The 2022 MSHSL wrestling state tournament team schedule

MSHSL state team wrestling tournament

Thursday, March 3

(Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul)

CLASS AA QUARTERFINALS

9 a.m.

Mora High School (24-6) vs. No. 2 Kasson-Mantorville (26-1)

Thief River Falls (20-5) vs. No. 3 Becker (18-0)

Totino-Grace (15-3) vs. No. 1 Simley (24-0)

No. 5 Fairmont/Martin County West (26-1) vs. No. 4 Waterown-Mayer (22-3)

CLASS AA SEMIFINALS

1 p.m.

Winner of Mora/K-M vs. winner of Thief River Falls/Becker

Winner of Fairmont/Watertown-Mayer vs. winner of T-G/Simley

CLASS AA CONSOLATION

5 p.m.

Semifinal losers

CLASS AA CHAMPIONSHIP

7 p.m.

Semifinal winners

CLASS A QUARTERFINALS

11 a.m.

Dover-Eyota (19-8) vs. No. 2 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (19-1)

United North Central (21-8) vs. No. 3 Royalton/Upsala (23-1

Maple River/USC (23-4) vs. No. 1 Jackson County Central (21-3)

No. 5 West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville (23-4) vs. No. 4 Kimball Area (20-6)

CLASS A SEMIFINALS

1 p.m.

Winner of D-E/B-B-E vs. winner of UNC/Royalton

Winner of Maple River/Jackson County vs. winner of West Central/Kimball

CLASS A CONSOLATION

5 p.m.

Semifinal losers

CLASS A CHAMPIONSHIP

7 p.m.

Semifinal winners

CLASS AAA QUARTERFINALS

9 a.m.

Willmar (25-7) vs. No. 2 Stillwater (27-2)

Northfield (26-3) vs. No. 3 Shakopee (33-4)

Apple Valley (19-6) vs. No. 1 St. Michael-Albertville (20-0)

No. 5 Anoka (28-4) vs. No. 4 Hastings (30-2)

CLASS AAA SEMIFINALS

1 p.m.

Winner of Willmar/Stillwater vs. winner of Northfield/Shakopee

Winner of Apple Valley/SMA vs. winner of Anoka/Hastings

CLASS AAA CONSOLATION

5 p.m.

Semifinal losers

CLASS AAA CHAMPIONSHIP

7 p.m.

Semifinal winners