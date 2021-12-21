SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Electronic fund transfers have taken some of the joy out of earning a paycheck

Columnist Loren Else says getting his paycheck in his hand was always rewarding.

By Loren Else
December 21, 2021 07:00 AM
My first real jobs were physical and demanding, yet I felt like I had accomplished something at the end of the workday.

When I was 17, I started working on the railroad. Maintaining the track was a great job for a young person. You could step back and view your work that kept the trains running.

Back in the day, we all got paid with a paper check. I may have put in a ten-hour workday, but I felt great when my supervisor would hand me my paycheck. Receiving that check gave me a sense of accomplishment.

I’d stuff that valuable piece of paper in my pocket and hope I would get to the bank on Saturday. When I went to the bank, I would go into the building and typically be greeted by name.

A paper pay stub.
I’ve been a freelance writer for the Rochester Post Bulletin newspaper for close to 15 years. Once a month, I have been mailed a check for my work.

It’s always been a mini celebration every time I receive a check, calling out to my wife, “I got paid today!”

It was an enjoyable process to deposit the check while taking some as cash. Old-school guys like me pay cash for simple things like a cup of coffee, a newspaper, or an ice cream treat.

I just got the word to supply my employer with a bank account and routing number so they can deposit my pay directly into my bank account. Whoopee. Receiving a paper check over the years has been one of those connections to the old-world boomers grew up in.

Now every compensation that comes to me or my wife will come via electronic payment. Maybe it’s just me, but it feels like I have less control over all this. I understand all the reasons for the electronic world, although it’s not exactly the most secure procedure either.

I no longer know a banker or anyone who works at a bank, for that matter. Everything is so impersonal, including our paychecks – now we can’t easily view the other factors such as taxes or allotments, etc.

When I started work for the federal government, I would pick up my check at the cashier’s office every payday. It felt good to stuff it in my pocket.

I talked to my brother Ron the other day, and he mentioned the savings bond programs. Once you paid a particular amount, the government would mail you the official-looking paper savings bond. You would store them in a savings deposit box, keep them at home or give them as gifts. Savings bonds paid a chunk of my two kids' college education.

You felt good about buying bonds. It was patriotic. But that all ended in 2012 when the government decided to make them electronic savings bonds. It’s supposed to be for the better. Whoopee.

When all this direct deposit started many years ago, we were all a little resistant, but we did discover that it was convenient. However, I still got checks from schools for officiating high school sports or got checks for my part-time work after I retired.

Now, for the most part, paper checks are history. Now, you must go online to make sure your direct deposit funds are indeed direct deposited and that your bank account still exists. Whoopee.

It seems like someone is attempting to seize your money in some nefarious online scheme every single day. Isn’t that special.

Nobody bothered me when my check was in my pocket, and I went to the bank myself.

Loren Else lives in Rochester and also writes the Post Bulletin’s “Day in History” column. Send comments and column ideas to Loren at news@postbulletin.com .

