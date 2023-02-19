99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports

Veteran defenseman delivers again as Rochester Grizzlies stay in first place

Logan Kroyman scored for a second straight night, and goalie Chris Brown won his first start in more than five weeks as the Rochester Grizzlies beat Wausau to pick up their 30th win of the season.

Rochester Grizzlies logo
Rochester Grizzlies
By Staff reports
February 18, 2023 10:49 PM

WAUSAU, Wis. — The Rochester Grizzlies checked all the boxes they needed and wanted to check this weekend.

They’ve left themselves in the position they hoped to be in late Saturday night — still in first place in the North American 3 Hockey League Central Division, with their eyes now firmly set on a two-game series next weekend at Oregon (Wis.), a series that will likely determine the Central Division regular season champion.

Rochester’s 6-2 win at Wausau Saturday night marked their 30th win of the season (30-9-4 overall, 64 points). That leaves them one point ahead of Oregon (29-8-5, 63 points) in the division standings.

Oregon could, however, enter next weekend’s series in first place. The Tradesmen host last-place St. Louis at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in a game that, if the Tradesmen win, could push them past the Grizzlies and into the top spot in the division.

Rochester swept Oregon two weeks ago at the Rec Center and will carry some momentum into the showdown series. The Grizzlies are 7-1-0 in their past eight games, including a 4-1-0 mark on the road.

Saturday’s win was a big one for Rochester, too, as it took control with an overwhelming second period.

The score was tied 1-1 after one period, as Rochester’s Per Waage and Wausau’s Gabe Randel traded goals.

The Grizzlies scored four times in the second, though, to put away their 30th win of the season. Veteran defenseman Logan Kroyman, who has three goals this season, scored for a second consecutive night, 2:44 into the second period, for a 2-1 lead. That’s how the score remained for the next 10 minutes.

Then Rochester strung together three goals — by Adler Johnston, Luke Morrisette and Max Clark — in a span of 6 minutes, 27 seconds to quickly extend its lead to 5-2.

Erik Hernborn added a goal in the third period to cap the scoring.

Chris Brown, making his first start in five weeks, stopped 24 of the 26 shots he faced to earn the victory.

Rochester outshot Wausau 56-26 in the game; Cyclones goalie Collin Lemanski made 50 saves to hold his team in the game.

BOX SCORE: Rochester Grizzlies 6, Wausau Cyclones 2

NA3HL Central Division

TeamGamesRecordPoints
*Rochester4330-9-464
*Oregon4229-8-563
*Milwaukee4327-13-357
*Peoria4322-18-347
Wausau4313-26-430
St. Louis428-34-016

* — clinched playoff spot

