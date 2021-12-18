Shepherds were the first evangelists for Jesus

In the story of Jesus' birth, the shepherds experienced something profound, and their immediate inclination was to share it with others. They show us how to push past the things that normally hold us back so that we can invite others into the story of God’s love made flesh, Jesus.

On the night Jesus entered the world, a typical evening took an extraordinary turn. In a fairly brief stretch of time, the shepherds went from being caretakers of sheep to becoming some of the original evangelists. An angelic visit changed the trajectory of their lives, and they eagerly told the story to anyone willing to listen.

The shepherds were outside with their animals when the surprising turn of events began. An angel showed up with a message very reminiscent of the words spoken to Zechariah (father of John) and Mary (mother of Jesus) in Luke, chapter 1. Luke originally wrote his Gospel in Greek, and the Greek words spoken by the angel to Zechariah, Mary and the shepherds were, “me phobeo” meaning “do not fear.”

It’s unclear what the sheep were doing at that point, but the shepherds were in utter amazement and fear. The angel continued, “I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people.”

The Greek word that we translate in English as “I bring you good news” is “euangelizo.” Our English words “evangelize” and “evangelical” share the same root. The angel was communicating the life-changing, reorienting news of Jesus to the shepherds; it was evangelism in action.

ADVERTISEMENT

After they encountered the angel and heard about Jesus’ birth, the shepherds immediately got ready to witness first-hand what they had just heard. They traveled to meet Mary and Joseph and the baby, and then they started sharing the story. First, they told Joseph, Mary, and whoever else was around. Then Luke says they returned home and told the story there, too.

The last Scriptural mention of these early shepherd evangelists reads, “The shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all they had heard and seen, as it had been told them (Luke 2:20).”

The angels evangelized to the shepherds, and the shepherds evangelized to their communities. They didn’t overthink how to tell the story. Instead, Luke says that they just described what they had heard and seen. The shepherds used their senses to experience what was happening around them, and they couldn’t help but praise God that they got to be part of it.

The shepherds were a central part of the Christmas story. Their inclusion in the early moments of Jesus’ life is a reminder that the story of Jesus is a story for regular people living normal lives.

Like the shepherds, we are also invited to experience the gracious good news of God’s love with all our senses, and then share about it with joy and boldness.

A prayer for the fourth week of Advent: God who includes, we give thanks that the shepherds got to be part of the Christmas story. They were taking care of their sheep when an angel appeared, and they learned that Jesus’ birth was good news for all the people. Thank you for this good news; compel us to share it with the grace, confidence and courage of the shepherds. Amen.

"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .