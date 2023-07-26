Why have car counts soared at Deer Creek Speedway this summer?

SPRING VALLEY — A car count of 120 used to be considered a good night at Deer Creek Speedway.

That is until this summer.

The number of drivers who have consistently shown up weekly at the 3/8-mile dirt track near Spring Valley has been eye-popping, even humbling last year’s good numbers in comparison.

It started with 174 cars on opening night — the most in the 26-year history of Deer Creek — and hasn’t slowed down since. In fact, the least amount of cars on a single night this summer was 125 back on June 10.

“We are very, very blessed,” track announcer Todd Narveson said over the broadcast at last week’s race. “It has just been great.”

More cars means more competitive racing with the best of the best reaching the features each Saturday night.

“You know, you used to never have to worry about not running in the main,” veteran driver Ken Adams said. “Now every night, we have to have our stuff together.”

Adams' was one of 24 hobby stock cars that ran in front of a packed house for the annual Tasseldega Nights on July 15. A night that typically had around 115-120 cars in the past, had 139 this year.

"We show up and saw 24 hobby stocks," 16-year-old hobby stock driver Gavin Bartel said. "We were like, 'oh my gosh. Ton of cars.'"

The addition of the hobby stock class, which replaced the WISSOTA Street Stocks, on a weekly basis for the first time has also made a difference. It's exactly what the Speedway had hoped it would be entering the season.

USRA Modified vehicles race in a blur in front of the record-breaking crowd during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

“We saw some potential there last year and obviously Mississippi Thunder Speedway has had them for years, and they have great car counts,” Deer Creek President and General Manager Cole Queensland said before the summer began. “The Cities had good luck with them and western Minnesota has got piles of them, so we have high expectations.”

Those expectations have been met and then some. The same can be said about the B-Mod class.

The number of B-Mods has jumped off the page this summer. Often, there have been more than 40 B-Mods running weekly, resulting in two main features. It has become arguably the most competitive class at the speedway. With good car counts, the fans stay engaged and the purses rise to a level that keeps those spending the money pleased. That's also a big factor, having a couple of local tracks — Deer Creek and Mississippi Thunder Speedway — that are committed to putting up the money.

'When they put up that extra money, you can sometimes come out ahead or at least cover your costs so it makes it easier on everyone," driver Jake Timm said. "It brings more racers and puts on a better show for the fans and just goes to show they're just constantly trying to promote and be better and build a better car count, build a better fan count, just constantly trying to work and be better."

It seems to be paying off in a number of ways, providing the best for the racing community.

“I've been all over the country and I think some of the best tracks are right in our backyard here," Timm said. “On top of that, they do such a good job with with their social medias and their marketing and all that. And then it just all snowballs, that along with all the drivers — there's a lot of good drivers in this area — it just snowballs to make them more entertaining products for the fans.”