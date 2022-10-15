Wallace's slick shootout goal lifts Austin to another victory

AUSTIN — It took one game for Elliott Lareau to make his presence felt with the Austin Bruins.

The Bruins officially acquired the talented 6-foot-1 forward on Tuesday in a trade with the Maryland Black Bears.

Friday, Lareau scored a key goal in his first game with his new team. His goal — on a strong shot off a rebound — with 7:35 to play in the third period sent a North American Hockey League game against the Aberdeen Wings to overtime, then to a shootout.

The Bruins prevailed 2-1 after 65 minutes of game play and 12 total shooters.

Wings forward Jaxon Grosdidier scored 7:40 into the third period, giving his team a 1-0 lead. But Austin pushed back, controlling the puck in Aberdeen's end for close to 30 seconds before Lareau corralled a rebound and fired it past Wings goalie Cole Moore.

That was all the scoring in regulation or in overtime, forcing a shootout.

Moore, who stopped Bruins veteran forward Austin Salani on a penalty shot in regulation, didn't have the same fortune in the shootout. After Aberdeen's first two shooters scored, Gavin Morrissey and Josh Giuliani answered for the Bruins.

Ethan Robertson

Austin goalie Ethan Robertson then shut down four consecutive Wings shooters before the Bruins' coaches called on Ocean Wallace.

Wallace, a 6-3, 216-pound second-year Bruins forward, picked up the puck and entered the Wings zone with speed. He faked a forehand shot, pulled the puck to his backhand and lifted it over Moore's blocker to win the game. Wallace smiled and pumped his fist a few times before being met by a mob of Bruins along the far boards near the red line.

Moore finished with 24 saves in the loss, while Robertson stopped 26 to earn the victory and improve to 4-1-2 this season.

The Bruins, who were idle last weekend, improved to 5-1-3 overall. They are in second place in the NAHL Central Division, three points back of North Iowa (8-3-0).

Wallace's goal also spoiled the return of Aberdeen head coach Scott Langer.

Langer is the all-time winningest coach in the NAHL, with 637 career wins, and he guided the Wings to the NAHL championship in 2019. He left Aberdeen in the spring of 2021 to coach the Fargo Force of the USHL, but he lasted just one season there. He returned to Aberdeen this season as the team's general manager and president of hockey operations, with incumbent Tim Jennings returning as the team's head coach. But after a 4-5-1 start to the season, the team announced this week that Langer would also assume head coaching duties.

The Wings and Bruins are scheduled to play again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Arena.

BOX SCORE: Austin Bruins 2, Aberdeen Wings 1, shootout