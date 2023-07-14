Winona driver Jake Timm out living his dirt track racing dream

WINONA — Racing has always been in the blood of Jake Timm.

In fact, for the third generation driver and son of Mississippi Thunder Speedway owner Bob Timm, Jake’s childhood was often spent at the dirt track where more often than not he was behind the wheel of something.

He was just eight when he was speeding around in his go-kart at the track in West Salem, Wis., winning his first race in July of 2005. He still has the newspaper clipping from that day.

Five years later, when most kids his age were worried about the seventh grade, Jake was preparing for a full summer of racing with the B-Mods.

He remembers thinking back then, if he could even make the United States Modified Touring Series (USMTS), he would be living the dream.

Now more than a decade later, the 26-year-old Timm finds himself in his own lap of luxury. He races 10 out of 12 months in a year, with racing being his full-time job in the summer. He does meet-and-greets with his sponsors, like he did in April when he showed off his cars and met with employees at one of his main sponsors Hurco's headquarters in Indianapolis.

There are weekends where he runs both a Modified and Late Model car.

“It's definitely cool to look back and kind of compare to where you're at to where I'm at now,” Timm said. “I've kind of built a life around it. That's all I've ever done and, and to be able to kind of focus on it now and put as much time into it as I need. And me and my wife, and my dad of course, has helped a ton to help me throw the way around it to be able to do that. It's pretty cool. It's kind of a dream come true.”

He’s now a regular on the USMTS circuit, wracking up a victory, four top-fives and eight top-10s in just 13 starts. He has also been good with his Late Model. Overall, Timm has three victories, 13 top-fives and 19 top-10s in 46 events this year, traveling as far as Texas and New Mexico with a support system that is second to none.

“We've been super fortunate with the help we've had in the shop and at the racetrack,” Timm said. “I have a couple guys that have been with us from way back when my dad raced, way before I was even a thought, who were with him his whole career. Now they're helping me with mine. There are so many people, a lot of them volunteering, that are helping. And when you live on the road with these guys in our 30-foot box, they pretty much turn into family whether you like it or not. We've been very fortunate to have good help and great people involved for my entire career.”

Of course one of Jake’s biggest supporters has been his father Bob, who, despite being a busy man, still always finds ways to watch his son race. In over 80 events last year, Jake bets Bob missed no more than 10.

“I wouldn’t be where I am without him,” Timm said of his father.

It helps, too, that with the rise of both Deer Creek Speedway and MTS there are more high-level opportunities for local drivers like Timm. This year, the two tracks are working with each other more to provide the top-notch racing fans and drivers are looking for. They partnered together for the first "Summer Series" which featured four nights of racing (two nights each at Deer Creek and MTS), which took place during the four-week break of the USMTS tour.

Timm won the title after back-to-back feature wins on the last Friday and Saturday of the series, showing off why he considers the two venues to be his favorites.

“I've been all over the country and I think some of the best tracks are right in our backyard here," Timm said. “On top of that, they do such a good job with with their social medias and their marketing and all that. And then it just all snowballs, that along with all the drivers — there's a lot of good drivers in this area — it just snowballs to make them more entertaining products for the fans.”

At the end of the day, the growth of the sport and the opportunities are what matter to Timm.

"It's nice to be able to race for extra money," Timm said. "And it brings in more racers and puts on a better show for the fans. That's the cool part."