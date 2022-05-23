USMTS to highlight big Memorial Day weekend for area racing fans

Memorial Day weekend usually means one thing for area race fans. Time for the annual Memorial Day swing through the area for the United States Modified Touring Series. This year will be no exception.

Going into the four-race swing, Dustin Sorensen of Rochester holds a 72-point lead over Tanner Mullens of Wichita, Kansas. Lucas Schott of Chatfield sits fifth in points, Jake Timm of Winona is eighth and Jacob Bleess of Chatfield is currently in tenth.

Lucas Schott

The swing kicks off at Mason City Motor Speedway in Mason City, Iowa, on Thursday. That show will be a $5,000-to-win main event for the Modifieds. USRA Stock Cars, USRA B-Mods, USRA Hobby Stocks and Outlaw Mini Mods will also be racing that night. Hot laps are at 6 p.m. at the speedway located on the North Iowa Fairgrounds.

Then on Friday, the Modifieds will invade the Chateau Speedway in Lansing for the first time since Sept. 2, 2016. A big field of Modifieds are expected for the $10,000-to-win show. USRA B-Mods, USRA Stock Cars and WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds are also on the program.

In my opinion, this is the biggest show in Chateau’s 66-year history. Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing will start at 7:15 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, the series shifts to the “Mecca Of Modifieds” Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley for the 19th Annual Southern Minnesota Spring Challenge. The Deer Creek show will also pay out $10,000 to the Modified winner. USRA Stock Cars and USRA B-Mods are on the docket, too. Front gate opens at 4 p.m. with racing starting at 6 p.m.

The swing concludes on Sunday at Winneshiek Raceway in Decorah, Iowa, for the Nordic Nationals. Again another $10,000 payday awaits the Modified winner that evening. They will also have USRA Stock Cars, USRA B-Mods and USRA Hobby Stocks with racing starting at 7 p.m.

Wetzstein impressive in return to Chateau

The heavy rains of this past week for the most part missed Chateau Speedway in Lansing. So, despite the cool temperatures, the show went on there Friday. Eighty-eight cars came to race and the USRA Modifieds stole the show.

Veteran USRA Modfiied racer Steve Wetzstein of West Concord returned to the seat last year on a limited schedule. Wetzstein is back in 2022 and picked up a feature win at Mason City Motor Speedway on May 15. Friday night Wetzstein started 10th, made a three wide move on a lap 18 restart to take the lead and the win.

In the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds, Ellendale’s Kadden Kath took the lead on lap three from Trevis Underdahl of Northfield for his first win of the year. Travis Shipman of Mason City, Iowa scored a clean sweep of the USRA Stock Cars for his second straight win.

Hunter Kennedy of St. Ansgar, Iowa is off to a good start in the USRA B-Mods. Fresh off his win at Deer Creek on May 14, Kennedy led all 18 laps for the win at Chateau. Last week’s winner, Noah Grinstead, was second, but the story was Jett Sorensen of Rochester who drove from 17th to a fourth-place finish.

In other action at Chateau, Shane Poston of Red Wing topped a 12-car field and swept the Hornet class. Jack Paulson of Faribault led every lap to win the Pure Stock feature.

Mississippi Thunder Too Wet Again

The Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wis., has been plagued with weather woes in 2022. Fortunately, they did manage to get their 3-day Dairyland Showdown in, a couple of weeks back.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Karl Fenske Memorial Race has been postponed twice and now is rescheduled for Labor Day weekend.

Mississippi Thunder has had two other weekly programs rained out. In fact, they have yet to get a weekly show in. They will hopefully get that accomplished this Friday.

Three Drivers Repeat At The Creek

There was another big field of USRA B-Mods Saturday at Deer Creek Speedway, with 39 in attendance.

Noah Grinstead of Austin, Alex Schubbe from North Mankato and Trevor Fecht from Allison, Iowa, ran three-wide early on until Fecht spun on lap two. Grinstead and Schubbe had a good race going until Grinstead took over on lap four. From there Grinstead cruised to the win with Schubbe second. Joe Chisholm of Osage, Iowa, came from eighth to third while Brandon Hare of Elma, Iowa, was fourth and Zach Brom of Winona finished fifth.

