Walch begins second training camp with Browns

After spending some time relaxing this summer, Elgin’s Carson Walch is gearing up for the grind of the NFL season.

Walch is beginning his second year as the player development coordinator of the Cleveland Browns. Overall this will be his sixth season as a coach in the NFL.

He was back in Elgin in June to see family and attend a football camp of his brother, Travis Walch.

“It was wonderful spending time with my family and friends from Elgin and the surrounding area,” Walch said. “After that, I flew to Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, for 10 days and nights then off to Jamaica, my second home, for two and half weeks. It was much needed and great to see different parts of the world.”

During the season with the Browns, Walch works with players before and after practice. He said he is starting to get a little more comfortable with his role.

“Somewhat yes, but it's still a job that is still green to me,” he said. “I've been coaching football for 20 years but this is an entirely new role but translates in certain ways.”

Until becoming a player development coordinator, Walch had always worked closely with players during practices. He was an offensive coordinator in the CFL and a wide receivers coach in the NFL at both Chicago and Philadelphia. That is something that might interest him again at some point.

“This is a wonderful experience and my focus remains on my current role,” he said. “But I'm looking forward to opportunities in coaching if they arise down the line.”

The Browns have begun training camp uncertain about starting quarterback DeShaun Watson, who could be suspended for some or all of the 2022 season. Walch declined to comment on Watson’s situation.

“This isn't my area to speak on,” he said.

A pair of Rochester-based youth softball teams had great success recently as they both won state championships that were held in Rochester.

The 14 and under Minnesota Stix team won the Minnesota Softball Tier 4 State Championship for the 14U Division. The Styx defeated Sleepy Eye Haala 4-3 in the championship game.

The Rochester-based 14 and under Minnesota Stix team won the Minnesota Softball Tier 4 State Championship for the 14U Division on July 24, 2022 in Rochester. The Styx defeated Sleepy Eye Haala 4-3 in the championship game. Contributed photo

The 14U Stix are coached by Jaimi Stejskal, who is also the head coach of the RCTC softball team.

The players include Kadie Augenstein, Nora Bamlet, Kara Farnsworth, Aubrey Foster, Santanna Heise, Ava Jensson, Kylie Mann, Ella Minnich, Amelia Okeson, Kate Price, Addy Thorson and Anna Wieneke.

The 16U Minnesota Stix team won the Minnesota Softball Tier 1 State Championship for the High School Division by beating the Marshall Peak 18U team 5-1 in the championship game.

The Rochester-based 16 and under Minnesota Stix team won the Minnesota Softball Tier 1 State Championship for the High School Division. The Stix beat the Marshall Peak 18U team 5-1 in the championship game on July 24, 2022, in Rochester.<br/> Contributed photo

The 16U Stix are coached by Abbey Gapinski and her father Eric Gapinski.

The players earned their way on the team based on tryouts and come from a number of area towns. The team consists of Kiersten Bakalars (La Crescent, class of 2023), Morgan Erickson (Century, 2024), Andria Fitch (Kasson-Mantorville, 2024), Ava Frost (Century, 2024), Morgan Fuglestad (Mayo, 2024), Aubrey Grover (Kasson-Mantorville, 2023), Hailey Lamers (Mayo, 2024), Meagan Putzier (Mayo, 2024), Lindsey Schultz (Byron, 2023), Tressa Smith (Stewartville, 2023), Kayla Stevens (Mayo, 2023) and Lucie Voigt (Grand Meadow, 2023).

The Stix are a club-level fastpitch softball program based in Rochester and sponsored by the Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Association.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .