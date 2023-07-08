Wheelchair track racing a family affair for Gunnarsons

ROCHESTER — When Tyler Gunnarson was 6 years old and a wheelchair track rookie, his older brother, Peyton, let him win a race. That was the first and last race Tyler had it easy.

“All the rest of them, I’ve had to earn it,” he said.

And he has. As a sophomore at St. Charles, Tyler started breaking Peyton’s records set during his senior year. As Tyler put it, “Who wouldn’t want to beat their brother?”

But, as much as the brothers pushed each other to improve, they credit their successes to coaching from their dad, Jon.

“I get more chances to practice and get tips on how I can improve as an athlete, and it’s not just once a week at team practices that I can learn from him,” Tyler said.

“When you have a parent coaching you, all the motivation, the inspiration that you need is right there,” Peyton added.

Jon coaches the Rolling Thunder Special Needs track and field team, which is headed to Junior Nationals in Hoover, Ala., this week with six athletes and coaches, including Tyler and Peyton, who were both born with Spina bifida.

Rolling Thunder is hoping to win a second consecutive team title at Nationals, though Peyton, who is on the adaptive track and roadracing team at the University of Arizona, is attending as a recruiter and mentor. This leaves the door open for Tyler to excel – a bar he set this season as he shined during the high school track season.

“I didn't have somebody older than me to push with, so it's been really great to be able to provide that for him and give him someone to look up to and to train with,” Peyton said. “Obviously it's paying off because he's breaking my records. Already.”

Peyton Gunnarson leads a warmup before a wheelchair track race with Tyler right behind. Contributed / Jon Gunnarson

Peyton has high expectations for the group at Nationals, though they will face “really good competition.” He knows all about the nerves and excitement surrounding this event. It’s where he started his wheelchair track career at 11 years old.

This year, his eyes will be on his younger brother. Maybe Tyler will set another record this year. If he does, Peyton will be happy about it.

“If he’s not breaking records, I’m not doing a good job coaching him,” Peyton said.