In the WISSOTA Street Stocks Marcus Berndt of Austin took the lead and checked out. Ross Spitzer of Blooming Prairie and Kolton Brauer of Eyota battled for second while row four starter Braden Brauer of Eyota moved to fourth.

Berndt looked good up front when he held a big lead, but around lap eight he developed an issue with his left front suspension. Berndt continued as the leader but was being reeled in by the pack. Braden Brauer used a three-wide move to pass Kolton Brauer and Spitzer to take over second. While Berndt led it did not take Braden Brauer to take over the lead. Brauer passed Berndt on lap 12 and opened up the lead.

Berndt dropped back after that and Brauer zoomed to his second win in a row and third overall so far this season. Kolton Brauer would finish in second with Kory Adams of Stacyville, Iowa third, Spitzer was fourth and Nick Schwebach from Fountain was fifth.

The WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds got off to a rough start. There was a two-car incident on the initial start and when the green flag flew for the second attempt, there was a big nine-car melee. That was triggered when outside pole-sitter Jacob Toepper’s steering broke and he spun in front of the field. Five cars were knocked out of the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Don Schaefer from Eyota jumped to the early lead while Kolton Kramer of Pine Island and Christopher Deno of Kasson raced for second. Nick Koehler from Bloomer, Wis., and Mitch Weiss of Scandia were side-by-side for fourth. But Koehler was on the move towards the front. Koehler got by Kramer for third on lap five and then was close to the lead duo.

Koehler drove past Debo for second and then passed Schaefer for the lead on lap nine. Koehler drove away from there to win his second feature in a row. Weiss made some late moves to finish second with Deno in third. Schaefer would finish the race in fourth and Kadden Kath was fifth.

Shawn Peter from Mabel led lap one of the USRA Stock Cars but that lead did not last long. Kyle Falck of Decorah, Iowa and Cole Mather from Oelwein, Iowa went three-wide with Peter and Falck came out the leader on lap two. Travis Shipman of Mason City, Iowa and Brayden Gjere of Mabel used the top groove to drive towards the front.

Falck fended off a brief challenge from Shipman and drove to his second consecutive win. Shipman would finish second with Gjere third. Mather would finish in fourth and Blake Adams would round out the top five.

The USRA Modifieds had a strong field of 26 cars start their 25-lap feature. Hayfield’s Brandon Davis jumped to the lead off row one while Dustin Sorensen of Rochester and Lucas Schott from Chatfield gave chase. Sorensen ran the high line to perfection and took the lead on lap six. A caution on lap nine would halt the race, but not Sorensen.

Sorensen dominated from there and led the rest of the race to take the win. Davis finished in the second spot with Schott in third. Jeremy Nelson had a good run in fourth and Rodney Sanders would take the fifth position.

RESULTS

CHATEAU SPEEDWAY

(Friday's results)

Pure Stocks

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 17P-Jack Paulson[2]; 2. 7X-Andrew Eischens[5]; 3. 1-Jack Maas[1]; 4. 17-Michael Wick[4]; 5. 00-Bobby Crews[8]; 6. 44D-PJ Duchene[6]; 7. 96-Kyndra Guttormson[9]; 8. 31R-Raey Hastings IV[3]; 9. 38-Dylan Pederson[7]; 10. 69-Brandon Wiedeman[11]; 11. 5V-Viola Brannan[12]; 12. (DNF) 63-Bailey Wolff[10]

Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 44D-PJ Duchene[4]; 2. 00-Bobby Crews[3]; 3. 17-Michael Wick[1]; 4. 31R-Raey Hastings IV[2]; 5. 96-Kyndra Guttormson[6]; 6. 69-Brandon Wiedeman[5]

Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 17P-Jack Paulson[1]; 2. 7X-Andrew Eischens[2]; 3. 1-Jack Maas[5]; 4. 38-Dylan Pederson[3]; 5. 63-Bailey Wolff[4]; 6. 5V-Viola Brannan[6]

