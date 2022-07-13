Will big motocross stars be back at Millville in '23?

MILLVILLE — Ken Roczen comes to Millville this weekend in third place in the AMA Pro Motocross 450 Class national points standings.

Roczen has been a title contender — and an annual threat to win the pro motocross races at Spring Creek MX Park — for a decade.

But will the star rider from Germany — who has finished in the top five in five of his six races at Spring Creek on a 450 — be back at Millville when the pro motocross series returns in 2023?

The answer to that question is up in the air, with a new international supercross series reportedly planning to run similar dates to the AMA’s motocross season, and planning to pluck some of the sport’s biggest stars.

Roczen, in fact, is one of a handful of riders who have committed to racing in the new series — the FIM World Supercross Series — this fall, when it is planning to hold a handful of events, before putting together a larger schedule for the summer and fall of 2023. As of now, World Supercross intends to run its season from June through November, on the heels of the AMA Supercross season, which runs from January through early May and races exclusively in the U.S.

“The WSX is a unique opportunity to compete on a truly global scale, and I’m thrilled to be a part of that,” Roczen said last week. “I haven’t raced overseas in a very long time so I’m looking forward to bringing supercross to die-hard fans at these international events in 2022, all while competing for an FIM-sanctioned world title. I’m thrilled for what will no doubt be an unbelievable experience.”

Much like LIV Golf has done to the PGA Tour and the world of pro golf, the WSX Series could offer big paydays and poach many of the top riders in the world.

The WSX championship is backed by big dollars. It was created by SX Global, an Australia-based international motorsports promotion group that includes among its investors, Mubadala Capital, the asset management arm of Mubadala Investment Company, from Abu Dhabi. According to multiple reports, Mubadala has allocated at least $50 million in financial support.

An added wrinkle: WSX intends to use a different format for its races than the AMA championship series. The World Supercross Championship plans to have 10 teams of four riders apiece (two 450 Class riders, two 250 Class riders per team), with a team championship handed out at the end of the season.

Each round of racing will carry a $250,000 prize pool, with payouts distributed to the teams, rather than to individual riders.

World Supercross will also operate in a manner similar to NASCAR, where it will have an owner for each of its 10 teams, as opposed to the AMA championship series, where riders are backed by factory teams such as Suzuki, Honda, KTM and Yamaha.

World Supercross has announced its inaugural event: The WSX British Grand Prix, on Oct. 8 in Cardiff, Wales.

Eli Tomac races in a 450 moto during the AMA Pro Motocross national championship series races on Sept. 19, 2020, at Spring Creek MX Park near Millville. (Post Bulletin file photo by Traci Westcott)

Another of racing’s top stars, Eli Tomac, has committed to ride in that event, but has made no commitment to WSX beyond the Cardiff races.

“I’m pumped to be heading to Cardiff to compete in the British Grand Prix,” Tomac said in a statement. “It’s a huge opportunity for fans to witness world championship supercross for the first time, and I’m excited to be part of such a historical moment for the sport.”

WSX intends to hold two more events this fall, though those dates and locations have not yet been announced.

For many years, the AMA Supercross series has been considered the world championship of supercross and was jointly sanctioned by the AMA and FIM (the International Motorcycling Federation, or Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme), and promoted by Feld Entertainment.

But in June of 2021, Feld announced it would not renew its international sanctioning agreement with FIM for the AMA Supercross series, which technically means the AMA series is no longer the world championship.

Three months later, SX Global announced it had attained the rights to the FIM World Supercross championship. The agreement calls for SX Global to promote the series for the next 10 years, which looks like it will set up a battle between the AMA and FIM championships to retain the top riders from mid-summer through the fall.