Subscriber perks

As a current subscriber, you can take advantage of all of the available benefits at no extra cost when you activate and match your current print account to a digital account. To complete the activation process, first tap the "subscribe" button at the top right of your screen.

Once you're on the subscribe page, scroll past the subscription offers until you find this prompt for existing subscribers:

Tap "Activate Membership" and complete the steps on screen. Note: Information entered must match the information we have on file from your print subscription (last name, delivery, address & phone number). Members of the same household can activate using the same process, setting up their own individual username and password. This allows the household members to share a subscription while having their own login credentials.

When you activate the digital access that comes with your print subscription, you get:



Access to the entire FCC network of 20+ sites

Personalized e-newsletters

E-papers and apps

Comics and games on our E-papers

Members-only virtual events & discounts

No in-article surveys so you can read without interruption

Access to members-only content

