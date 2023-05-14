99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Wiemken soaking in every second of the Austin Bruins' postseason success

For the first time in 8 years, the Austin Bruins are headed to the NAHL's national championship tournament, the Robertson Cup. Rookie goalie Trent Wiemken is a big reason why.

Wimken.02.jpg
Trent Wiemken has backstopped the Austin Bruins to their first NAHL Central Division postseason championship since 2015. The rookie goalie from Fargo, N.D., will lead the team into the Robertson Cup, the NAHL's championship tournament, beginning Friday at Fogerty Arena in Blaine, Minn.
Contributed photo / North American Hockey League
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
Today at 12:44 AM

ST. CLOUD — The last time Trent Wiemken played in a postseason game with so much at stake, things didn’t go his team’s way.

“Last year, we made it to the (North Dakota) state championship game at Davies and lost,” Wiemken said.

It was a tough one for Wiemken to swallow at the time, his Fargo Davies High School team falling 4-2 to rival Grand Forks Red River in the state title game, after Wiemken had won 11 of his previous 12 starts in goal and had compiled a 23-4-0 overall record, including a win against that Red River team late in the 2021-22 regular season.

Find more news important to you

And while Saturday’s events at the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud don’t completely make up for the feeling Wiemken had in late February of 2022, the result comes pretty darn close.

The standout rookie goalie for the North American Hockey League’s Austin Bruins did Saturday what he’s done all season — held his team in the game until it could find a way to win it. Wiemken made 24 saves to win for the sixth time in seven playoff starts.

And, unlike the end of his high school career, he was able to throw his helmet and glove and stick in the air and join the pile of black-and-yellow uniforms after the game-winning goal was scored by another Fargo native, Damon Furuseth.

DAMON.FURUSETH.BRUINS.jpg
Damon Furuseth

That goal — a snap shot from the left circle 10:02 into OT — gave Austin a 2-1 win against the St. Cloud Norsemen in Game 4 of the NAHL Central Division Finals. It also gave the Bruins a 3-1 win the best-of-5 series, and a berth in the Robertson Cup, the NAHL’s four-team national championship tournament.

Austin begins play in the Robertson Cup at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, against the East Division champion Maryland Black Bears, at Fogerty Arena in Blaine.

It’s the first time in eight years that the Bruins were able to hoist the Central Cup, the trophy that goes to the division’s postseason champion.

“No, I’ve not (ever had a win like this),” Wiemken said. “This is a first for me. … This is at the top of the list so far. Hopefully in a week and a half we have a bigger one to celebrate.”

The Bruins needed Wiemken to be at his best on Saturday, and he was.

After Austin posted lopsided wins in Game 2 (6-1) and Game 3 (5-1), the Bruins knew they’d get St. Cloud’s best effort in Saturday’s Game 4, with the Norsemen’s season on the line. St. Cloud won the Central Division regular season and postseason titles a year ago and, though a number of its players were banged up throughout this series, they gave it an A-plus effort.

“We knew we were going to get their best game,” said Wiemken, who is 6-0-1 with a 1.65 goals-against average and .932 save percentage in this postseason. “We knew they’d come at us hard, their season was on the line.”

Wiemken made 11 of his 24 saves in the first period and the only goal he surrendered in the game was a power-play goal by St. Cloud’s Blake Perbix midway through the third period. That tied the score 1-1 after defenseman Matthew Desiderio had given the Bruins a 1-0 lead with a goal in the final minute of the second period.

For a third consecutive game, one goal was all Wiemken allowed.

The first-year Bruins netminder — who made the team as an undrafted, non-tendered free agent out of training camp , quite a rarity in the current NAHL — has been outstanding all season, and even more so since taking over as the starter when Ethan Robertson’s season ended in early February due to an upper-body injury that lingered throughout the past three months.

Regular season and postseason combined, Wiemken is 24-6-2 this season with a 1.98 GAA, a .920 save percentage and four shutouts. He was named to the All-NAHL Central Division Team this past week, too.

Wiemken likely didn’t anticipate his first season of junior hockey lasting nearly nine months, but he’s not complaining.

“Coach always talks about, you want to be playing when you can come to the rink wearing shorts,” Wiemken said. “(The playoff run) has been awesome. It’s been awesome to be able to come to the rink each day.”

Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
Jason Feldman is the sports editor of the Post Bulletin. In addition to managing the four-person sports staff at the PB, Jason covers high school football, golf and high school and junior hockey. Readers can reach Jason at 507-281-7430 or jfeldman@postbulletin.com.
