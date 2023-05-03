World of Outlaws the perfect kickoff to a jam-packed summer at Mississippi Thunder Speedway

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — For the third straight year, the popular World of Outlaws Late Models Series makes its return to Mississippi Thunder Speedway and the bluffs on Wisconsin's western coast with the Dairyland Showdown.

The event has turned into the perfect way to kick off summer for not only local race fans but for local residents as well.

The now three-day event — slated to kick off Thursday — includes a DJ and a bonfire on that night, with a golf tournament at the Grove Golf Course in Cochrane, Wis., on Friday, which will also have live music that night from Hillbilly Rocketship after the races. Saturday features a cornhole tournament and winery tour.

All of this will be around three nights of racing with a total weekend purse of $264,000 that also includes a $50,000 payout for the winner of Saturday's finale.

"Obviously the racing is our main product, but at the same time we're trying to make an event, not just on the track, but off the track," MTS promoter Tyrone Lingenfelter said. "I think that's what makes us successful. You have to have other reasons for people to be there, especially all weekend long, have a good time. You know, that's what I think turns it into, not just a race, but turns into a big event. And hopefully we can keep growing that every year."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dairyland Showdown has certainly grown quickly in its short existence. It's one that's been a boost for the area, as well as the racing community.

"Our third year and it just seems to keep growing each year," Lingenfelter said. "We've gotten more campers and more racers signing up, more fans buying tickets to get over here. So it's definitely exciting. It's really cool for us but I think it's really cool for the area.

"I know a lot of businesses in the area get a lot more business in that weekend, especially local bars and restaurants because people are looking to have some breakfast in the morning or go somewhere for lunch. People keep telling us they love to go just drive around and check out the area and drive up and down the river, just to see our beautiful area. It's a huge thing not just for us but the whole community. I'm glad that everyone kind of gets a little piece of the pie."

That's what MTS is really trying to accomplish this summer.

Ladies and Gentlemen. It is finally @WoOLateModels Dairyland Showdown week! pic.twitter.com/yDgNj3sx3T — Mississippi Thunder (@ThunderAtMTS) May 1, 2023

In addition to another jam-packed racing schedule, MTS is hoping to continue to branch out and utilize its space on days they aren't racing.

This year, they will host multiple outdoor craft and vendor shows in a way to help out small businesses, local crafters and vendors. The first one is scheduled for May 20 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

It's all part of a plan in which MTS is seen as more than just a racing venue.

"We definitely want to keep doing more, maybe even do graduations or different stuff like that," Lingenfelter said, "keep upgrading our facility to where they have a nice sit down area, because, we have the big open ground. There's plenty of parking. There's no reason why I don't think we'd want to dabble into something like that.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think it'd be really good for everybody to have a venue where you could possibly go and not have to worry. You're off the street, you're off the roads and you're just kind of back there secluded away. Are you going to have a good event for the whole public?"

For now though, the focus for Lingenfelter and company is this weekend, although Mother Nature has made things interesting.

A winter that seemingly won't end has brought with it record floods along the Mississippi River. It has affected a number of areas, including Highway 35, which runs through Fountain City, with portions of it underwater.

As of Tuesday, semi-trucks were prohibited from using the road and the flooding canceled last week's opening practice at MTS.

Fortunately, the track, itself, and the speedway have not been affected.

With the way the weather is lining up this weekend, it appears everything should be just about set for another good time.

"Everything is going good," Lingenfelter said. "The winter kind of messed us up a little bit. We weren't able to quite get on it as early as we'd like to but we've been over there for the last couple of weeks, doing a few things here and there when the weather cooperates. It's been perfect ... hopefully, the weather cooperates this week."