USRA B Modifieds

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 02K-Hunter Kennedy[1]; 2. 99-Noah Grinstead[5]; 3. 22C-Michael Johnson[6]; 4. 54-Jett Sorensen[17]; 5. 56H-Brandon Hare[7]; 6. 15-Cole Neisius[8]; 7. RED1-Dan Wheeler[10]; 8. 83R-Kullen Kath[4]; 9. 15Z-Zach Elward[11]; 10. 45-Cole Lonergan[12]; 11. 81K-Caleb Korpi[2]; 12. 29-Lilli Reps[13]; 13. 07-Logan Alseth[16]; 14. 10T-Trevor Fecht[9]; 15. 5-Michael Meyer[15]; 16. 11J-Jacob Lynch[23]; 17. 17-Klay Beemer[18]; 18. (DNF) 52-Hunter Nelson[3]; 19. (DNF) 88DH-Dylan Hutkowski[21]; 20. (DNF) 21M-Brandon McFarland[22]; 21. (DNF) 2C-Cole Bennerotte[25]; 22. (DNF) 21-Rian Leichtnam[14]; 23. (DNS) 27X-Max Anderson; 24. (DNS) 96-Isaiah Rowe; 25. (DNS) 64-John Ross

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 56H-Brandon Hare[1]; 2. 15Z-Zach Elward[6]; 3. 83R-Kullen Kath[8]; 4. 15-Cole Neisius[4]; 5. 29-Lilli Reps[3]; 6. 07-Logan Alseth[5]; 7. 54-Jett Sorensen[9]; 8. 17-Klay Beemer[7]; 9. (DNF) 21M-Brandon McFarland[2]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 10T-Trevor Fecht[1]; 2. 22C-Michael Johnson[7]; 3. 52-Hunter Nelson[2]; 4. 81K-Caleb Korpi[8]; 5. 21-Rian Leichtnam[6]; 6. (DNF) 27X-Max Anderson[4]; 7. (DNS) 11J-Jacob Lynch; 8. (DNS) 64-John Ross

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 99-Noah Grinstead[5]; 2. 45-Cole Lonergan[3]; 3. RED1-Dan Wheeler[7]; 4. 02K-Hunter Kennedy[4]; 5. 5-Michael Meyer[2]; 6. (DNF) 96-Isaiah Rowe[8]; 7. (DNF) 88DH-Dylan Hutkowski[1]; 8. (DQ) 2C-Cole Bennerotte[6]

USRA Modifieds

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 90X-Steve Wetzstein[10]; 2. 19-Dustin Sorensen[5]; 3. 20-Rodney Sanders[6]; 4. 71-Jason Cummins[8]; 5. 21-Jacob Bleess[7]; 6. 90-Ryan Wetzstein[2]; 7. 55H-AJ Hoff[3]; 8. 83-Kylie Kath[1]; 9. 4A-Joel Alberts[11]; 10. 23-Darwin Karau[4]; 11. Z29-AJ Zvorak[12]; 12. 77-Jacob Stark[9]; 13. (DNF) 8L-Lyle Sathoff[14]; 14. (DNF) 15W-Alex Williamson[15]; 15. (DNF) OD-Thomas Rolfes[13]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 19-Dustin Sorensen[3]; 2. 23-Darwin Karau[5]; 3. 83-Kylie Kath[1]; 4. 71-Jason Cummins[4]; 5. 77-Jacob Stark[2]; 6. 4A-Joel Alberts[7]; 7. OD-Thomas Rolfes[8]; 8. (DNF) 15W-Alex Williamson[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Jacob Bleess[1]; 2. 55H-AJ Hoff[3]; 3. 90X-Steve Wetzstein[6]; 4. 20-Rodney Sanders[7]; 5. 90-Ryan Wetzstein[4]; 6. Z29-AJ Zvorak[5]; 7. 8L-Lyle Sathoff[2]

Hornets

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 511-Shawn Poston[1]; 2. 63-Bailey Wolff[7]; 3. 3D-Daniel Bjonfald[3]; 4. 21S-Brian Schott[4]; 5. 511JR-Maison Poston[2]; 6. 19C-Colin Wittenberg[6]; 7. 151-Shawn Morris[5]; 8. 3-Curtis Wilson[12]; 9. 35-Parker Foster[10]; 10. (DNF) 29-Tate Bauer[8]; 11. (DNF) 97X-Carter Kmett[9]; 12. (DNS) 77-Aaron Morgan

Heat 1 (5 Laps): 1. 19C-Colin Wittenberg[1]; 2. 63-Bailey Wolff[5]; 3. 21S-Brian Schott[6]; 4. 29-Tate Bauer[3]; 5. 97X-Carter Kmett[4]; 6. (DQ) 3-Curtis Wilson[2]

