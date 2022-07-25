SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Warren, Block help Royals slam New Market 12-8

The Rochester Royals had three players drive in four runs as they defeated New Market 12-8 in amateur baseball on Sunday.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
July 24, 2022 11:14 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

NEW MARKET — Sam Warren hit a pair of two-run homers and Drew Block belted a grand slam as the Rochester Royals outscored the New Market Muskies 12-8 in amateur baseball on Sunday.

Warren hit two-run homers in both the third and sixth innings. He finished 2-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Block hit a grand slam in the fifth inning to pull the Royals within 8-7 and Warren's homer in the sixth gave the Royals the lead for good.

Also Read
Rochester Royals Baseball logo
Sports
Michalak, Meiners again go deep but Royals fall in 13 innings
The Rochester Royals fell 8-7 in 13 innings to Holmen, Wis., in amateur baseball on Sunday.
July 21, 2022 12:33 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Royals Baseball logo
Sports
Michalak, Meiners hit home runs as Royals roll past Elko 10-0
The Rochester Royals defeated the Elko Express 10-0 in amateur baseball on Sunday.
July 19, 2022 02:02 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Load More

Michael Michalak also finished with four RBIs for the Royals. He was 2-for-5 and capped the scoring with a big three-run double in the seventh.

Alex Holets was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and Logan Milene was 2-for-3 with three walks and three runs scored.

Matt Meyer earned the win in relief. The left-hander allowed two earned runs over the final six innings. Joe Sperry pitched three-plus innings and he allowed six runs, five earned. Sperry was lifted after giving up a three-run homer to Connor Weed in the fourth. Carter Hanson capped a five-run inning for New Market by hitting a two-run homer off Meyer later in the fourth inning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Royals (22-6), ranked No. 1 in the state in Class B, are now 8-2 in Section 1B games.

"It's always good to win section games," Milene said.

The Royals will host Champlin Park at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and then the Miesville Mudhens at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in a makeup game. Both games are at Mayo Field.

Box score: http://rochesterroyals.teams.mnbaseball.org/scoredetail/Schedule?gameId=43964

Related Topics: ROCHESTER ROYALSBASEBALLROCHESTER
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers blast four home runs, slug past Express
Carson Stevens smacked two of the Honkers four homers to help Rochester avenge Saturday's walk-off loss.
July 24, 2022 09:14 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
072422.KNUTSON.FILE.PHOTO.jpg
Sports
Narveson: K-Town Klash will honor memory of young racer from Spring Grove
Kasey Knutson died more than two years ago in an automobile accident, but his memory lives on annually at Mississippi Thunder Speedway. The third annual K-Town Klash is scheduled for Friday at the stock-car racing track in Fountain City, Wis.
July 24, 2022 01:17 PM
 · 
By  Todd Narveson
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers downed by Express walk-off single
Rochester suffered its second consecutive tough defeat, falling to Eau Claire in the bottom of the ninth to drop to 7-6 in the second and 22-24 overall.
July 23, 2022 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
mnaurora724jpg.jpg
Sports
Aurora falls 2-1 in OT in USL W League championship match
It was the first and only loss of the season for the Aurora.
July 23, 2022 10:28 PM
 · 
By  St. Paul Pioneer Press