99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wiemken backstops Bruins to sweep of St. Cloud

Two of Austin's top goal-scorers provided the offense and rookie goalie Trent Wiemken took care of the rest as the Bruins swept St. Cloud.

Austin Bruins logo
Austin Bruins
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
January 14, 2023 10:42 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ST. CLOUD — If the rest of the North American Hockey League Central Division isn't careful, the Austin Bruins might run away with the division championship.

The Bruins received goals from two of their top scorers, and a nearly perfect game in goal from a rookie to beat the St. Cloud Norsemen 2-1 and complete a sweep of the two-game weekend series.

The Bruins are now 23-5-7 overall and hold a 13-point lead atop the division standings over second-place Minot (19-15-2, 40 points) and a 14-point lead over third-place Aberdeen (18-12-3, 39 points).

Austin has won five conseuctive games and it hasn't lost in January.

They did it in tight fashion on Saturday night. One night after scoring a half-dozen times in a 6-3 win against St. Cloud in Austin, the Bruins capped the home-and-home series by winning 2-1 at St. Cloud. Austin received goals from defenseman Jimmy Goffredo, his 11th of the season, and the winner from Walter Zacher in the second period, his team-best 19th of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trent Wiemken did the rest in goal.

The rookie from Fargo, N.D., made 20 saves to preserve the win and to improve to 11-2-2 this season in the pipes for the Bruins.

Austin and St. Cloud play a home-and-home series again next weekend. Friday's game is set for a 7 p.m. start in St. Cloud, while Saturday's game will begin at 7:05 p.m. at Riverside Arena in Austin.

BOX SCORE: Austin Bruins 2, St. Cloud Norsemen 1

Related Topics: JUNIOR HOCKEYAUSTIN BRUINSNAHLAUSTIN
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
Jason Feldman is the sports editor of the Post Bulletin. In addition to managing the four-person sports staff at the PB, Jason covers high school football, golf and high school and junior hockey. Readers can reach Jason at 507-281-7430 or jfeldman@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Rochester Grizzlies logo
Sports
Grizzlies dominate Jr. Blues to complete weekend sweep
The Rochester Grizzlies limited St. Louis to just 5 shots on goal en route to sweeping a two-game weekend series at the Rochester Rec Center.
January 14, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Head Athletic Trainer Greg Holm
Sports
Athletic trainers now front and center after NFL player's scare
Southeastern Minnesota has an athletic trainer devoted to almost every school, including Rochester Community and Technical College. Local athletic directors can't imagine being without them.
January 14, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Rochester Grizzlies logo
Sports
Cothern, Grizzlies blank the Blues
The Rochester Grizzlies won in regulation for the first time in nearly a month Friday night, behind the strong goalie play of Mayo graduate Tate Cothern.
January 13, 2023 10:30 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Austin Bruins logo
Sports
Bruins earn historical victory, extend lead atop division
The Austin Bruins doubled up rival St. Cloud on Friday at Riverside Arena. In the process, they reached a landmark for the franchise and extended their lead in the NAHL Central Division.
January 13, 2023 10:12 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports