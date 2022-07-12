What to know if you head to the Pro Motocross nationals in Millville this week

The AMA Pro Motocross national championship series makes its annual visit to Spring Creek MX Park near Millville this week.

The races are set for Saturday, with gates opening at 6 a.m. and practice sessions and professional practice and qualifiers beginning at 8 a.m.

Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 11:45 a.m., with pro motos running from approximately 12:15-4 p.m.

Tickets are available at MillvilleMX.com .

Here’s what you should know before you head to Millville:

5 Days of MX

The annual pro motocross nationals are more than just a one-day affair at Spring Creek.

The event has become a week-long celebration of motocross, with riders and campers arriving Tuesday so they can get a spot near the front of the line when gates open for campers at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Amateur riders have a full day of practice on Thursday, both on the pro track and on the KTM PeeWee Track, which is a hidden gem just to the northeast of the main track.

Friday brings amateur races — Round 7 of Millville’s Super Series, its annual summer points series for local and regional riders. Those races are set to begin at 7:30 a.m.

Gates open at 6 a.m. Saturday for pro nationals day.

The week of racing and riding wraps up Sunday, with the annual Pro Track Challenge and Millville Super Series Round 8. The Pro Track Challenge is the one time of year that amateur riders can race on the full pro track, as it’s set up for the pro nationals.

Let me in!

No problem; the pro nationals race doesn’t sell out and has traditionally drawn close to — or more than — 20,000 spectators.

The best way to get tickets in advance is to visit MillvilleMX.com , then click on the “Events Registration and Tickets” tab, then click “Pro Nationals Tickets.”

A full-week ticket (Wednesday through Sunday) is $96 for adults or $56 for children ages 6-11. Children ages 5 and younger are admitted for no charge.

A Saturday-only ticket is $56 for adults or $31 for children ages 6-11.

Tickets are also available for purchase at the track, though cash, Visa or Mastercard are the only payment methods available on-site.

A limited number of pro pit passes are available for Saturday, according to the track’s website, for $20 each. A pit pass will allow access from 9 a.m.-noon.

How do I get there?

Simple. One way in, one way out. From Rochester, take U.S. Highway 63 north to Zumbro Falls, turn right (east) on Minnesota Highway 60 for 8.7 miles. From the north, take U.S. 52 to Zumbrota, turn left (east) on Highway 60 for 21 miles.

What about parking?

A limited number of spots are available in the Super VIP lot for $20 per car. Spots can be purchased online or in person on Saturday, if they don’t sell out ahead of time. The Super VIP lot is located next to the AMA Will-Call tent near the Gate B entrance.

Spots in the Premier Lot — located in front of the Gate A entrance — are available for $10 each.

Track officials recommend purchasing VIP parking online to ensure you’ll have a spot.

Motorcycles are welcome to park for free and up-close, between the Gate A and Gate B entrances.

General parking is free of charge and is located in lots along Highway 60.

Get there early to reduce your hike to the track. And get there early. Also, arrive early.

Alex Martin signs an autograph for Grace Clark, 8, of Rochester, during the Spring Creek motocross pro nationals on Saturday, July 21, 2018, at Spring Creek MX Park near Millville. Post Bulletin file photo

Who are the hometown favorites?

This year will be a bit different from the past decade-plus.

For many years, all eyes were focused on the 250 Class (formerly the MX Lites or 125 Class), where Millville natives Alex and Jeremy Martin — the sons of Spring Creek track owners John and Greta Martin — raced.

This year, Alex Martin — who announced last week that he’ll retire at the end of this season after 14 years as a pro — has moved up to the 450 Class, where Rochester native Henry Miller also races.

Alex Martin rides bike No. 26; Miller rides No. 129.

Jeremy Martin is out for the season after suffering a shoulder injury during the Supercross season in late February.

Where should I watch the races from?

The beauty of Spring Creek and the pro motocross series is that it's a huge sporting event, but seating is not like other pro sports. Fans are free to settle down in one spot for the day or get up and move around the track.

Some of the fan favorites to watch are Mount Martin, a giant hill climb and descent on the west side of the track; Spring Creek's famous sand whoops (rollers) on the far northwest corner of the track; or, as hometown favorite Jeremy Martin told us a few years ago, "Bikini Hill, near the finish line, where you can see most of the track, the start and the finish." You’ll have to figure out for yourself why it’s called Bikini Hill.

What should I bring?

Good walking shoes, water, sunscreen, comfortable clothing, blanket or camp chair, and your loud voice. Also, don’t leave home without your wallet. The food and merchandise vendors on-site are difficult to resist.

Watch the forecast, too, and bring a raincoat if the forecast calls for it. The races go on rain or shine.

Can I watch from home?

Being there in-person is better, but if crowds aren’t your thing, every moto of every race this season — as well as practice laps and qualifying — are being live-streamed by MavTV on FloRacing. Visit ProMotocross.com/Watch for more information.