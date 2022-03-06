SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports

Two RCTC wrestlers place at NJCAA national tournament

Rochester Community & Technical College placed 11th over the weekend in the NJCAA wrestling national championships.

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
By Post Bulletin staff
March 06, 2022 01:23 PM
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Rochester Community and Technical College narrowly missed a top-10 finish at the National Junior College Athletic Association wrestling national championships over the weekend at the Mid-America Center.

The Yellowjackets — who had won the non-scholarship program national championship the past two years and four times since 2014 — placed 11th overall, with 45.5 points.

Clackamas Community College, from Oregon City, Oregon, captured its fourth consecutive national championship, finishing with 136 points. Clackamas had four wrestlers reach national championship matches, with one winning a championship. It had a total of nine wrestlers place in the top six.

RCTC had two place-winners.

Anoka native Parker Dobrocky placed fourth at 141 pounds and former Owatonna High standout Wilie VonRuden finished fourth at 157 pounds.

Dobrocky wrestled to his seed; he was seeded fourth in the 29-wrestler bracket at his weight and received a first-round bye. He beat 14th-seeded Deegan Palmer of Northeastern in the second round, then earned a 4-1 decision victory against Darnal Heard of Iowa Central in the quarterfinals. Dobrocky's championship hopes were dashed in the national semifinals when he dropped a 4-1 decision to Marckis Branford of Clackamas.

VonRuden was seeded fifth at 157 pounds and he won three consecutive matches to reach the semifinals, where he fell 8-2 to top-seeded Alex Ramirez of Clackamas.

VonRuden's path to the semis included wins over Brody Kemper of Mott (11-6), Hunter Gonzalez of Northwest Kansas Tech (5-3) and Alfonso Martinez of North Idaho (4-3).

