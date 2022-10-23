Wiemken, Desiderio heroes as Austin wins in 8-round shootout

BISMARCK, N.D. — Trent Wiemken made sure the puck had deflected harmlessly to the side of the net he was protecting.

Then the Austin Bruins’ rookie goalie couldn’t help himself.

Two days worth of emotion were let loose in a sliding-on-one-knee, arm-windmilling, fist-pumping celebration as his teammates rushed across the ice to mob him.

His save on a Drew Holt shootout attempt sealed the Bruins’ eight-round, 3-2 shootout victory against the Bismarck Bobcats Saturday night. The win capped a weekend sweep of the two-game North American Hockey League series for the visiting Bruins.

As the week leading up to the Central Division matchup — Austin’s first in-division, two-game road trip of the season — went on, odds seemed to stack up against the Bruins.

They left a half-dozen players in Austin, their injuries severe enough that they needed the weekend off more than they needed to be in the lineup. That group included starting goalie Ethan Robertson, who tweaked a lower-body injury last weekend and benefitted from a week of rest.

Enter Wiemken.

The rookie goalie, who was a two-year captain at Fargo (N.D.) Davies High School the past two seasons, had played in just three NAHL games prior to the weekend.

He proved to be more than up to the task and able to handle the pressure of being the guy in goal for the Bruins for the weekend. He stopped a total of 67 out of 72 shots he faced in the two-game series, backstopping the Bruins to a 5-3 win Friday, then the 3-2 shootout win Saturday.

He improved to 3-1-0 this season as Austin improved to 7-2-3. The sweep lifted the Bruins back into first place in the logjammed NAHL Central standings, one point ahead of Minot and North Iowa, and two points ahead of Aberdeen, the Bruins’ next opponent.

His save on Holt ended a wild, eight-round shootout that saw Michael Neumeier and Vertti Jantunen score in Rounds 3 and 4 for the Bobcats, while Austin’s Gavin Morrissey scored in Round 2 and Damon Furuseth scored in Round 4.

Both goalies — Wiemken and Bismarck’s CJ Kier — stopped three consecutive shooters in Rounds 5-7. Then, after Matt Desiderio scored for the Bruins in Round 8, Wiemken made the game-winning save on Holt’s attempt to earn his first junior hockey sweep, in his home state.

Walter Zacher and Ocean Wallace scored for the Bruins in regulation, while Holt and Jantunen scored for the Bobcats.

Dylan Cook had two assists for Austin, while Desiderio and Morrissey had one each.

Wiemken finished with 32 saves in the win as Austin outshot Bismarck 36-34.

Austin plays at Aberdeen on Friday and Saturday at 7:15 p.m.