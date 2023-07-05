What to know about the 44th running of the Gopher 50 Late Model race at Deer Creek Speedway

SPRING VALLEY — The highlight of the Deer Creek Speedway summer is just about here.

The 44th annual Gopher 50 is set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with the Lucas Oil Late Models once again joining local and regional Late Model racers to provide extra excitement and to sweeten the pot.

The Late Models will race for $5,000 Thursday and Friday, before going for one of the biggest payouts in Deer Creek history, $50,000 on Saturday. The charitable race’s proceeds go to the Blooming Prairie and International Lions Clubs.

Vital Info.

IT'S THE PITS: The pit gates open for drivers and crew members at 2:30 p.m. all three days. Pit passes are $40 for adults and $25 for ages 15 and younger on Thursday and Friday; and $45 for adults and $25 for ages 15 and younger on Saturday.

LET US IN!: Grandstand gates open at 3 p.m. all three days. Tickets are $35 for ages 13 and older, and $15 for ages 12 and younger on Thursday and Friday; and $40 for ages 13 and older, and $20 for ages 12 and younger on Saturday. Ticket info and online sales are available at DeerCreekSpeedway.com/schedule .

LET'S GO RACING: A pit meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. all three nights, with hot laps and racing to follow at 6:30 p.m. In addition to the Lucas Oil Late Models Series, the USRA Modifieds division will hold a full show all three nights. The Late Models will race for $5,000 to win on Thursday and Friday, and $50,000 to win on Saturday. The USRA Modifieds will race for $1,000 to win on Thursday and Friday, and $5,000 to win on Saturday.

Activities, Entertainment

Once again, there will be plenty of entertainment besides the racing action.

The band Troubleshooter will play on Thursday, when a bonfire will also be held. More live music with the band Red Dirt Road will take place on Friday. Lead singer Emma Maruska will be singing the National Anthem before Friday's races as well.

Saturday the track will recognize Leon Plank — the inaugural winner of the Gopher 50 in 1980. There will be a cornhole tournament mid-morning Saturday with first place winning a pair of custom Gopher 50 boards plus a $500 cash payout. The top three finishers will also get a cash payout.

Last Year

Brandon Overton of Evans, Ga., won the $50,000 top prize after winning the 75-lap Gopher 50 finale. Overton held off the hard-charging Chris Madden and former Gopher 50 champion Tim McCreadie on a restart after a caution with three laps left.

"I'd probably just got lucky," Overton said from Victory Lane. "You ever heard of the phrase sitting duck? That's what I found out there."

Overton started on the pole after Madden and Jonathan Davenport — the Thursday and Friday feature winners — were offered and accepted the challenge of starting in the sixth row for a bonus of $25,000 if they charged from that starting position to win.

Overton stayed behind McCreadie for the first 12 laps, before the two traded leads three more times as a caution flag came out 20 laps in. After the restart, the next 30-plus laps belonged to Overton, who was utilizing the high bank strategy to run away from his competition.

Madden looked like he was about to make it a finish to remember until he got caught up with a driver who was a few laps down, and caused a caution. Overton surged ahead out of the restart and never looked back. After the race, Madden got out of his car and clapped his hands in frustration.

"We had the $75,000 won," Madden said. "Then a car that is three laps down that's sweeping things down the back straightaway and gets in the right front there. Without that, we're celebrating and winning $75,000. We had the best car and we came back from 12 and put on a heck of a show for these fans."

Drivers to Watch

The Lucas Oil Late Models Series includes many of the best veteran and up-and-coming Late Model drivers in the country. Here's a look at five who could hoist the Gopher 50 championship trophy on Saturday:

• Ricky Thornton Jr. (No. 20 RT; Martinsville, Ind.): Thornton leads the LOLMS points standings by a healthy 245-point margin as the series comes to Deer Creek. Thornton has been that dominant; he has won 12 of 27 features, to go with 21 top-five and 21 top-10 finishes.

• Hudson O'Neal (No. 1H; Martinsville, Ind.): O'Neal has been Thornton's toughest challenger for much of the season. The now-23 year old has been racing since he was 11 and appears to have a lengthy career in front of him. O'Neal has four wins this season, with 20 top-five finishes and 22 top-10s.

• Brandon Overton (No. 76; Evans, Ga.): The defending Gopher 50 champion comes back to Deer Creek seeking his third LOLMS victory this season and his first since June 3 at West Virginia Motor Speedway. Overton has 15 top-five finishes and 23 top-10 finishes this season.

• Tim McCreadie (No. 39; Watertown, N.Y.): Never count out the veteran driver when it comes to the Gopher 50. McCreadie has had a good deal of success at Deer Creek, including a Gopher 50 victory in 2010. The driver known as "T-Mac" has two LOLMS wins this season and sits fourth in the points standings.

• Jonathan Davenport (No. 49; Blairsville, Ga.): Davenport doesn't have a Gopher 50 title to his name, but he did win a preliminary feature on Night 2 of last year's three-night event. He earned $5,000 that night, dominating the field by leading all 25 laps after starting on the pole. He sits sixth in the Lucas Oil points standings, but has the second-most wins in the series this summer, with four.

Past Champions

GOPHER 50 LATE MODELS

2022 — Brandon Overton. 2021 — No race (rain-out). 2020 — No race (COVID-19 pandemic).

2019 — Brandon Sheppard. 2018 — Mike Marlar. 2017 — Chris Madden. 2016 — Josh Richards. 2015 — Darrell Lanigan. 2014 — Darrell Lanigan. 2013 — Darrell Lanigan. 2012 — Shane Clanton. 2011 — Josh Richards. 2010 — Tim McCreadie.

2009 — Darrell Lanigan. 2008 — Brian Birkhofer. 2007— Chub Frank. 2006 — Rick Eckert. 2005 — Darrell Lanigan. 2004 — Brian Birkhofer. 2003 — Scott Bloomquist. 2002 — Shannon Babb. 2001 — Billy Moyer. 2000 — Billy Moyer.

1999 — Scott Bloomquist. 1998 — Jay Johnson. 1997 — Rick Aukland. 1996 — Billy Moyer. 1995 — Bill Frye. 1994 — Willy Kraft. 1993 — Billy Moyer. 1992 — Bob Hill. 1991 — Rick Egersdorf. 1990 — Scott Bloomquist.

1989 — Billy Moyer. 1988 — Steve Kosiski. 1987 — Willy Kraft. 1986 — Tom Steuding. 1985 — Leon Plank. 1984 — Willy Kraft. 1983 — Joe Kosiski. 1982 — Steve Kosiski. 1981 — Steve Kosiski. 1980 — Leon Plank.

MODIFIEDS

2022 — Jake Timm. 2021 — No race (rain-out). 2020 — No race (COVID-19 pandemic). 2019 — Dustin Sorensen. 2018 — Zach VanderBeek. 2017 — Rodney Sanders. 2016 — Jesse Glenz. 2015 — Jimmy Mars. 2014 — Brent Larson.

2013 — Brandon Davis. 2012 — Brandon Davis. 2011 — Zack VanderBeek. 2010 — Mike Sorensen. 2009 — Jason Cummins. 2008 — Tim Donlinger. 2007 — Mark Noble. 2006 — Al Hejna. 2005 — Steve Arpin. 2004 — Jason Hughes.

2003 — Mark Noble. 2002 — Jimmy Davis. 2001 — Willy Kraft. 2000 — Ron Jones. 1999 — Ron Jones. 1998 — Ron Jones.