the new design of the Twins jerseys.

Revealing the first new jersey design on the baseball diamond catwalk was Jose Miranda in the new home, white jerseys. Miranda is coming off an impressive rookie season with the Twins, leading the team in RBI. He said he is most excited about accessorizing his cleats and glove with the new look.

“I haven't really customized cleats yet but for sure next year. I want to do something with them and there are some people that want to meet on some designs during the winter with custom cleats. I'm gonna do something but I got to see what we're going to wear on Opening Day,” said Miranda.

Jose Miranda dawns the new home uniforms of the Minnesota Twins on Friday, November 18 at Mall of America in Bloomington Theodore Tollefson Post Bulletin

Matthew Wolff, a longtime Twins fan and designer for the new Twins look, spoke on keeping the history of the old with the new uniforms.

“It was really important to respect the history of the team," he said. "Twins fans have a strong emotional attachment to the team's marks and uniforms and it was really important from the start of the project to respect them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The message that the Twins organization wanted to incorporate with the new uniform designs was to include the state of Minnesota as a whole, and not just the Twin Cities. The new "M" hats now include the North Star above them to add that state-wide incorporation.

While not directly an homage to the old North Stars hockey team, Wolff hopes fans could recognize it as one and appreciate the tie-in to an old franchise.

The player consensus for which of the new uniforms is their favorite goes toward the new road grey jerseys. These jerseys call back to the Twins road uniforms from 1987-2009, while still incorporating the new "M" design for the road. Luis Arraez had the honor of sporting the new road uni and believes they will be a good luck charm.

“I think we can score like 10 runs with these uniforms every game. I can't wait to wear this next year,” said Arraez.

Luis Arraez shows off the Twins new main road jersey which pays homage to the old road jerseys the team wore from 1987-2009 on Friday, November 18 at Mall of America. Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

His teammate Jorge Polanco did wear the same pants but had on the new navy blue road, alternate jersey. Polanco, slightly jealous he didn’t wear the greys, still complimented Arraez appearance in them. “He’s [Arraez] wearing it, he looks good. I wish I would have worn it.”

The material that goes into making these jerseys is also new, which Polanco already feels will be better for each game. “It’s a lot lighter and that makes us feel easier to move around the infield,” said Polanco.

Jorge Polanco in the Twins new navy blue, road alternative jerseys for the 2023 season at Mall of America in Bloomington on Friday, November 18. Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

The only Twins pitcher in attendance was Joe Ryan, wearing one of the new home, navy blue alternate jerseys. Ryan had the most exciting catwalk on the diamond stage, running out as if he had just finished throwing a no-hitter. The only thing missing to add a grand crescendo to Ryan's stage walk/run was his famous turtleneck under the jersey. "They said be quicker, so I was like, 'All right, take a zip around the bases," said Ryan.

Joe Ryan dashes onto the stage with the Twins new home, navy blue jerseys on Friday, November 18 at Mall of America Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

The man dawning the newest alternatehome jersey for the team was star centerfielder Byron Buxton. Buxton spoke on how the new uniforms keep the Twins' tradition intact while also evolving it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I got drafted in 2012 it was pinstripes. To come out of that was a little bit different, knowing the Minnesota tradition was pinstripes. But over the years we've tried to change tradition quite a bit so this is just a new look for us. We got a new team, a new outlook, new meaning for us and this is just the start of something new,” said Buxton.

Byron Buxton sports the new cream colored, Twin Cities themed alternative jersey for the Minnesota Twins on Friday, November 18 at Mall of America Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

While the decision for which of the Twins' uniforms will be worn on Opening Day is still months away. Fans can narrow it down to either the new pinstripe grey, road uniforms, or alternate navy blues as the Twins start the season in Kansas City on March 30.

Fans can now buy the new uniforms at the Twins team store at Target Field, Mall of America or order them online at Twinsbaseball.com/shop .