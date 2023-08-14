Veterans Night at Deer Creek helps raise awareness for Disabled Veterans of America

SPRING VALLEY — It was 12 years ago when the southeastern Minnesota chapter of the Disabled American Veterans changed the life of veteran Mike Bauer.

Up to that point, the Vietnam War veteran was struggling, being in denial with his post-traumatic stress disorder. His day-to-day life was becoming more and more difficult.

"Once I retired and I felt I didn't have any purpose," Bauer said, "things started to eat away at me."

Then that day 12 years ago, a fellow veteran saw Bauer's military license plate and they got to talking.

Turns out that fellow vet also suffered from PTSD from his own tour in Vietnam, and he recommended the southeast Minnesota chapter of the DAV. He did have a good selling point.

"He said they always have food," Bauer said with a laugh.

Bauer went that to that meeting and left with much more than a full stomach.

"It changed my life," Bauer said.

Bauer is one of many, many veterans who have been helped by the southeast Minnesota chapter of the DAV, whose mission statement is a simple but important one: To better the lives of Minnesota's disabled veterans and their families.

Bauer now volunteers, being living proof of the organization's mission. Now he volunteers, helping bring awareness to what DAV does for area veterans.

For him, that's what makes the annual Veterans Night at Deer Creek Speedway so important and special.

"I'm here every year now," Bauer said.

What started as a good way to bring awareness and raise a little money for the local DAV has become the chapter's largest fundraiser eight years later.

Last year, the event raised more than $40,000 and through this year's 50/50 raffle, the driver push-up challenge, the auction and donations, all estimates indicated that number was surpassed this year. Veterans and military personnel plus a guest were all admitted for free courtesy of Rochester Chevrolet Cadillac, which also donated $10,000 to the DAV.

"We are so thankful to have this event," said veteran and event organizer Kati Carpenter, who became the chapter's first female commander since its inception in 1971. "People come with deep and willing pockets. And what I like best is the politics stay out of it. We are thankful for the Queenslands, they do things to help people, help our veterans."

This year's t-shirt design worn by the southeast Minnesota Disabled American Veterans of Minnesota volunteers for the annual Veterans Night on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

"This area is just really more engaged than a lot of other communities I've been in," Iraq War veteran and near decade long DAV volunteer Brittany Marshall said. "Then events like this, the community gets involved when they can see veterans, it's not just like, 'oh, I give to a veteran cause,' but they get involved because they see it and I think that's a really critical part of it."

For the Queenslands and Deer Creek, it has been a perfect match.

"The main thing is it's a local organization, a lot of ties to the local area," track president Cole Queensland said. "Everything stays local. It means so much to the local community. This night is just all about the vets and supporting them. Our flagman was a veteran, a lot of our workers, drivers, the fans. You just never know who served. It's just a fun night to hear their stories. Just a fun event."

The most important part: All of the money stays local, going to the vets in our own backyard.

"I will tell you, every single penny of last year's was used for veterans and so every penny of this year will be used," Carpenter said. "We need this event as much as I think the fans need the event."

The money will be used for a number of reasons, whether it be bringing vets to medical appointments, which is what Bauer does once a week, or helping out with rent or medical bills at times. The DAV provides support groups, helps vets understand their own benefits when it comes to health care and has programs like resume writing to name a few.

A Disabled American Veteran Mayo Southeast Minnesota chapter 28 sign stands out in front of auction items and volunteers before Saturday's races at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

"I think one of the hardest parts of getting out of the services is to transition back into civilian life," Marshall said. "Veterans, military service members struggle with that, because they're going from a really structured environment where they're told what to do, or they have resources available to them 24/7. But when they make the transition back, sometimes feels like you're in isolation. We have the connections and fellow veterans to help."

If you are a veteran or know one that needs help, the DAV recommends to contact the Olmsted County Veteran Services Office.