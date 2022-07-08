SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Two Honkers, Regino and Trumper, selected for Northwoods League All-Star Game

The 2022 Northwoods League All-Star Game takes place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 in Wisconsin Rapids.

081221-HONKERS-7023.jpg
Honkers’ Nico Regino scoops up a ball during the Honkers final home game against La Crosse Loggers on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
July 08, 2022 06:36 PM
ROCHESTER — Outfielder Nico Regino and right-handed pitcher Thaniel Trumper are the two that will represent the Rochester Honkers at the 2022 Northwoods League All-Star Game.

The NWL announced the rosters on Friday for the game that is slated for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19 at Witter Field in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisc.

Both Regino and Trumper were clear cut all-stars.

Regino is hitting .343 with a .467 on-base percentage in 99 at-bats and is tied for the lead with 18 RBIs, while playing in a team-best 29 games entering Friday night’s contest against St. Cloud.

Nico Regino headshot
Regino

The right-handed hitting outfielder recently committed to Charleston Southern University after playing the last two seasons for Honkers manager Andrew Urbistondo at San Joaquin Delta College.

Thaniel Trumper headshot
Trumper

Meanwhile, Trumper has emerged as the team’s closer with the Doane College junior registering five saves. He has struck out an eye-popping 36 hitters in 16 ⅔ innings with a team-best 2.16 ERA this summer. Trumper also has an opponent’s batting average of .188, which also leads the team.

This year’s All-Stars were chosen in a vote by the 22 member teams of the Northwoods League. Ballots were cast by each team’s field staff and media contacts.

Full 2022 All-Star Rosters can be found here: 2022 NWL All-Star Rosters

