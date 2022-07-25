Warren, Block help Royals slam New Market 12-8

NEW MARKET — Sam Warren hit a pair of two-run homers and Drew Block belted a grand slam as the Rochester Royals outscored the New Market Muskies 12-8 in amateur baseball on Sunday.

Warren hit two-run homers in both the third and sixth innings. He finished 2-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Block hit a grand slam in the fifth inning to pull the Royals within 8-7 and Warren's homer in the sixth gave the Royals the lead for good.

Michael Michalak also finished with four RBIs for the Royals. He was 2-for-5 and capped the scoring with a big three-run double in the seventh.

Alex Holets was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and Logan Milene was 2-for-3 with three walks and three runs scored.

Matt Meyer earned the win in relief. The left-hander allowed two earned runs over the final six innings. Joe Sperry pitched three-plus innings and he allowed six runs, five earned. Sperry was lifted after giving up a three-run homer to Connor Weed in the fourth. Carter Hanson capped a five-run inning for New Market by hitting a two-run homer off Meyer later in the fourth inning.

The Royals (22-6), ranked No. 1 in the state in Class B, are now 8-2 in Section 1B games.

"It's always good to win section games," Milene said.

The Royals will host Champlin Park at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and then the Miesville Mudhens at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in a makeup game. Both games are at Mayo Field.

Box score: http://rochesterroyals.teams.mnbaseball.org/scoredetail/Schedule?gameId=43964