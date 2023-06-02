Warren, Milene power Royals past Austin Greyhounds

AUSTIN — Sam Warren hit two home runs and Logan Milene added one as the Rochester Royals powered their way pas the Austin Greyhounds 13-3 in six innings in amateur baseball on Wednesday night.

Warren finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Milene was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Both players are left-handed hitters.

Nolan Jurgenson went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored. The Royals finished with 12 hits.

The game was tied 3-3 before the Royals scored seven times in the fifth inning and three more times in the sixth.

Alex Miller pitched the first five innings for the Royals to earn the win. He allowed three earned runs on eight hits.

The Royals (6-1) have won three straight games. The defending Class B state champions will play at the Elko Express at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 2 in a Section 1B regular-season game.

Royals/Austin boxscore