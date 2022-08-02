SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Walch begins second training camp with Browns

Elgin native Carson Walch is in his second training camp with the Cleveland Browns. He is the team's player development coordinator.

d38355933ff04a58ff636a4cd1b0a445.jpg
Elgin native Carson Walch, the player development coordinator of the Cleveland Browns, is beginning his sixth season as a coach in the NFL.
Post Bulletin file photo
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
August 02, 2022 05:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

After spending some time relaxing this summer, Elgin’s Carson Walch is gearing up for the grind of the NFL season.

Walch is beginning his second year as the player development coordinator of the Cleveland Browns. Overall this will be his sixth season as a coach in the NFL.

Also Read
Mac Horvath
Sports
Horvath blasts his way to powerful start in Cape Cod League
Mac Horvath has joined the Bourne Braves of the Cape Cod League for the rest of the 2022 summer season. He hit four home runs in his first nine games with the team.
July 25, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
071622.JEREMY.MARTIN.jpg
Sports
Jeremy Martin itching to get back on track; Dungey, Miller make Millville returns
Millville native Jeremy Martin has been sidelined for the first seven rounds of the 2022 AMA Pro Motocross national championship series, including Saturday's races at his home track, Spring Creek MX Park. Martin said Saturday, though, that he is hopeful to get back on the track before the season ends on Sept. 3.
July 17, 2022 10:56 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman

He was back in Elgin in June to see family and attend a football camp of his brother, Travis Walch.

“It was wonderful spending time with my family and friends from Elgin and the surrounding area,” Walch said. “After that, I flew to Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, for 10 days and nights then off to Jamaica, my second home, for two and half weeks. It was much needed and great to see different parts of the world.”

During the season with the Browns, Walch works with players before and after practice. He said he is starting to get a little more comfortable with his role.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Somewhat yes, but it's still a job that is still green to me,” he said. “I've been coaching football for 20 years but this is an entirely new role but translates in certain ways.”

Until becoming a player development coordinator, Walch had always worked closely with players during practices. He was an offensive coordinator in the CFL and a wide receivers coach in the NFL at both Chicago and Philadelphia. That is something that might interest him again at some point.

“This is a wonderful experience and my focus remains on my current role,” he said. “But I'm looking forward to opportunities in coaching if they arise down the line.”

The Browns have begun training camp uncertain about starting quarterback DeShaun Watson, who could be suspended for some or all of the 2022 season. Walch declined to comment on Watson’s situation.

“This isn't my area to speak on,” he said.

——

A pair of Rochester-based youth softball teams had great success recently as they both won state championships that were held in Rochester.

The 14 and under Minnesota Stix team won the Minnesota Softball Tier 4 State Championship for the 14U Division. The Styx defeated Sleepy Eye Haala 4-3 in the championship game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester Styx 14U state champs.jpg
The Rochester-based 14 and under Minnesota Stix team won the Minnesota Softball Tier 4 State Championship for the 14U Division on July 24, 2022 in Rochester. The Styx defeated Sleepy Eye Haala 4-3 in the championship game.
Contributed photo

The 14U Stix are coached by Jaimi Stejskal, who is also the head coach of the RCTC softball team.

The players include Kadie Augenstein, Nora Bamlet, Kara Farnsworth, Aubrey Foster, Santanna Heise, Ava Jensson, Kylie Mann, Ella Minnich, Amelia Okeson, Kate Price, Addy Thorson and Anna Wieneke.

The 16U Minnesota Stix team won the Minnesota Softball Tier 1 State Championship for the High School Division by beating the Marshall Peak 18U team 5-1 in the championship game.

Rochester Styx 16U state champs.jpg
The Rochester-based 16 and under Minnesota Stix team won the Minnesota Softball Tier 1 State Championship for the High School Division. The Stix beat the Marshall Peak 18U team 5-1 in the championship game on July 24, 2022, in Rochester.<br/>
Contributed photo

The 16U Stix are coached by Abbey Gapinski and her father Eric Gapinski.

The players earned their way on the team based on tryouts and come from a number of area towns. The team consists of Kiersten Bakalars (La Crescent, class of 2023), Morgan Erickson (Century, 2024), Andria Fitch (Kasson-Mantorville, 2024), Ava Frost (Century, 2024), Morgan Fuglestad (Mayo, 2024), Aubrey Grover (Kasson-Mantorville, 2023), Hailey Lamers (Mayo, 2024), Meagan Putzier (Mayo, 2024), Lindsey Schultz (Byron, 2023), Tressa Smith (Stewartville, 2023), Kayla Stevens (Mayo, 2023) and Lucie Voigt (Grand Meadow, 2023).

The Stix are a club-level fastpitch softball program based in Rochester and sponsored by the Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Association.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .

Guy N. Limbeck column sig

Related Topics: LOCAL NOTEBOOKPLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLENFLSOFTBALL
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers escape late Bismarck rally for the victory
Rochester saw its 10-run lead dwindle to one after a seven-run Larks' eighth-inning, but stopped the bleeding just in time en route to a much-needed win.
August 01, 2022 11:05 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Royals Baseball logo
Sports
Royals conclude regular season with road loss to Minnetonka
Minnetonka defeated the Rochester Royals 8-4 in amateur baseball on Sunday.
July 31, 2022 11:45 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Express rally to split two-game series with Honkers
The Rochester Honkers suffered a 7-5 loss to the Eau Claire Express 4-0 in Northwoods League play Sunday.
July 31, 2022 11:20 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Honkers vs. Willmar
Sports
Saturday Sports Q&A: Ritzer grateful to be on field with Honkers after recovery from broken leg
It was around this time last year that Alex Ritzter learned the injury he played through during his senior season at Stillwater High School was in fact a broken leg. It forced him to redshirt his freshman season at the University of North Carolina, but he's happy to be back on the field this summer in Rochester.
July 30, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten