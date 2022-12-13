Zumbrota native Gus Bradley returns to Minnesota to coach against Vikings

Zumbrota native Gus Bradley returns to the area this weekend as the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts will be playing the Minnesota Vikings at noon on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Gus Bradley

This is Bradley's first season with the Colts and it has not been without its ups and downs. This Bradley's 16th season as a coach in the NFL and his 10th as a defensive coordinator. He was the defensive coordinator with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 after spending four years at that position with the Los Angeles Chargers from 2017-20.

Bradley also spent four seasons as a head coach with Jacksonville from 2013-16.

Bradley runs a base 4-3 defense and has always had success as a coordinator, but the Colts have struggled as a team this season. They are just 4-8-1 and have lost six of their past seven games. Head coach Frank Reich was fired during the stretch and Jeff Saturday was named the interim head coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Colts have had a tough season with a pair of one-point losses, but the defense has shown some flashes. The Colts have held both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles to 17 points this season. They beat the Chiefs 20-17 and lost to the Eagles 17-16 on Nov. 20.

——

The National Wrestling Hall of Fame, Minnesota Chapter will induct 10 new members in April, including four from the area.

The class of 2023 will be inducted on April 22, 2023, at the Austin Holiday Inn Conference Center. The event begins at noon followed by a lunch, video and the awards ceremony from 3-6 p.m. A silent auction will be from 12-6 p.m.

The four area inductees are Mark Krier, Bill Olson, Cindy Nelson and Joel Viss and they will all enter for Lifetime Service.

• Mark Krier was 3-time state champion for Plainview-Elgin-Millville. His record at Plainview was 145-9. He also spent 33 years of coaching and has been selected as state’s Assistant Wrestling Coach Of the Year twice. He was part of teams at Owatonna and Zumbrota-Mazeppa that won state championships. This will be the fourth Hall of Fame that he will join.

• Cindy Nelson of Mantorville is starting her 33rd year as a volunteer table worker/scorekeeper at the high school and USA/Freestyle/Folkstyle level. She has served on 19 different committees/events for wrestling. She becomes just the third female to be inducted into the NWHOF, Minnesota Chapter.

• Bill Olson has been one of the top officials in the state for the past 35 years. He resides in Byron and wrestled for the great one-class program at LeRoy-Ostrander. After wrestling in college, Olson became an official and worked multiple state tournaments. He evaluates officials and has been the long-time head official with The Clash in Rochester. This is his third Hall of Fame honor.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Joel Viss, originally from Hancock, had a 31-year coaching and teaching career at Chatfield after he was a national-qualifying wrestler at Bemidji State University. He had a 399-242-5 career coaching record and guided three teams to the state tournament, which included three top-four finishes and a state title. This is his third Hall of Fame honor.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .