Whirlwind courtship leads Albert Lea's Cichosz to commit to No. 1-ranked Minnesota State, Mankato

Christmas came a couple days early for Campbell Cichosz.

A week ago, the Albert Lea native was in a solid position in his hockey career. He was a top-four defenseman on a brand new North American Hockey League team in Anchorage, Alaska, playing for a coach who had known him for years and wanted to help him grow and develop.

Today, Cichosz is committed to play Division I college hockey for the No. 1-ranked team in the country.

After a whirlwind courtship — including a visit to the college’s campus on Wednesday — Cichosz committed to play for Minnesota State University, Mankato. He’ll arrive on campus in the fall, joining the Mavericks’ 2022 recruiting class.

“I visited the school and the facilities and had an hour-long talk with (head) coach (Mike) Hastings,” said Cichosz, who has three goals and 12 assists through 24 games with Anchorage. “They offered me and I couldn't’ pass it up.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Their facilities are beautiful. It’s nice to have everything right there — players lounges, workout facility, a nice locker room that seems like a great place where you can grow as a family. I’m super excited to be part of it.”

Albert Lea native Campbell Cichosz reacts earlier this season after scoring a goal for the Anchorage Wolverines in the North American Hockey League. On Wednesday, Cichosz committed to play Division I college hockey for the No. 1-ranked team in the country, Minnesota State University, Mankato. Photo courtesy of Anchorage Wolverines' Twitter / @anchoragewolve1

Cichosz’s path to Division I hockey is a somewhat rare one. He played a full season of Tier III junior hockey last year — winning a North American 3 Hockey League championship with the North Iowa Bulls — before moving up to the Anchorage Wolverines in the Tier II NAHL this season.

Coincidentally, North Iowa beat the Rochester Grizzlies in that title game last spring. Cichosz’s current coach in Anchorage, Rochester native Mike Aikens, was an assistant coach for the Grizzlies in that game.

Aikens said Minnesota State assistant coach Todd Knott — one of the top recruiters in college hockey, particularly when it comes to defensemen — didn’t care that Cichosz had taken the Tier III route a year ago. Knott only saw a defenseman who could help the Mavericks.

MSU is losing two right-shot defenseman off this season’s team — fifth-year players Jack McNeely and Benton Maass — so Cichosz fits a big need.

“Other guys might be scared off just because a kid played Tier III hockey,” Aikens said. “Knotter said he’d seen enough, watched Campbell enough and liked what he saw. There’s a trust level, too, with us. I won’t back just anybody to play (at the Division I level). If I’m going to stamp a person, they’re probably pretty good. And those guys (MSU coaching staff) know what they’re doing.”

Cichosz’s recruitment hit full speed last weekend when Anchorage played a three-game series in Cloquet against the Minnesota Wilderness. Knott attended Friday’s game, then decided to return for Saturday’s game, and then again for Sunday’s.

“At that point,” Aikens said, “I knew it was pretty serious if (Knott) was coming to watch Campbell three days in a row.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The MSU staff did their homework. (Knott) told me he went and watched a ton of video and watched a ton of Campbell’s shifts from a lot of different games. He did a lot of homework in a short period of time. Campbell checked a lot of boxes that Mankato needs.”

A fortunate break

Aikens and the Wolverines didn’t have a traditional summer tryout camp this year. Instead, the first-year coach and team invited players to a final camp, just prior to the start of the season, and constructed a roster — and made final cuts — from that camp.

“One of the coolest parts of this story — and I don’t know if Campbell is even aware of it — but we were getting to the point where we had a more defensemen coming to camp than I wanted and I was thinking ‘do I need to call Campbell and just say thanks but no thanks?’

“Then he called and said he had his plane ticket and was all set to come, so I called our director of hockey operations and said we needed to find one more bed, a (billet) house for Campbell.

“Then he came into camp and was great. He’s been in our top four defensemen all year.”

The 20-year-old Cichosz, who goes 6-feet-1, 175 pounds, was a three-year standout at Albert Lea High School, recording 21 goals and 61 total points for the Tigers. He had three goals and 19 points in 47 games for North Iowa last season.

“He’s been great this year,” Aikens said. “He works hard, he’s shown leadership, which we need as a first-year team. He’s been a great addition. I’ve known him for years and watched him very closely last year at the (NA3HL) national tournament, trying to decide how much he could help us (in Anchorage) this year.

“I wasn’t 100 percent sure at first, I questioned a few things in my mind, but after working with him for awhile, seeing what he’s all about, he’s been great for us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cichosz said Aikens and the Wolverines’ coaching staff have helped him grow his game in the few months he’s been in Anchorage.

“The way he runs practices, we do a ton of one-on-one work, whether it’s full-ice or out of the corner,” said Cichosz, who plays on the penalty kill and runs the point on Anchorage’s second power-play unit. “I think for me, the goal is just to be a plus at the end of the night. Be a defenseman and take care of my responsibilities first, but if I can contribute in the offensive zone, that’s a little extra.”

Now Cichosz hopes his work ethic will help play a valuable role for a Minnesota State program that has become an annual contender for conference titles and national tournament berths.

“They said they’re graduating two right-shot defensemen, so there’s opportunities to play,” Cichosz said, “but I feel like I still have a long ways to go and a lot of areas to keep developing. I’ll work hard before I get there, and when I get there, and hopefully that hard work pays off.”