Wiemken dialed in in net as Austin Bruins remain unbeaten in 2023

AUSTIN — Trent Wiemken has started both games the Austin Bruins have played in 2023.

The rookie goaltender has been at his best in both.

Wiemken

Wiemken, a first-year netminder from Fargo, N.D., stopped 25 shots Friday night to lead the Bruins to a 4-1 North American Hockey League victory against the visiting Aberdeen (S.D.) Wings at Riverside Arena.

The stellar performance by the 6-foot, 170-pound 18-year-old came on the heels of his second NAHL shutout, when he stopped all 14 shots he faced to blank North Iowa on the road on New Year’s Day.

More importantly, Friday’s victory boosted the Bruins’ record to 20-5-8 overall (47 points) this season and gives them a 10-point lead atop the NAHL Central Division standings. Aberdeen is second with 37 points, while third-place Minot (N.D.) has 36.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bruins host Aberdeen again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

Wiemken is now 10-2-2 this season with a 2.20 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. He recorded his first-ever NAHL shutout back on Nov. 5, also on the road, at Minot.

He was a big part of the Bruins’ outstanding defensive effort Friday, as they limited Aberdeen to a 1-for-8 night on the power play. Austin also scored a power-play goal, when Ocean Wallace opened the scoring a minute into the second period with his seventh goal of the season.

Austin Salani — who also had two assists — added his 12th of the year at the 12:31 mark of the second for a 2-0 lead, then the Wings scored their lone goal — a power-play tally by Dylan Wenger — with 2:53 to go in the second period.

Austin received insurance goals from Walter Zacher, 12:27 into the third, and defenseman Nate Looft, an empty-net goal with 26 seconds to go. Looft’s goal is his first as a Bruin.

BOX SCORE: Austin Bruins 4, Aberdeen Wings 1