99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wiemken dialed in in net as Austin Bruins remain unbeaten in 2023

Trent Wiemken stopped 25 shots and the Austin Bruins scored four times on Friday night to win a second consecutive game.

Austin Bruins logo
Austin Bruins
By Staff reports
January 06, 2023 11:19 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

AUSTIN — Trent Wiemken has started both games the Austin Bruins have played in 2023.

The rookie goaltender has been at his best in both.

102922.WIEMKEN.MUG.jpg
Wiemken

Wiemken, a first-year netminder from Fargo, N.D., stopped 25 shots Friday night to lead the Bruins to a 4-1 North American Hockey League victory against the visiting Aberdeen (S.D.) Wings at Riverside Arena.

The stellar performance by the 6-foot, 170-pound 18-year-old came on the heels of his second NAHL shutout, when he stopped all 14 shots he faced to blank North Iowa on the road on New Year’s Day.

More importantly, Friday’s victory boosted the Bruins’ record to 20-5-8 overall (47 points) this season and gives them a 10-point lead atop the NAHL Central Division standings. Aberdeen is second with 37 points, while third-place Minot (N.D.) has 36.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bruins host Aberdeen again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

Wiemken is now 10-2-2 this season with a 2.20 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. He recorded his first-ever NAHL shutout back on Nov. 5, also on the road, at Minot.

He was a big part of the Bruins’ outstanding defensive effort Friday, as they limited Aberdeen to a 1-for-8 night on the power play. Austin also scored a power-play goal, when Ocean Wallace opened the scoring a minute into the second period with his seventh goal of the season.

Austin Salani — who also had two assists — added his 12th of the year at the 12:31 mark of the second for a 2-0 lead, then the Wings scored their lone goal — a power-play tally by Dylan Wenger — with 2:53 to go in the second period.

Austin received insurance goals from Walter Zacher, 12:27 into the third, and defenseman Nate Looft, an empty-net goal with 26 seconds to go. Looft’s goal is his first as a Bruin.

BOX SCORE: Austin Bruins 4, Aberdeen Wings 1

Related Topics: JUNIOR HOCKEYAUSTIN BRUINSNA3HLAUSTIN
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Rochester Grizzlies logo
Sports
Grizzlies grip on division lead weakens after shootout loss to Mason City
The Rochester Grizzlies' lead atop the NA3HL Central Division is down to just two points after a loss at home on Friday.
January 06, 2023 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
FILE PHOTO: NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals
Sports
Bills' Damar Hamlin off breathing tube, speaks to teammates
"Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches. What he said to the team: 'Love you boys.'"
January 06, 2023 10:44 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Sports
Wild bring Xcel Center energy to Graham Arena
The Rochester Youth Hockey Association PeeWee B1 White team was treated like pros Thursday night, courtesy of the Minnesota Wild.
January 05, 2023 11:22 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Sports
Photos: Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game surprises Rochester Youth Hockey on Jan. 5, 2023
Hundreds of fans and community members packed the Graham Arena to cheer on the Rochester Youth Hockey Association PeeWee team. The team was surprised by being selected for the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game against Waseca on Jan. 5, 2023.
January 05, 2023 09:04 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott