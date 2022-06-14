SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 14
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Walch’s football camp will honor former P-E-M athlete Miller

Travis Walch is putting on a pair of football camps in Elgin with profits going to charities. One camp is for youth players and the other is a 7-on-7 competition for high school players.

Travis.Walch.jpg
Travis Walch will be putting on a pair of football camps in June in Elgin. The first is a youth camp on Saturday, June 18, for players in grades 3-8.
Post Bulletin file photo
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
June 14, 2022 07:20 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Travis Walch is putting on a pair of football camps in Elgin that are also fundraisers.

A youth camp will be held this Saturday at the Plainview-Elgin-Millville 4-6 Building facility in Elgin. The camp will be from 8:30-10:30 a.m. for youth in grades 3-8. The camp will feature former University of Minnesota Gophers quarterback Adam Webber and Carson Walch, the current player development coordinator for the Cleveland Browns. Carson is Travis Walch’s brother.

Read more from Guy
Byron vs. Winona Baseball Section 1AAA Championship
Prep
Unseeded Winona baseball team ready for next challenge at state tournament
Winona will face No. 2 seed Benilde-St. Margaret's in the Class AAA baseball state quarterfinals today in Chaska.
June 14, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Hayfield, Byron baseball
Prep
Hayfield aims to turn two, repeat as Class A state baseball champion
Top-seeded Hayfield will take a 22-2 record into the Class A state baseball tournament, which begins on Tuesday in St. Cloud.
June 13, 2022 05:31 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Section 1A championship
Prep
Klocke develops into pitching ace for Hayfield
Nolan Klocke was Class A All-State as a junior and he helped Hayfield win a state baseball title. He wanted to improve, however, and worked hard in the offseason to take overall game to the next level.
June 13, 2022 05:20 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Load More

The Walch brothers grew up in Elgin. The event is being held in connection with Cheese Days in Elgin.

“It’s just going to be in the morning so families can come into town and afterwards go on the rides, grab lunch, whatever,” said Travis Walch, the founder and owner of Route Tree Football Consulting.

The camp will feature a number of drills and competitions, which will be broken down by grade, and will have safe contact.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cost of the event is $30 and profits will go to AEDs For Aidan, in honor of Aidan Miller a former Plainview-Elgin-Millville football player who died when he was in high school.

Walch used to run a 7-on-7 camp for high school teams following the youth camp. But he found that Saturdays are very busy for area players and coaches so the event will now be held the night of Sunday, June 26.

“We’re going to try it this year, split it up and move it back a week and see how that works out,” Walch said.

This is the third year of the Pat Lund Classic 7-on-7 Tournament, which is for both area varsity and junior varsity football teams. The event will be held in Elgin from 3-7 p.m. on June 26 and the winning teams receive a trophy.

Profits will go to a scholarship fund honoring Pat Lund, the former KTTC TV sportscaster who recently died.

“While still saddened by his recent passing, this tournament and trophy will help keep his legacy alive and well," Walch said.

Brad Wendland, the head football coach at Waseca, will be a guest speaker. Wendland had a health scare during a game last season.

“I just have to sit back and hope people support these causes and have a fun football day,” Walch said.

ADVERTISEMENT

——

Katie Hurt, a 2022 John Marshall graduate, is one of two players from Minnesota who will be a freshman for the Division I Lehigh University women's basketball team this fall.

Lehigh is located in Bethlehem, Pa., and is a member of the Patriot League. Lehigh has a new women's basketball coach in Addie Micir and the team recently sent out a release on its incoming freshmen.

"Katie is an athletic wing who thrives in the open court," Micir said of Hurt. "Her speed, quickness and length make her a tough matchup within our offensive framework and gives us versatility on the defensive end. She has competed and won at a high level with Minnesota Fury and played in the championship game of the Under Armour circuit. What really impressed us about Katie is that she has added to her game each year and we are excited for her to continue that upward trajectory."

Hurt was an All-Conference selection in the Big Nine as a senior. The 5-foot-11 guard averaged 10.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game during the 2021-22 season. She helped JM post a 21-8 record and a runner-up finish in the Section 1AAAA tournament.
Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .

Guy N. Limbeck column sig

Related Topics: LOCAL NOTEBOOKPLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Royals Baseball logo
Sports
Rochester Royals rally past Dundas Dukes with pair of late runs
The Rochester Royals ran their winning streak to four games by rallying with a pair of late runs to beat Dundas on Sunday at Mayo Field.
June 12, 2022 10:28 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff
Med City FC Football Club logo
Sports
Med City FC stretches unbeaten mark to eight games
Med City FC was a narrow winner again on Saturday, slipping past Joy SLP 2-1 in National Premier Soccer League action at Rochester Regional Stadium.
June 12, 2022 09:04 PM
AJ Campbell.jpg
Sports
Honkers get the offense going, roll past Mud Puppies 9-6
The Rochester Honkers improved to 5-6 in Northwoods League play with a 9-6 home win on Saturday night.
June 11, 2022 11:58 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Rochester Royals Baseball logo
Sports
Goetz pitches Royals past Cannon Falls
The Rochester Royals defeated Cannon Falls 6-0 in amateur baseball on Friday night.
June 10, 2022 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports