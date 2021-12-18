A vintage Christmas for the elderly or shut-in

We should all be sensitive to the needs of our senior citizens during the holiday season.

It’s not the fancy crystal vase or the gorgeous silk pajamas that they want. It’s you. Spend some time together — perhaps a trip to the mall to hear the Christmas music of the season, a ride in the car to enjoy the Christmas lights, services at church, lunch at their favorite restaurant or give coupons to do snow shoveling, grocery shopping or getting them to the doctor.

How about a “big print” book or magazine subscription to one of their old favorite magazines, newspaper from their home town? A warm hand-knit shawl, lotions and candles are nice, but strong scents are not. Also, don’t forget gift certificates for groceries or medical supplies not covered by insurance or for the beauty shop and for food for their favorite pet.

Remember, a visit and just the words, “I love you” can mean more than you would ever begin to imagine.

For those who have relatives in a care facility, instead of the live poinsettias that the nursing staff may have to care for, choose decorations that require no care. Check with the staff of the home to see what restrictions they may have about Christmas items before you purchase or bring them into the home.

Here are a few ideas: Imitation poinsettias, a Christmas stocking and even a stocking holder works on any flat surface, a battery-operated candle for a window (why not share that spirit by buying extra for other nursing home residents?), or battery-operated Christmas lights on a small tree.

Suggestions from antique shop owners

Sarah Kieffer, owner, Sarah’s Uniques and Jim’s “Man”tiques in St. Charles, Neil Hunt of A-Z Collectibles in Winona and Erica Thilges of New Generations of Harmony have suggestions for gifts that seniors would enjoy. Among them are:



Christmas cards, postcards or scrapbooks of Christmas cards they have received over the years.

Fishing lures which can bring back memories of trips to the lake.

Caroling books, Guidepost, Saturday Evening Post and other vintage magazines.

Vintage lights and ornaments

Vintage blow molds and ceramic light up Christmas trees

Puzzles, games and books

Vintage vinyl records

Older model cars and trucks.

Angels, trees and more at Sarah's Uniques and Jim's "Man"tiques antique mall, St. Charles. Contributed

Christmas books, puzzles and ceramic angels, birds, a ceramic tree and a small blow-mold Santa found at New Generations of Harmony. Contributed

Vintage vinyl records at New Generations of Harmony Antique Mall. Contributed

Sandy Erdman is a Winona-based freelance writer and certified appraiser concentrating on vintage, antique and collectible items. Send comments and story suggestions to Sandy at life@postbulletin.com .