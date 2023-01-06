Wild bring Xcel Center energy to Graham Arena

The Rochester Youth Hockey Association PeeWee B1 White team were pros for a night on Thursday.

The Mustangs PWB1 team was selected by the Minnesota Wild to host one of the NHL team’s Youth Spotlight Games, when Waseca visited Graham Arena IV for a 7 p.m. game.

The Rochester players were given as close to a pro hockey team’s game-day experience as possible; the only thing missing was the pro hockey arena. And to check that box, the Rochester PeeWee team will be at the Xcel Energy Center tomorrow to watch the Wild face the St. Louis Blues.

But Thursday night was perhaps an even bigger night to remember.

It started more than a month ago when the Wild reached out to the parents who are team managers for the PeeWee B1 White team, which is coached by Trevor Timpane, Aaron Getchell, Ben Blood, Shawn Hookey and Tony Sikkink.

The players — from whom Thursday’s events were kept secret — loaded a bus at the north Target parking lot in Rochester at approximately 5:30 p.m. and were immediately greeted with a police escort to Graham Arena. That was just the beginning of the surprises, though. Upon arriving at Graham, they received a special entrance to the arena, with parents and hockey fans lined up in a human tunnel, cheering on the players, who range in age from 11 to 13.

They went immediately to their locker room for the night, where the Wild had left special jerseys for them and for the Waseca players. The teams were also greeted by special guest coaches for the night, former Wild players Wes Walz and Stephane Veilleux.

Rochester Youth Hockey Association PeeWee B White team players check out their new jerseys as they enter the locker room before the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

On the ice, Wild mascot Nordy served as the flag bearer for the night and the Wild’s national anthem singer John deCausmeaker was scheduled to be on hand to sing the anthem.

As is done at the Wild home games at the Xcel Energy Center, the phrase “Let’s Play Hockey!” was hollered by the crowd just prior to the opening drop of the puck. Dan and Jen O’Hara, who run the Shannon O’Hara Foundation, delivered the “Let’s Play Hockey!” cheer.

Videos of previous Youth Spotlight Games can be found online at nhl.com/wild/community/youth-hockey-spotlight

ROCHESTER PEEWEE B1 WHITE ROSTER

Players: Camden McJunkin, Landon Eckhoff, Cruz Peterson, Joseph Getchell, Bennett Timpane, Nolan Frank, Carson Lusk, Hudson Barclay, Isaac Frank, Reed Blood, Isaac Trewhella, Grayson Bush, Vincent Ney, Aiden Hookey, Elliott Sikkink.

Head Coach: Trevor Timpane. Assistant Coaches: Aaron Getchell, Ben Blood, Shawn Hookey, Tony Sikkink. Managers: Shawn Hookey, Kerry Ney, Mike Frank.