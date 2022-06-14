Walch’s football camp will honor former P-E-M athlete Miller

Travis Walch is putting on a pair of football camps in Elgin that are also fundraisers.

A youth camp will be held this Saturday at the Plainview-Elgin-Millville 4-6 Building facility in Elgin. The camp will be from 8:30-10:30 a.m. for youth in grades 3-8. The camp will feature former University of Minnesota Gophers quarterback Adam Webber and Carson Walch, the current player development coordinator for the Cleveland Browns. Carson is Travis Walch’s brother.

The Walch brothers grew up in Elgin. The event is being held in connection with Cheese Days in Elgin.

“It’s just going to be in the morning so families can come into town and afterwards go on the rides, grab lunch, whatever,” said Travis Walch, the founder and owner of Route Tree Football Consulting.

The camp will feature a number of drills and competitions, which will be broken down by grade, and will have safe contact.

The cost of the event is $30 and profits will go to AEDs For Aidan, in honor of Aidan Miller a former Plainview-Elgin-Millville football player who died when he was in high school.

Walch used to run a 7-on-7 camp for high school teams following the youth camp. But he found that Saturdays are very busy for area players and coaches so the event will now be held the night of Sunday, June 26.

“We’re going to try it this year, split it up and move it back a week and see how that works out,” Walch said.

This is the third year of the Pat Lund Classic 7-on-7 Tournament, which is for both area varsity and junior varsity football teams. The event will be held in Elgin from 3-7 p.m. on June 26 and the winning teams receive a trophy.

Profits will go to a scholarship fund honoring Pat Lund, the former KTTC TV sportscaster who recently died.

“While still saddened by his recent passing, this tournament and trophy will help keep his legacy alive and well," Walch said.

Brad Wendland, the head football coach at Waseca, will be a guest speaker. Wendland had a health scare during a game last season.

“I just have to sit back and hope people support these causes and have a fun football day,” Walch said.

Katie Hurt, a 2022 John Marshall graduate, is one of two players from Minnesota who will be a freshman for the Division I Lehigh University women's basketball team this fall.

Lehigh is located in Bethlehem, Pa., and is a member of the Patriot League. Lehigh has a new women's basketball coach in Addie Micir and the team recently sent out a release on its incoming freshmen.

"Katie is an athletic wing who thrives in the open court," Micir said of Hurt. "Her speed, quickness and length make her a tough matchup within our offensive framework and gives us versatility on the defensive end. She has competed and won at a high level with Minnesota Fury and played in the championship game of the Under Armour circuit. What really impressed us about Katie is that she has added to her game each year and we are excited for her to continue that upward trajectory."

Hurt was an All-Conference selection in the Big Nine as a senior. The 5-foot-11 guard averaged 10.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game during the 2021-22 season. She helped JM post a 21-8 record and a runner-up finish in the Section 1AAAA tournament.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .