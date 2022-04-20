Winona grad Ramler, standout gymnast for Gophers, named finalist for national honor

MINNEAPOLIS — Winona High School graduate Lexy Ramler has been recognized as one of the top gymnasts in the country once again.

Ramler, who recently wrapped up her college career at the University of Minnesota by leading the Gophers to the NCAA national championships, is a finalist for the prestigious Honda Sport Award for Gymnastics.

The Collegiate Women Sports Awards announced the finalists on Tuesday.

This is the third time Ramler has been nominated for the award, having also been a finalist in 2020 and 2021.

The winner will be announced in the coming weeks after administrators from more than 1,000 NCAA-affiliated schools vote. The winner of the gymnastics award will become a finalist for the Collegiate Women Athlete of the Year award and the 2022 Honda Cup.

Other finalists for the gymnastics award include St. Paul native and U.S. Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee of Auburn University, Jade Carey of Oregon State University, and Trinity Thomas from the University of Florida.

The Honda Sport Award is presented to the top women’s athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports.

Ramler helped the Gophers finish sixth at the NCAA championships last month in Fort Worth, Texas.

Ramler, a St. Michael native who went to Winona as a sixth-grader to learn from gymnastics coach Rob Murray, is regarded by most as the greatest gymnast ever at the University of Minnesota. She scored five perfect "10" scores in her career.

“It means a lot to me,” Ramler told the Post Bulletin earlier this season. “There have been a lot of great athletes who have come out of Minnesota that developed in the (Gophers) program and paved the way. So it means a lot, and has a big impact on me.”

Ramler led the Gophers with a 39.6125, which placed her second in her semifinal and sixth in the total standings. She was tied for first on bars (9.9500) and beam (9.9375) at the end of the first semifinal. She also scored a 9.98875 on floor and 9.8375 on vault and earned NCAA championships First Team All-America status on the bars, beam and all-around.

She was also named a First Team All-American on the beam and all-around, and Second Team on the bars. The most decorated gymnast in program history, she was named First Team All-Big Ten Conference this season and the NCAA Region 2 Gymnast of the Year.

Ramler also told the Post Bulletin, back in early March, that she’ll be retiring from gymnastics now that her college eligibility has expired.

“I will be completely retiring from gymnastics,” she said last month. “I still want to stay in the sport somehow, because it is my favorite one. But I’m feeling older now and feeling my body breaking down.

“...I don’t think it’s going to be a relief. What I think is going to happen is I’ll look back at how far I’ve been able to come and be thankful that I’ve had a lasting impact.”