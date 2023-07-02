Winona's Timm leads start to finish for first win this season at Deer Creek Speedway

SPRING VALLEY — When Jake Timm draws the pole, the rest of the field knows it's going to be a difficult night.

That was the case Saturday, as Timm started on the pole for the 25-lap USRA Modifieds A Main at Deer Creek Speedway. The veteran driver from Winona never gave up the top spot, leading from green to checkers to earn his third feature win of the season and the second in as many nights.

Timm also won Friday night at his home track, Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wis.

He had come close a handful of times since winning at Rocket Raceway Park in Petty, Texas, on March 5. His pair of victories over the weekend give him three wins, 12 top-five finishes and 18 top-10 finishes in 42 starts this season.

Timm's victory didn't come without a little bit of pressure, though. Defending track champion Jim Chisholm of Osage, Iowa, started 10th and worked his way all the way up to the second spot, where he finished. The top five was rounded out by Rushford's Alex Williamson, Lake Shore's Dan Ebert and Winona's Josh Angst.

A total of 168 drivers checked in for Saturday's races, continuing a trend of a packed pit area at Deer Creek this summer. The track has regularly seen car counts between the 120s and 140s.

• USRA B-MODIFIEDS: Kris Jackson of Lebanon, Mo., continued an unbelievable season in his first trip this year to Deer Creek. In an outstanding performance, Jackson went from the 13th starting spot in the A Main, worked his way through the entire field and took the checkered flag. Perhaps even more remarkable, the win is his 28th in 41 starts this year, and his third in his past four starts. He also won at Mississippi Thunder on Friday night.

Joe Chisholm (Osage, Iowa); Hunter Kennedy (St. Ansgar, Iowa); Dylan Goettl (Chippewa Falls, Wis.) and Brian Shaw (Brownsdale) rounded out the top five.

• USRA STOCK CARS: Tom Schmitt also put on a good show in the Stock Cars A Main, going from eighth place to first, to earn his fifth feature win this summer, and first at Deer Creek. The rest of the top five in the feature race included Brayden Gjere (Mabel, Minn.); Andrew Bleess (Chatfield); Levi Vander Weide (Sioux Falls); and Josh Zieman (Plymouth, Iowa).

• USRA HOBBY STOCKS: Chris Hovden of Cresco, Iowa, continued his hot streak this season, starting the feature race on the pole and leading from start to finish. It's Hovden's 13th victory and 25th top-five finish in 28 starts this year. It's also his third win this year at Deer Creek.

He was followed across the finish line by Steve Dwyer (La Crosse, Wis.); Luke Schluetter (New Hampton, Iowa); Nick Schwebach (Fountain, Minn.); and Carter Jonsgaard (Lewiston).

• WISSOTA MIDWEST MODIFIEDS: Blaine's Adam Martinson started in Row 2, but worked his way past front-row starters Colton Kramer and Don Schaefer, to record his first feature win of this season. Schaefer (Eyota) finished second, followed by Kobie Kath (Owatonna), Billy Steinberg (Utica) and Tommy Myer (Blooming Prairie).

SATURDAY'S FULL RESULTS

Gopher 50 begins Thursday

There will be little rest for drivers, fans and track officials and workers. The annual Gopher 50 charity Late Models event begins Thursday. The Gopher 50 will be a three-night event this year, and will feature the Lucas Oil Late Model Series.

Saturday's A Main will feature one of the biggest payouts in Deer Creek history, as the winner of the Gopher 50 Late Model race will earn $50,000. The winners of preliminary Late Model features on Thursday and Friday nights will receive $5,000.

Racing is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. all three nights, with gates opening at 3 p.m.

Adult tickets are $35 Thursday and Friday, and $40 Saturday. More ticket information can be found at DeerCreekSpeedway.com .