Wiemken delivers again, records first career shutout to keep Austin Bruins in first place

MINOT, N.D. — Despite injuries and playing away from home for nearly a month, the Austin Bruins came out of a six-game road trip in the best shape they could have imagined.

Rookie goalie Trent Wiemken recorded his fifth victory in seven starts on the road, and the Fargo, N.D., native notched his first North American Hockey League shutout in his home state on Saturday night. Wiemken did it in grand fashion, too, stopping a whopping 42 shots as the Bruins blanked the homestanding Minot Minotauros 3-0 in a Central Division showdown.

The win leaves Austin (9-2-4) still atop the division, despite having played the past six games on the road, doing so with as many as a half-dozen starters out with injuries.

Wiemken is one of a handful of players who have stepped up when needed.

With starting goalie Ethan Robertson limited over the past three weeks, Wiemken stepped in and didn't skip a beat. He went 4-0-1 in five starts on the six-game road trip, with a .955 save percentage and a 1.56 goals-against average in those games. For the season, Wiemken is 5-1-2 overall, with a .920 save percentage and a 2.29 GAA.

Saturday was his best junior hockey performance to date. Minot peppered him with 34 shots over the final two periods, outshooting Austin 18-7 in the second period, 16-10 in the third and 42-28 in the game.

Wiemken was up to the task, though. He made power-play goals by Josh Giuliani and Jimmy Goffredo hold up, then captain Austin Salani added an empty-net goal with 1:16 to play to seal the victory. Wiemken also played a key role in helping the Bruins kill off all four power plays they gave Minot, including two in the final 3:25 of the game — a span in which there was only 19 seconds of 5-on-5 play.

The Bruins, meanwhile, were a perfect 2-for-2 on the power play, one night after going 0-for-4 in a series-opening 4-3 shootout win. In that game, played Friday in Minot, the Bruins trailed 3-0 after two periods, but Ocean Wallace, Sam Christiano and Ethan Lindahl scored in the third period, then Lindahl scored in the ninth round of a shootout to win it.

Giuliani

Saturday, Giuliani scored on a power play with 1:54 to go in the opening period, assists going to Gavin Morrissey and captain Jack Malinski, a Lakeville native who returned to the lineup this weekend after missing five consecutive games with a nagging injury.

The score remained 1-0 until Goffredo notched his sixth goal of the season, 6:25 into the third, on a power play. Damon Furuseth had the lone assist on that goal.

Minot goalie Dane Couture made 25 saves in the loss.

Austin and Minot will play again next weekend, with the Tauros traveling to Austin for 7:05 p.m. games at Riverside Arena on Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12.

SATURDAY BOX SCORE: Austin Bruins 3, Minot Minotauros 0

FRIDAY BOX SCORE: Austin Bruins 4, Minot Minotauros 3 (SO)