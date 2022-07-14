Who to watch at the Spring Creek MX Park motocross pro nationals

MILLVILLE — Saturday brings another edition of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship to Spring Creek MX Park.

More than 20,000 fans are expected to attend the highly anticipated, yearly tradition at the track just outside of Millville.

For many years, a majority of those eyes were glued to the 250 Class (formerly the MX Lites or 125 Class), where Millville natives Alex and Jeremy Martin — the sons of Spring Creek track owners John and Greta Martin — raced.

This year, Alex Martin — who announced last week that he’ll retire at the end of this season after 14 years as a pro — has moved up to the 450 Class, where Rochester native Henry Miller also races. Martin’s brother Jeremy won both 250 class motos at last year’s event, but will not race after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury during the Supercross season in late February.

The races are set for Saturday, with gates opening at 6 a.m. Practice sessions, professional practice and qualifiers begin at 8 a.m. Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 11:45 a.m., with pro motos running from approximately 12:15-4 p.m. There are still tickets available at MillvilleMx.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you prefer to watch from home, the racing action can be caught on MavTV on FloRacing. Visit ProMotocross.com/Watch for more information.

Regardless of where you're watching from, here are some riders from each class to keep an eye on Saturday.

450 CC

Alex Martin

Sports Millville's Alex Martin to retire from pro motocross at end of season After 14 seasons as a professional motocross rider, Millville native Alex Martin has announced he plans to retire at the end of the 2022 season. His announcement comes eight days before Martin will ride at his home track, likely for the final time as a full-time pro.

The hometown favorite has had some success in what will be his first and only season in the 450 class. He was named the AMA Supercross Rookie of the Year, finishing 15th in the points standings and is currently 13th in the AMA Motocross points standings. The Yamaha rider always enjoys coming home to his childhood track with top-three finishes in five of his last six appearances at Spring Creek, while in the 250 class. Last year, he finished 25th overall in what was his first event after recovering from a broken arm sustained earlier in the season.

Ryan Dungey, a Belle Plaine native and four-time AMA Pro Motocross national champion, has come out of retirement this season and is fifth in the national points standings. Round 7 of the 2022 AMA Motocross Pro Nationals will be held at Spring Creek MX Park near Millville on Saturday. Post Bulletin file photo

Ryan Dungey

The Belle Plaine native surprised the motocross world when he announced he was coming out of retirement and returning to motocross this season after a six-year hiatus. The four-time AMA Supercross and Motocross champion has not skipped a beat, finishing in the top seven in every race of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship this season. He is fifth overall in the points standings. Dungey has not raced at Spring Creek since 2015, but has had plenty of success, winning six times in his home state.

Henry Miller, of Rochester, (48) races in a 450 class moto during Spring Creek Nationals on Saturday, July 21, 2018, at Spring Creek MX Park near Millville.

Henry Miller

The 22-year-old Rochester native is currently 21st in the points standings, having missed the first three events of the season with a shoulder injury suffered during the Supercross season. Miller has done well in his return, finishing 15th in his first race back on June 11, before back-to-back 17th place finishes. Overall, Miller had a nice Supercross season, placing 18th in points standings. The privateer — Miller isn't backed by a factory team — has also had success at Spring Creek, finishing ninth his last time at the track in 2020.

Chase Sexton

Another 22-year-old, Sexton is at the top of the Lucas Oil points standings. He won the first round of this year’s Motocross Championship by winning both motos and kept the momentum going from there. The La Moille, Ill., native and Honda rider has finished in the top three in every motocross race so far this season with four second-place finishes. He is another rider who has done well at Spring Creek, having placed fourth in each of his last two appearances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eli Tomac

Eli Tomac

The reigning Supercross national champion is currently second in the Motocross points standings — just one point behind Sexton with six rounds remaining in the season. Tomac comes in on a roll, finishing first overall in the last three events as he searches for his fourth AMA Pro Motocross title. The 29-year-old has always liked Spring Creek, winning at the track four times, including three consecutive years (2012-2014). He placed second at Spring Creek last year.

250 CC

Jett Lawrence

Jett Lawrence

The Australia native is currently the top rider in the 250 class. He’s the reigning champion in both the Supercross East and motocross and is once again dominating the 2022 campaign. He has won five of the six events, including last week at Southwick, Mass. The Honda rider has raced just twice at Spring Creek, finishing fourth both times.

Hunter Lawrence

The older brother of Jett, Hunter is four years older but is second behind Jett in the standings. He has four second-place finishes this season and has finished in the top three in five of the six races. Hunter finished third in the points standings last year and like his brother, is eyeing his first victory at Spring Creek. His best finish at the track came in 2019 when he placed third.

Jo Shimoda

Jo Shimoda races in a 250 moto during the 2021 AMA Motocross Pro Nationals on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Spring Creek MX Park near Millville. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

Shimoda is the only rider besides Jett Lawrence to have captured an event this season, finishing first overall at Redbud MX (Buchanan, Mich.) on July 2. The 20-year-old from Japan has placed in the top five in each event this season and is currently third in the points standings. He finished seventh at Spring Creek a season ago and finished eighth in 2020.

Justin Cooper

Cooper is fourth in the points standings and has finished in the top five the last three seasons in the final standings, including a second place finish in 2021. He is also the reigning AMA Supercross 250SX West Champion. In motocross this season, the Yamaha rider and New York native has been in the top five in four of the six races. He has 24 career podium finishes in pro motocross. Two of those have come at Spring Creek with a second place in 2018 and a third place last year — he grabbed the holeshot and led in moto one before he was passed by Jeremy Martin.