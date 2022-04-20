SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 20
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Winona grad Ramler, standout gymnast for Gophers, named finalist for national honor

Lexy Ramler is the most decorated gymnast in the history of the University of Minnesota women's gymnastics program. She could add to that resume in the coming weeks as the Winona High grad has been nominated for the prestigious Honda Sport Award for a third consecutive year.

Iowa, UCLA, vs Minnesota
Winona High graduate and University of Minnesota superstar gymnast Lexy Ramler does a floor routine in a meet during the 2021-22 season.
Contributed / University of Minnesota athletics
By Post Bulletin staff
April 20, 2022 02:30 PM
Share

MINNEAPOLIS — Winona High School graduate Lexy Ramler has been recognized as one of the top gymnasts in the country once again.

Ramler, who recently wrapped up her college career at the University of Minnesota by leading the Gophers to the NCAA national championships, is a finalist for the prestigious Honda Sport Award for Gymnastics.

The Collegiate Women Sports Awards announced the finalists on Tuesday.

This is the third time Ramler has been nominated for the award, having also been a finalist in 2020 and 2021.

The winner will be announced in the coming weeks after administrators from more than 1,000 NCAA-affiliated schools vote. The winner of the gymnastics award will become a finalist for the Collegiate Women Athlete of the Year award and the 2022 Honda Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other finalists for the gymnastics award include St. Paul native and U.S. Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee of Auburn University, Jade Carey of Oregon State University, and Trinity Thomas from the University of Florida.

The Honda Sport Award is presented to the top women’s athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports.

Ramler helped the Gophers finish sixth at the NCAA championships last month in Fort Worth, Texas.

Lexy Ramler, Gophers gymnastics
Ramler

Ramler, a St. Michael native who went to Winona as a sixth-grader to learn from gymnastics coach Rob Murray, is regarded by most as the greatest gymnast ever at the University of Minnesota. She scored five perfect "10" scores in her career.

“It means a lot to me,” Ramler told the Post Bulletin earlier this season. “There have been a lot of great athletes who have come out of Minnesota that developed in the (Gophers) program and paved the way. So it means a lot, and has a big impact on me.”

Ramler led the Gophers with a 39.6125, which placed her second in her semifinal and sixth in the total standings. She was tied for first on bars (9.9500) and beam (9.9375) at the end of the first semifinal. She also scored a 9.98875 on floor and 9.8375 on vault and earned NCAA championships First Team All-America status on the bars, beam and all-around.

She was also named a First Team All-American on the beam and all-around, and Second Team on the bars. The most decorated gymnast in program history, she was named First Team All-Big Ten Conference this season and the NCAA Region 2 Gymnast of the Year.

Ramler also told the Post Bulletin, back in early March, that she’ll be retiring from gymnastics now that her college eligibility has expired.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will be completely retiring from gymnastics,” she said last month. “I still want to stay in the sport somehow, because it is my favorite one. But I’m feeling older now and feeling my body breaking down.

“...I don’t think it’s going to be a relief. What I think is going to happen is I’ll look back at how far I’ve been able to come and be thankful that I’ve had a lasting impact.”

Related Topics: GYMNASTICSUNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTAWINONA AREA
What to read next
042022.MENGHINI.MUG.jpg
Sports
Menghini has battled through injuries, found comfort zone with Austin Bruins
Anthony Menghini needed little time to become a prolific goal scorer in the North American Hockey League. The Brainerd native and former standout at Northstar Christian Academy in Alexandria has a team-leading 20 goals, as well as 31 points, in 37 games for the playoff-bound Bruins.
April 20, 2022 05:15 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
122620.LUND.FAMILY.JPG
Sports
Feldman: Pat Lund was a larger than life, down to Earth southeastern Minnesota sports icon
Pat Lund grew up in Rochester and loved covering high school sports in southeastern Minnesota. The long time sports director at KTTC-TV passed away on April 7, just more than 15 months after retiring.
April 18, 2022 10:45 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
KLAYTON.KNAPP.BRUINS.png
Sports
Austin Bruins goalie Knapp, the team's 'backbone,' has Division I dreams
Klayton Knapp came to Austin last fall to prove to himself that he can play at the NAHL level. He's done that, and he's proved it to his teammates, coaches and opponents across the league.
April 17, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Austin Bruins logo
Sports
Austin Bruins rally to force OT, but fall in regular season finale
Alex Trombley scored with less than a minute to go in regulation to force overtime, but the Austin Bruins took a penalty early in the extra period and the Aberdeen Wings cashed in to earn a 4-3 victory in the final game of the North American Hockey League's regular season.
April 16, 2022 10:32 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff