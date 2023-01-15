Wiemken backstops Bruins to sweep of St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD — If the rest of the North American Hockey League Central Division isn't careful, the Austin Bruins might run away with the division championship.

The Bruins received goals from two of their top scorers, and a nearly perfect game in goal from a rookie to beat the St. Cloud Norsemen 2-1 and complete a sweep of the two-game weekend series.

The Bruins are now 23-5-7 overall and hold a 13-point lead atop the division standings over second-place Minot (19-15-2, 40 points) and a 14-point lead over third-place Aberdeen (18-12-3, 39 points).

Austin has won five conseuctive games and it hasn't lost in January.

They did it in tight fashion on Saturday night. One night after scoring a half-dozen times in a 6-3 win against St. Cloud in Austin, the Bruins capped the home-and-home series by winning 2-1 at St. Cloud. Austin received goals from defenseman Jimmy Goffredo, his 11th of the season, and the winner from Walter Zacher in the second period, his team-best 19th of the season.

Trent Wiemken did the rest in goal.

The rookie from Fargo, N.D., made 20 saves to preserve the win and to improve to 11-2-2 this season in the pipes for the Bruins.

Austin and St. Cloud play a home-and-home series again next weekend. Friday's game is set for a 7 p.m. start in St. Cloud, while Saturday's game will begin at 7:05 p.m. at Riverside Arena in Austin.

BOX SCORE: Austin Bruins 2, St. Cloud Norsemen 1