Heat 2 (5 Laps): 1. 511-Shawn Poston[1]; 2. 151-Shawn Morris[2]; 3. 3D-Daniel Bjonfald[5]; 4. 511JR-Maison Poston[6]; 5. 35-Parker Foster[3]; 6. (DNF) 77-Aaron Morgan[4]

WISSOTA Midwest Mods

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. 83X-Kadden Kath[4]; 2. 21-Jake Smith[7]; 3. 00JR-Greg Pfeifer Jr[6]; 4. 22-Matt Heinzerling[8]; 5. G12-Ryan Goergen[10]; 6. 35-Tony Bloom[1]; 7. 79-Jeremy Misgen[9]; 8. 40-Colton Kramer[14]; 9. 79H-Luke Hainka[15]; 10. 69-Gary Wilde[13]; 11. 33-Darryl Hainka[11]; 12. (DNF) 17-Trevis Underdahl[3]; 13. (DNF) 4-Brayten Cisneros[12]; 14. (DNF) 5-Tyler McFarland[5]; 15. (DNF) 43-Broderick Diekman[16]; 16. (DNF) 83K-Kobie Kath[2]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Matt Heinzerling[3]; 2. 83X-Kadden Kath[2]; 3. 00JR-Greg Pfeifer Jr[6]; 4. 17-Trevis Underdahl[7]; 5. 79-Jeremy Misgen[4]; 6. 33-Darryl Hainka[1]; 7. 69-Gary Wilde[5]; 8. (DNF) 43-Broderick Diekman[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 83K-Kobie Kath[2]; 2. 21-Jake Smith[6]; 3. 35-Tony Bloom[5]; 4. 5-Tyler McFarland[4]; 5. G12-Ryan Goergen[7]; 6. 4-Brayten Cisneros[1]; 7. 40-Colton Kramer[8]; 8. 79H-Luke Hainka[3]

USRA Stock Cars

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. 87-Travis Shipman[5]; 2. 95-Chance Larson[4]; 3. 7X-Andrew Eischens[1]; 4. 16K-Kevin Vogt[2]; 5. (DNF) 29S-Josh Sousa[6]; 6. (DNS) 14A-Blake Adams; 7. (DNS) 32-Jason Newkirk

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 87-Travis Shipman[1]; 2. 95-Chance Larson[4]; 3. 7X-Andrew Eischens[2]; 4. 16K-Kevin Vogt[3]; 5. 32-Jason Newkirk[7]; 6. 29S-Josh Sousa[6]; 7. (DNF) 14A-Blake Adams[5]

• • • • • •

DEER CREEK SPEEDWAY

USRA B-Modifieds

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. 99-Noah Grinstead[1]; 2. 72-Alex Schubbe[2]; 3. 25-Joe Chisholm[8]; 4. 56H-Brandon Hare[3]; 5. 43-Zach Brom[10]; 6. 95X-Shaun Walski[6]; 7. 60-Colby Mann[7]; 8. 24-Dylan Goettl[12]; 9. 155-Gavin Shaw[22]; 10. 55-Brody Shaw[5]; 11. 54-Jett Sorensen[23]; 12. 02K-Hunter Kennedy[15]; 13. 28-Spencer Stock[16]; 14. 3A-Taylor Ausrud[11]; 15. 20-Derek Van Veldhuizen[14]; 16. RED1-Dan Wheeler[19]; 17. 28J-Jackson Hale[21]; 18. 35-Dennis Dunbar[24]; 19. 07-Logan Alseth[20]; 20. 30-Scott Demmer[26]; 21. 10T-Trevor Fecht[4]; 22. 35X-Phillip Dunbar[25]; 23. 2C-Cole Bennerotte[9]; 24. 25-Zach Nelson[17]; 25. 33-Corbin Ludemann[18]; 26. (DNF) 97-Leigh Volkman[13]

B Feature 1 (8 Laps): 1. 28J-Jackson Hale[4]; 2. 54-Jett Sorensen[3]; 3. 35X-Phillip Dunbar[10]; 4. 88-Bryer McCoy[5]; 5. 83-Braeden Allen[8]; 6. (DNF) 77-Colton Weigel[9]; 7. (DNF) 49-Lester Beardsley[2]; 8. (DNF) 29S-Ray Rehbein[1]; 9. (DNF) 97JR-Landon Volkman[7]; 10. (DNF) 21-Rian Leichtnam[6]

