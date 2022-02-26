Wiese's third shutout of season gives Grizzlies third straight NA3HL Central championship

WAUSAU, Wis. — More so than perhaps any season since their inaugural season, the Rochester Grizzlies faced some question marks entering the 2021-22 North American 3 Hockey League season.

With more than half of the roster from last year's Fraser Cup runner-up team gone, the Grizzlies weren't certain where their scoring would come from or just how much depth they would have.

Those questions have been answered emphatically.

Aside from a stretch of three consecutive losses at the start of January, Rochester has been as tough a team to beat as there is in the league.

Friday, second-year goalie Zach Wiese stopped all 16 shots he faced and five different Grizzlies scored — the team's depth shining through — in a 5-0 shutout victory against the Wausau Cyclones at Marathon Park Ice Arena.

"We're getting closer that way to where we need to be," head coach Chris Ratzloff said of the team's balance and depth. "If somebody is a little snake-bitten one night, another line will step up.

"Last year, when teams would try to match lines against us, someone else would have a big night. Hopefully we can get back to that, where it doesn't matter what line the other team puts out there."

The victory clinched a third consecutive NA3HL Central Division regular season championship for the Grizzlies (35-6-3 overall), which guarantees they'll have home-ice advantage throughout the first two rounds of the postseason.

The Grizzlies have three regular-season games remaining — Saturday night at Wausau, then a pair of home games next Friday and Saturday (March 4 and 5) against the Oregon (Wis.) Tradesmen. They'll open the divisional playoffs the following week with a best-of-3 series against Wausau.

Rochester will use the final three regular-season games to ensure everyone on its playoff roster is ready to go when the postseason begins.

"The thing we learned last year at the Fraser (Cup, national tournament) is we will need all 25 guys," Ratzloff said, "so we'll make sure all 25 guys play in these last three games, make sure they're confident and comfortable in game situations.

"In our (national tournament) game against Oklahoma City last year we lost three defensemen and (forward) Micah (Gernander) to injuries, so we had a short bench really fast. We expect that that can happen when you play a couple of three-game playoff series, then if you do advance to the Fraser, you play four games in five days."

Rochester had a chance to wrap up the division title last weekend during a two-game series at Peoria — which finishes as the division runner-up — but lost in a shootout in the first game, then won in overtime the next night. That left the Grizzlies needing one point this weekend at Wausau to win the division.

They didn't mess around on Friday, taking care of business against the Cyclones quickly.

"I think we played a really solid 30 minutes tonight," Ratzloff said. "Our first period was good, the second period we kind of took most of it off, gave them a lot of chances. That's not the way we want to play. In the third, we came back out and were good aside from giving up a 3-on-1 with 30 seconds left that could've ruined a shutout.

"It just comes down to mental toughness. Sometimes we just can't stay focused. When you're focused on the game, you take care of things like that."

Layten Liffrig — back after a stint with the Austin Bruins in the NAHL — scored 11:43 into the game to put the Grizzlies up 1-0. That was all the offense they'd need, as they outshot the Cyclones 48-16. Wiese stopped six shots in the first period and five each in the second and third to earn the shutout.

Rochester didn't stop scoring, though. Defenseman Matthew Shaw added his eighth goal of the year just 3:02 after Liffrig scored, giving the Grizzlies a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Max Breon then scored midway through the second period, and Per Waage and Luke Morrisette added insurance goals in the third.

In all, a dozen players recorded at least a point, with Shaw (one goal, one assist); Liffrig (one goal, one assist) and Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth (two assists) all recording multiple points.

Wiese improved to 18-2-2 as a starter and lowered his goals-against average to 1.81.

The Grizzlies and Cyclones (19-23-2) meet again at 7:10 p.m. Saturday.

GRIZZLIES 5, CYCLONES 0

Rochester 2-1-2 — 5

Wausau 0-0-0 — 0

Rochester Grizzlies: Nick Recupero 1 assist; Kyle Bauer 1 assist; Max Clark 1 assist; Cole Gibson 1 assist; Max Breon 1 goal; Matthew Shaw 1 goal, 1 assist; Austin Meers 1 assist; Justin Wright 1 assist; Luke Morrisette 1 goal; Per Waage 1 goal; Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth 2 assists; Layten Liffrig 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie : Zach Wiese 16 saves (16 shots).

Wausau Cyclones: Goalie : Mitch Miscevich 43 saves (48 shots).

• • • • •

PB's 3 STARS

3. Matthew Shaw, Grizzlies: The standout defenseman had a hand in both of Rochester's first-period goals, setting up Layten Liffrig 11:43 in, then scoring 3 minutes later to make it 2-0.

2. Layten Liffrig, Grizzlies: The former Mankato East standout was one of three Grizzlies to record multiple points in the game. He scored the game-winning goal midway through the first period, then added an assist on Per Waage's goal in the third.

1. Zach Wiese, Grizzlies: The veteran goaltender and Owatonna native came up clutch when needed, stopping all 16 shots to earn his third shutout of the season.