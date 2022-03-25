Wiese finds redemption, lifts Rochester Grizzlies into national semifinals

SAINT PETERS, Mo. — Zach Wiese had 48 hours to stew about his debut as a starting goalie in the Fraser Cup.

The Owatonna native and second-year Rochester Grizzlies’ netminder clearly used that as motivation.

Two days after surrendering four goals in just more than 31 minutes in a loss to the top-seeded Northeast Generals (Attleboro, Mass.), Wiese not only played the entire game Friday, he was his team’s best player.

Wiese made 26 saves, and was key in holding the Gillette (Wyo.) Wild to an 1-for-8 effort on the power play — including two lengthy stretches of 5-on-3 play, and a 6-on-3 stretch with the Wild’s goalie pulled over the final 1:05 of the game — as the Grizzlies beat the Wild 4-2 in the final game of Pool A play at the North American 3 Hockey League’s national championship tournament.

Ben Oakland was credited with two goals, while Justin Wright and Logan Kroyman scored once each for Rochester. Austin Meers and Max Breon had one assist each.

Ben Oakland, Rochester Grizzlies

The victory keeps the Grizzlies’ season alive and lifts them into Saturday’s national semifinals, where they will face the winner of Pool B — Granite City, El Paso (Texas) or Helena (Mont.) — at 7 p.m. at the St. Peter Rec-Plex, just outside of St. Louis. Rochester’s semifinal opponent will be determined after Friday’s Pool B finale between El Paso and Helena.

Wiese had his teammates’ backs as they made a parade to the penalty box throughout the game. Rochester took eight penalties in the game, including five in the first 26 minutes, giving the Wild five consecutive power plays.

Gillette was thwarted on some quality scoring chances, including one on a quick 2-on-1 chance on a power play 1:38 into the second period, but Wiese slid right-to-left and stretched his left leg to the post to rob Gillette’s Declan Young with a kick save.

Then, 6 minutes into the second and with the Wild on a power play again, Wiese squared up to the shooter and flashed his glove to make a big save on a hard shot from the left circle by Isaac Young.

Wiese’s performance was exactly what the Grizzlies’ coaching staff expected after the goalie — and more so the 19 Grizzlies’ skaters — had a sub-par performance in Wednesday’s 5-2 loss to the Generals.

Wiese was one of the league’s top goalies this season, posting an outstanding 20-2-2 record, a 1.70 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage in the regular season. Prior to Wednesday, he was 4-1-0 with a 1.80 GAA and .927 save pct. in the postseason.

The only goals he surrendered Friday came on a rebound on a 2-on-2 rush, then with Gillette on a 6-on-3 power play in the closing seconds of the game.

Rochester is now in the national semifinals for a second consecutive season. If they win Saturday, they’ll play for the Fraser Cup championship at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Scoring

FIRST PERIOD

• Rochester 1, Gillette 0 (8:15): Austin Meers hit Justin Wright as the Grizzlies entered the offensive zone. Wright bears down on Wild goalie Jake Turek all alone and snaps a shot past Turek’s glove hand.

• Rochester 2, Gillette 0 (17:43): While on a penalty kill, Ben Oakland’s shot misses the net wide and Turek gets turned around while attempting to play the carom off the end boards. The puck bounces right to Oakland, who followed his shot and tapped it into an open net.

SECOND PERIOD

No scoring.

THIRD PERIOD

• Rochester 3, Gillette 0 (1:07): The Grizzlies get a power play 53 seconds into the final period and need just 14 seconds to capitalize. Defenseman Logan Kroyman blasts a shot off the crossbar and in.

• Rochester 3, Gillette 1 (5:04): Zack Slinger shoots from the low left circle on a rush and the rebound goes directly to Tristan Baker who shoots into an open side of the goal to get the Wild on the board.

• Rochester 4, Gillette 1 (5:27): An own-goal for the Grizzlies. Turek leaves his net to gather the puck and attempts to shoot it out of his zone, but instead shoots it off defenseman Jacob Guitard and into the Wild net. Ben Oakland gets the credit, his second of the game and third of the Fraser Cup. Turek is pulled for Jack Orchard after this goal.

• Rochester 4, Gillette 2 (19:49): With two Grizzlies in the box and the goalie pulled for an extra attacker, Caleb Sanborn scores Gillette’s lone power-play goal on eight tries.

Notes…

Top defenseman and alternate captain Per Waage returned to the Grizzlies lineup Friday after missing Wednesday’s Fraser Cup opener. … Waage’s return meant Logan Schwartzhoff shuffled to the seventh defenseman spot and Jameson Folden didn’t dress. … The only other lineup change for Rochester was at fourth-line center, where Kyle Brown drew in, in place of Max Clark. … Gillette’s lineup included a pair of former Faribault High School forwards, Leighton Weasler and Zack Slinger.

Box Score

GRIZZLIES 4, WILD 2

Gillette 0-0-2 — 2

Rochester 2-0-2 — 4

First period — 1. ROC, Justin Wright 1 (Austin Meers 1, Max Breon 1) 8:15. 2. ROC, Ben Oakland 2 (unassisted) 17:43 (sh). Second period — no scoring. Third period — 3. ROC, Logan Kroyman 2 (unassisted) 1:07 (pp). 4. GLT, Tristan Baker 1 (Zack Slinger 1) 5:04. 5. ROC, Oakland 3 (unassisted) 5:27. 6. GLT, Caleb Sanborn 1 (Sky Solig 1) 19:49 (pp, ex, 6x3).

Shots on goal — GLT 6-12-10 — 28; ROC 13-9-11 — 33. Goalies — GLT, Jake Turek (45:38; L, 0-1-0; 20 saves-24 shots); Jack Orchard (14:22; ND, 0-1-0; 6 saves-6 shots). ROC, Zach Wiese (W, 1-1-0; 26 saves-28 shots). Power-play opportunities — GLT, 0-for-8; ROC, 1-for-3. Penalties — GLT, 3-6 minutes; ROC, 8-16 minutes.