Warren, Royals slam their way past Rochester Roadrunners

ROCHESTER — It always feels good to hit a home run in baseball. And to hit a homer off a friend? Well, that’s even sweeter.

Sam Warren had a double dose of good feelings on Wednesday night at Mayo Field. The Rochester Royals left-handed hitting outfielder hit a pair of home runs in a 13-3 win over the Rochester Roadrunners in seven innings.

“It always feels good to hit some balls hard and find some holes,” Warren said. “And score some runs, too, we finally scored some runs. We’ve been struggling to put runs on the board so it was nice to put up 13 tonight.”

Warren’s second home run of the game was a towering grand slam over the scoreboard in right-center field.

“He really hit it, you don’t see many hit over the scoreboard,” Royals player/manager Drew Block said.

The grand slam, in the sixth inning, also came off of Carter Pasternak. Warren and Pasternak are both 2018 Mayo grads and they were baseball teammates for the Spartans.

Members Only Sports Photos: Rochester Royals, Rochester Roadrunners baseball on July 5, 2023 The Rochester Royals defeated the Rochester Roadrunners 13-3, finishing in seven innings with a mercy rule on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.

“It was off of my buddy from high school so that’s always fun,” Warren said. “… Now I get to give him crap whenever I want.”

Warren finished with two hits and five RBIs.

“I love when Warren can swing the bat like that,” Royals shortstop Nolan Jurgenson said. “He can do that every night, that would be awesome.”

Warren has had some ups and downs at the plate this season. He entered the game batting .232 but he did have two homers, four doubles and 18 RBIs.

He was able to double his season home run total on Wednesday in back-to-back at-bats in the fourth and and sixth innings.

“I just try to put the ball in play, score runs, find a way on (base), any way to help the team win,” Warren said.

Warren, a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse hasn’t played any college ball in recent years. As a veteran player, it takes him a while to get into the swing of the amateur season.

“It takes a little while to get hot again, but you have to get in done and get heated up before the playoffs start,” he said.

Joe Sperry, who leads the Royals with 23 RBIs this season, hit an RBI single and a solo homer as the Royals scored in all six innings they batted. Sperry also has a team-high five home runs.

Rochester Royals pitcher Thane Meiners delivers a pitch during the game against the Rochester Roadrunners on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Meiners allowed two runs on just one hit over the first six innings as the Royals won 13-3 in seven innings. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

The Roadrunners were limited to just one hit in the contest despite scoring three runs. Thane Meiners pitched the first six innings and the right-hander allowed two runs on one hit.

“He had a couple of walks early, but he came in and we talked and fixed some things,” said Royals left-hander Matteo Finocchi, who also works with the pitchers. “He gave up just one hit, a double, so he pitched well.”

The Royals are now 15-7 and Wednesday’s win snapped a three-game losing streak. They have a pair of big Section 1B regular-season games at home this weekend. They host Hastings at 7:30 p.m. Friday and then face St. Patrick at 2 p.m. Sunday. Both games are at Mayo Field.

“Hopefully we can get a couple of wins and start getting some momentum for the playoffs,” Warren said.

Sam Warren hits a grand slam, his 2nd homer of the game, and the Rochester Royals lead the Rochester Roadrunners 13-2 in 6th inning in amateur baseball. pic.twitter.com/k7TMYjzuOu — Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) July 6, 2023