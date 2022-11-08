SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports
News reporting
Winona State football team, well stocked with area players, will play for NSIC division title

Winona State currently leads the South Division of the NSIC with a 5-0 mark in football and will play at Minnesota State, Mankato on Saturday with a chance to clinch the outright title.

Chatfield native Carter Duxbury is one of the leading tacklers for the Winona State University football team, which will play for the NSIC South Division championship on Saturday at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Contributed / Winona State University athletics
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
November 08, 2022 05:00 AM
ROCHESTER — The Winona State University football team, which is loaded with players from southeastern Minnesota, has clinched a share of the NSIC South Division title and the Warriors will play for the outright division crown on Saturday.

Winona State claimed at least a share of the South Division title with a 45-7 victory against Upper Iowa this past Saturday. The Warriors are now 5-0 in division play and 8-2 overall heading into this Saturday's noon showdown with Minnesota State University, Mankato, at Mankato.

Minnesota State is also 8-2 overall, but the Mavericks are currently a game back in the division standings at 4-1. The winner of the regular-season finale could be in line to host an NCAA Division II playoff game on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Area players on the Warriors’ active roster include Jose Benjamin (junior, wide receiver, Century); Nick McCabe (sophomore, running back, Caledonia); Thomas Kiesau (sophomore, wide receiver, La Crescent); Ben McCabe (senior, linebeacker, Caledonia); Andrew Goergen (junior, wide receiver, Caledonia); Zach Myhre (sophomore, linebacker, Grand Meadow); Noah Carlson (senior, running back, Rushford); Easton Knoll (sophomore, wide receiver, Kasson); Carter Duxbury (senior, linebacker, Chatfield); Chance Backer (sophomore, linebacker, Chatfield); Garit Wollan (sophomore, offensive line, Winona) and Dakota Matthees (junior, tight end, Winona).

Nick McCabe is fourth on the team with 126 yards rushing while Goergen is fourth on the team with 17 catches.

Duxbury is sixth on the team with 27 tackles and Ben McCabe is right behind with 26 tackles and he has an interception. Backer has 19 tackles and Myhre has 15.

Ernie Yake, a minor-league infielder in the Minnesota Twins organization, is currently living in the area and working out at Rochester Batting Cages.

Yake, who hails from Washington state, was selected by the Twins in the 10th round of the 2021 draft with the 309th overall pick.

The shortstop split time at four different levels with the Twins during the 2022 season, but he played in just 51 games. Yake, 24, had stints in the Rookie League as well as stints in Class A, AA and AAA.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Yake spent the most time with the Wichita Wind Surge in Class AA, appearing in 28 games.

For the entire season, he combined to hit .233 with seven doubles, 16 RBIs, nine steals in 13 attempts and an OPS of just .573.

The late Pete Petrich, who coached boys basketball at Red Wing, was one of six men inducted into the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Oct. 29.

Petrich won a state championship as a coach in Minot, N.D. He then coached at Red Wing High School from 1949-1970. During that span, he led the Wingers to eight Big Nine Conference titles, eight district titles and three Region One championships, resulting in 1953, 1954, and 1957 state tournament appearances in what was then a one-class tournament.

His teams posted a record of 301-136, a winning percentage of 68.9%. Petrich was named State Coach of the Year in 1970 during his final season. Red Wing was 18-0 that season before being upset by Kenyon in the Region One championship game.

Petrich, who lived in Arizona for a number of years after he retired, passed away in 2001.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .

Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
