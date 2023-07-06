Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Warren, Royals slam their way past Rochester Roadrunners

Sam Warren hit two home runs and drove in five runs as the Rochester Royals defeated the Rochester Roadrunners 13-3 in amateur baseball on Wednesday.

070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Sam Warren (middle) of the Rochester Royals celebrates with teammates Bo McClintock (34), Drew Block (12) and Kyle Prindle (2) after hitting a grand slam against the Rochester Roadrunners on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Warren hit two home runs and had five RBIs as the Royals won 13-2.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
July 05, 2023 at 11:48 PM

ROCHESTER — It always feels good to hit a home run in baseball. And to hit a homer off a friend? Well, that’s even sweeter.

Sam Warren had a double dose of good feelings on Wednesday night at Mayo Field. The Rochester Royals left-handed hitting outfielder hit a pair of home runs in a 13-3 win over the Rochester Roadrunners in seven innings.

“It always feels good to hit some balls hard and find some holes,” Warren said. “And score some runs, too, we finally scored some runs. We’ve been struggling to put runs on the board so it was nice to put up 13 tonight.”

Find more news important to you

Warren’s second home run of the game was a towering grand slam over the scoreboard in right-center field.

“He really hit it, you don’t see many hit over the scoreboard,” Royals player/manager Drew Block said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The grand slam, in the sixth inning, also came off of Carter Pasternak. Warren and Pasternak are both 2018 Mayo grads and they were baseball teammates for the Spartans.

070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Members Only
Sports
Photos: Rochester Royals, Rochester Roadrunners baseball on July 5, 2023
The Rochester Royals defeated the Rochester Roadrunners 13-3, finishing in seven innings with a mercy rule on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
1h ago
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II

“It was off of my buddy from high school so that’s always fun,” Warren said. “… Now I get to give him crap whenever I want.”

Warren finished with two hits and five RBIs.

“I love when Warren can swing the bat like that,” Royals shortstop Nolan Jurgenson said. “He can do that every night, that would be awesome.”

Warren has had some ups and downs at the plate this season. He entered the game batting .232 but he did have two homers, four doubles and 18 RBIs.

He was able to double his season home run total on Wednesday in back-to-back at-bats in the fourth and and sixth innings.

“I just try to put the ball in play, score runs, find a way on (base), any way to help the team win,” Warren said.

Warren, a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse hasn’t played any college ball in recent years. As a veteran player, it takes him a while to get into the swing of the amateur season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It takes a little while to get hot again, but you have to get in done and get heated up before the playoffs start,” he said.

Joe Sperry, who leads the Royals with 23 RBIs this season, hit an RBI single and a solo homer as the Royals scored in all six innings they batted. Sperry also has a team-high five home runs.

070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Rochester Royals pitcher Thane Meiners delivers a pitch during the game against the Rochester Roadrunners on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Meiners allowed two runs on just one hit over the first six innings as the Royals won 13-3 in seven innings.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

The Roadrunners were limited to just one hit in the contest despite scoring three runs. Thane Meiners pitched the first six innings and the right-hander allowed two runs on one hit.

“He had a couple of walks early, but he came in and we talked and fixed some things,” said Royals left-hander Matteo Finocchi, who also works with the pitchers. “He gave up just one hit, a double, so he pitched well.”

The Royals are now 15-7 and Wednesday’s win snapped a three-game losing streak. They have a pair of big Section 1B regular-season games at home this weekend. They host Hastings at 7:30 p.m. Friday and then face St. Patrick at 2 p.m. Sunday. Both games are at Mayo Field.

“Hopefully we can get a couple of wins and start getting some momentum for the playoffs,” Warren said.

Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers fall to 0-2 to start second half of the season
30m ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers open second half with Independence Day dud
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers lose final game of first half of season, denied playoff berth
2d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers open second half with Independence Day dud
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kasson House Fire
Local
Kasson home a total loss in Tuesday fire
10h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Daniel Joseph Kenney
Local
Stewartville man sentenced to 18 years for sexually assaulting two girls
10h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
SEXUAL ASSAULT COURTS.png
Local
Warrant issued for Rochester man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girl
11h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson