99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Warren, Milene power Royals past Austin Greyhounds

Sam Warren and Logan Milene combine for five hits and six RBIs as the Rochester Royals improve to 6-1 with a 13-3 win over the Austin Greyhounds.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
June 01, 2023 at 11:14 PM

AUSTIN — Sam Warren hit two home runs and Logan Milene added one as the Rochester Royals powered their way pas the Austin Greyhounds 13-3 in six innings in amateur baseball on Wednesday night.

Warren finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Milene was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Both players are left-handed hitters.

Nolan Jurgenson went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored. The Royals finished with 12 hits.

Find more news important to you

The game was tied 3-3 before the Royals scored seven times in the fifth inning and three more times in the sixth.

Alex Miller pitched the first five innings for the Royals to earn the win. He allowed three earned runs on eight hits.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Royals (6-1) have won three straight games. The defending Class B state champions will play at the Elko Express at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 2 in a Section 1B regular-season game.

Royals/Austin boxscore

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers pitching stellar again in shutout victory over Thunder Bay
June 01, 2023 09:53 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
tripping.jpg
Sports
Red Wing's Arneson, Bruins' Gilman make college commitments
June 01, 2023 01:12 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Med City FC Football Club logo
Sports
Med City FC drops second straight NPSL game
June 01, 2023 10:53 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Winona, Byron Section 1AAA softball championships
Prep
Photos: Winona, Byron Section 1AAA softball on June 1, 2023
June 01, 2023 10:04 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Hayfield, Bethlehem Academy Section 1A softball championships
Prep
Photos: Hayfield, Bethlehem Academy Section 1A softball on June 1, 2023
June 01, 2023 09:43 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Winona, Byron Section 1AAA softball championships
Prep
Winona slams Byron 8-0 in Section 1AAA softball title game to earn third straight state berth
June 01, 2023 08:57 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
Prep
St. Charles and Koeppel near perfect; Saints surge past Dover-Eyota for Section 1AA title
June 01, 2023 08:04 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten