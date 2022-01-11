Ustby has become a standout at North Carolina

Rochester's Alyssa Ustby is emerging as a standout player for the nationally ranked University of North Carolina women's basketball team.

The 6-foot-1 sophomore guard has started all 14 games for the Tar Heels this season and is one of the team's best players. She has been a terror on the boards as she leads the team in rebounding at 9.4 per game. She has posted seven double-doubles this season and has scored in double figures in 10 games.

She is second on the team in scoring at 13.9 points per game while shooting 49.4% from the floor and 62.0% at the line. Ustby also averages 2.4 assists and 2.0 steals per contest.

Ustby, a Lourdes grad, has had season highs of 23 points and 16 rebounds. She has pulled down at least 10 rebounds eight times in 14 games.

Ustby has helped North Carolina post a stellar 14-1 record so far. The Tar Heels, currently ranked No. 19 in the nation, were 13-0 before falling to ACC rival North Carolina State in their last game. North Carolina State (12-2) is ranked No. 5.

As a true freshman during the 2020-21 season, Ustby started 17 of 24 games for North Carolina and averaged 9.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Rochester's Matthew Hurt, who is currently play professional basketball in the G League, will be playing in a game in Des Moines, Iowa this week.

Hurt, a rookie after playing two seasons of college basketball at Duke, is playing with the Memphis Hustle. The Hustle are a minor-league affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies. Hurt, a 6-9 forward, is averaging 12.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game this season.

The Hustle will face the Iowa Wolves in Des Moines at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Iowa Wolves are the Minnesota Timberwolves' G League affiliate and play at Wells Fargo Arena. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN+.

Byron's Ayoka Lee is excelling at Kansas State in women's basketball and is averaging a double-double this season.

The 6-6 junior center leads the Wildcats in both scoring and rebounding. She is averaging a whopping 23.3 points and a lusty 10.7 rebounds per game. Lee is currently fourth in the nation in scoring among Division I women's basketball players.

A dominating force on the inside, Lee is shooting 58.6% from the floor and 75.0% at the line. She is also a stellar defensive player and is fourth in the nation averaging 3.6 blocks per game.

Lee set a single-game Kansas State record earlier this season when she scored 43 points in the first game of the season despite playing just 24 minutes. She has topped the 30-point mark in five of 15 games.

Kansas State is off to a strong 13-2 start and is receiving tops in the Top 25 poll.

Lee went over 1,000 career points early this season and she has been named to the 2022 Wooden Award Mid-season Top-25 Watch List. That award goes to the top women's basketball player of the season.

