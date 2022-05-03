Styx concert for Mayo Park on Friday postponed to 2023
Refunds for tickets purchased are available either through Ticketmaster or through the Mayo Civic Center.
ROCHESTER — With rain shows in the forecast for Friday, the Styx concert scheduled at Mayo Park will be rescheduled for an indoor show in early 2023, according to a statement from the Mayo Civic Center.
All tickets for the original performance will be honored on the rescheduled date, so patrons should hold on to their tickets, but for anyone requiring a refund, contact the ticket outlet from where the ticket was purchased.
For tickets purchased at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office, please email tickets@mayociviccenter.com to request your refund. For tickets purchased through Ticketmaster, log-in to your Ticketmaster account and there will be an option to request a refund.
All nine of the Kennedy children grew up with the idea that politics were essential to the family, so while Jack seemed sometimes to grouse about this assumption that he wanted to be president, he ultimately embraced it.
Exclusive
Willow Gentile found inspiration painting outdoors during the pandemic shutdown.
Exclusive
Cutting canvasses, then stitching the holes, is part of Cassandra Buck's current approach. “The act of repairing something that you destroyed is a way of healing,” she explains.