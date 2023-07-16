Winona's Josh Angst wins main event at Deer Creek's Tasseldega Nights

SPRING VALLEY — Josh Angst wasn't satisfied with just one feature win this weekend.

After winning the USRA Modifieds feature Friday night at Mississippi Thunder Speedway, the Winona native had his sights set on the feature at Deer Creek Speedway.

The Candy Man was able to do just that, navigating plenty of lap traffic and a tough field to pick up his fourth feature and second in back-to-back nights as he won the 25-lap USRA Modified main event at the annual Tasseldega Nights at Deer Creek Saturday night.

"This thing is awesome to drive right now, we had some luck go our way," Angst said.

Aaron Benson (Clear Lake, Iowa), Kelly Shryock (Fertile, Iowa), Brandon Davis (Hayfield) and Kylie Kath (Claremont) rounded out the top five.

With free general admission provided by the Minnesota Corn Growers Association, Angst did it in front of a near capacity crowd.

He started fifth but quickly pushed poll starter Shryock as the two jockeyed up front.

Shryock led until lap 13 when Angst finally overtook him. Angst and Shryock had to navigate heavy lap traffic on lap 16, but it was Angst that was able to navigate through it just a little bit better than Shyrock.

"We got to lap traffic and he struggled a little more than me and I was able to get through it," Angst said.

USRA B-MODS: Chris Hovden and Hunter Kennedy each won an 18-lap B-Mod feature. Two b-mod features happen when there is a field of 40 or more cars.

Hovden started sixth but wasted no time making his way to the front. He picked up lap traffic at just lap No. 6, but he was efficient, navigating his way through it for a comfortable lead before a caution on lap 16 erased it. Yet, the Decorah, Iowa native had little issue with the restart, winning the dash to the finish for his 11th win of the summer. Gain Shaw (Brownsdale) and Spencer Stock (Racine) rounded out the top three.

"Clean race, it was a lot of fun," Hovden said.

Kennedy won the second feature with some gutsy racing. The driver from St. Ansgar, Iowa sling-shotted around Brandon Hare off a restart around lap 7 and again on lap 11. Like Hovden, Kennedy had to survive another late caution, this one on lap 15. Hare briefly took the lead before Kennedy went ahead again and finished off the final three laps for his second feature win of the season.

"It had to be a fun race to watch there," Kennedy said.

USRA STOCK CARS: Kyle Falck won his fourth feature and second one at Deer Creek with a USRA stock car feature victory. The Decorah, Iowa native certainly had to earn it. After cruising out to a big lead, a caution on the second to last lap made things interesting with Brayden Gjere running hard behind him. Gjere went for a slide on the final lap on turn No. 2 but it resulted in a multiple car pileup which led to another caution. Falck was just too good on top, resulting in the victory of the 20-lap feature. Mitch Hovden (Decorah), Kory Adams (Staceyville, Iowa)

"They tested every little bit of faith I had," Falck said.

WISSOTA MIDWEST MODS: ADeer Creek winner, Waseca native Jayme Hiller. The No. 22 car started fourth, before surging ahead early and surviving many cautions to pick up his first win at Deer Creek in the 18-lap feature.

"I had been trying to do this for a long time," Hiller said.

It's Hiller's second feature victory. Tommy Myer (Blooming Prairie), Adam Martinson (Blaine), Christopher Deno (Kasson) and Kadden Kath (Ellendale) rounded out the top five.

USRA HOBBY STOCKS: Another first-time Deer Creek Speedway feature winner, Gavin Bartel started second before dominating to pick up what too was his first ever feature victory in the 18-lap feature. A caution with five laps left made things interesting for the Kasson-Mantorville High School senior, but the No. 18JR car was too strong, holding off 2023 three-time feature winner Chris Hovden and Luke Schluetter for the victory.