B Feature 2 (8 Laps): 1. 155-Gavin Shaw[2]; 2. 35-Dennis Dunbar[6]; 3. 30-Scott Demmer[5]; 4. 15-Zach Elward[8]; 5. 88-Brady Boland[9]; 6. 87H-Harley Dais[1]; 7. 29-Lilli Reps[7]; 8. 36-Devin Losee[3]; 9. (DNF) 88DH-Dylan Hutkowski[4]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 55-Brody Shaw[1]; 2. 60-Colby Mann[4]; 3. 3A-Taylor Ausrud[3]; 4. 28-Spencer Stock[6]; 5. 29S-Ray Rehbein[2]; 6. 36-Devin Losee[5]; 7. (DNF) 21-Rian Leichtnam[7]; 8. (DNF) 15-Zach Elward[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 95X-Shaun Walski[3]; 2. 2C-Cole Bennerotte[1]; 3. 24-Dylan Goettl[4]; 4. 25-Zach Nelson[2]; 5. 87H-Harley Dais[6]; 6. 28J-Jackson Hale[5]; 7. 35-Dennis Dunbar[7]; 8. 77-Colton Weigel[8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 10T-Trevor Fecht[2]; 2. 43-Zach Brom[4]; 3. 97-Leigh Volkman[1]; 4. 33-Corbin Ludemann[5]; 5. 49-Lester Beardsley[8]; 6. (DNF) 88DH-Dylan Hutkowski[7]; 7. (DNF) 97JR-Landon Volkman[3]; 8. (DNF) 88-Brady Boland[6]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 99-Noah Grinstead[3]; 2. 25-Joe Chisholm[5]; 3. 20-Derek Van Veldhuizen[1]; 4. RED1-Dan Wheeler[7]; 5. 155-Gavin Shaw[4]; 6. 88-Bryer McCoy[2]; 7. 29-Lilli Reps[6]; 8. 35X-Phillip Dunbar[8]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 72-Alex Schubbe[2]; 2. 56H-Brandon Hare[5]; 3. 02K-Hunter Kennedy[4]; 4. 07-Logan Alseth[1]; 5. 54-Jett Sorensen[3]; 6. 30-Scott Demmer[7]; 7. (DNF) 83-Braeden Allen[6]

USRA Modifieds

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 19-Dustin Sorensen[3]; 2. 50III-Brandon Davis[2]; 3. 69-Lucas Schott[5]; 4. 4-Jeremy Nelson[4]; 5. 20-Rodney Sanders[7]; 6. 49-Jake Timm[11]; 7. 24C-Jim Chisholm[10]; 8. 90-Ryan Wetzstein[15]; 9. 21-Jacob Bleess[24]; 10. 95-Keith Foss[8]; 11. 36K-Jayden Larson[1]; 12. 17W-Ryan Wiome[6]; 13. 4A-Joel Alberts[16]; 14. 55H-AJ Hoff[20]; 15. 83-Kylie Kath[13]; 16. 29H-Joe Horgdal[26]; 17. 35JR-Garitt Wytaske[21]; 18. 77-Jacob Stark[23]; 19. 23-Darwin Karau[25]; 20. 31-Bill Stettner[22]; 21. (DNF) 61T-Tammy Soma Clark[19]; 22. (DNF) 51W-JT Wasmund[18]; 23. (DNF) 07-Cory Crapser[14]; 24. (DNF) 33-Joe Ludemann[17]; 25. (DNF) 71-Jason Cummins[9]; 26. (DNF) 24X-Aaron Benson[12]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Keith Foss[2]; 2. 49-Jake Timm[3]; 3. 36K-Jayden Larson[4]; 4. 17W-Ryan Wiome[6]; 5. 83-Kylie Kath[8]; 6. 4A-Joel Alberts[9]; 7. 61T-Tammy Soma Clark[1]; 8. 31-Bill Stettner[5]; 9. (DNF) 23-Darwin Karau[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 19-Dustin Sorensen[1]; 2. 50III-Brandon Davis[3]; 3. 69-Lucas Schott[6]; 4. 4-Jeremy Nelson[5]; 5. 07-Cory Crapser[9]; 6. 33-Joe Ludemann[4]; 7. 55H-AJ Hoff[8]; 8. 77-Jacob Stark[2]; 9. (DNF) 29H-Joe Horgdal[7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 71-Jason Cummins[1]; 2. 24C-Jim Chisholm[5]; 3. 20-Rodney Sanders[4]; 4. 24X-Aaron Benson[8]; 5. 90-Ryan Wetzstein[7]; 6. 51W-JT Wasmund[2]; 7. 35JR-Garitt Wytaske[3]; 8. (DNF) 21-Jacob Bleess[6]

