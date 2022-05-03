Styx concert for Mayo Park on Friday postponed to 2023

ROCHESTER — With rain shows in the forecast for Friday, the Styx concert scheduled at Mayo Park will be rescheduled for an indoor show in early 2023, according to a statement from the Mayo Civic Center.

All tickets for the original performance will be honored on the rescheduled date, so patrons should hold on to their tickets, but for anyone requiring a refund, contact the ticket outlet from where the ticket was purchased.

For tickets purchased at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office, please email tickets@mayociviccenter.com to request your refund. For tickets purchased through Ticketmaster, log-in to your Ticketmaster account and there will be an option to request a refund.