USRA Stock Cars

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 67-Kyle Falck[3]; 2. 87-Travis Shipman[6]; 3. 23-Brayden Gjere[4]; 4. 74C-Cole Mather[2]; 5. 14A-Blake Adams[8]; 6. 27-Shawn Peter[1]; 7. 55H-Troy Hansmeier[5]; 8. 22-Ryan Jacobsen[10]; 9. 11-Jesse Brown[7]; 10. 11-Jake Lampert[9]; 11. 67-Levi Schott[11]; 12. 86-Phil Wernert[12]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 87-Travis Shipman[1]; 2. 11-Jesse Brown[3]; 3. 74C-Cole Mather[4]; 4. 27-Shawn Peter[5]; 5. 55H-Troy Hansmeier[6]; 6. 67-Levi Schott[2]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 14A-Blake Adams[2]; 2. 67-Kyle Falck[6]; 3. 11-Jake Lampert[5]; 4. 23-Brayden Gjere[4]; 5. 22-Ryan Jacobsen[1]; 6. 86-Phil Wernert[3]

WISSOTA Midwest Mods

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. 13-Nick Koehler[8]; 2. 23-Mitch Weiss[6]; 3. 98D-Christopher Deno[4]; 4. 97X-Don Schaefer[3]; 5. 83X-Kadden Kath[7]; 6. 40-Colton Kramer[1]; 7. 83S-Billy Steinberg[5]; 8. 5G-Patrick McCarthy[18]; 9. 22H-Jayme Hiller[19]; 10. 35-Tony Bloom[12]; 11. 27G-Bob Gullickson[15]; 12. 23B-Britt Olson Jr[16]; 13. 61T-Tammy Soma Clark[10]; 14. 17-Harland Morehart[14]; 15. G12-Ryan Goergen[9]; 16. (DNF) 24-Liz Toepper[11]; 17. (DNF) 88-Jacob Toepper[2]; 18. (DNF) 22-Justin Murray[13]; 19. (DNS) 43-Scott Simmons

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Mitch Weiss[2]; 2. 83X-Kadden Kath[5]; 3. 83S-Billy Steinberg[7]; 4. 98D-Christopher Deno[3]; 5. G12-Ryan Goergen[1]; 6. 24-Liz Toepper[6]; 7. (DNF) 27G-Bob Gullickson[10]; 8. (DNF) 23B-Britt Olson Jr[4]; 9. (DNF) 43-Scott Simmons[9]; 10. (DNS) 22H-Jayme Hiller

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 13-Nick Koehler[8]; 2. 88-Jacob Toepper[5]; 3. 97X-Don Schaefer[3]; 4. 40-Colton Kramer[2]; 5. 61T-Tammy Soma Clark[1]; 6. 35-Tony Bloom[4]; 7. 22-Justin Murray[9]; 8. 17-Harland Morehart[6]; 9. (DNF) 5G-Patrick McCarthy[7]

WISSOTA Street Stocks

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. 34JR-Braden Brauer[8]; 2. KOL34-Kolton Brauer[7]; 3. 01-Kory Adams[6]; 4. 36-Ross Spitzer[1]; 5. 38S-Nick Schwebach[2]; 6. 2-Marcus Berndt[3]; 7. 101-Ken Adams[5]; 8. 2-Fred Prudoehl[4]; 9. 147-Brent Holland[10]; 10. 28JR-Aaron Gustafson[9]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 34JR-Braden Brauer[2]; 2. 36-Ross Spitzer[3]; 3. 101-Ken Adams[1]; 4. 2-Marcus Berndt[4]; 5. 28JR-Aaron Gustafson[5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 01-Kory Adams[1]; 2. KOL34-Kolton Brauer[3]; 3. 38S-Nick Schwebach[5]; 4. 2-Fred Prudoehl[2]; 5. 147-Brent Holland[4]