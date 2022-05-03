SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Business
Minnesota breweries shine on craft beer's largest stage
The world's largest craft beer industry conference comes to Minnesota through May 5.
Bowens-Mercado.JPG
Business
Effort to diversify craft beer in America comes to Minnesota
Panels discussions, a film screening and craft beer's push for diversity, inclusion and equity at the Craft Brewers Conference in Minneapolis.
May 03, 2022 10:00 AM
Chaotic Good car wash ext.JPG
Exclusive
Business
Kasson's Chaotic Good Brewing Co. to move out of founder's backyard
Kasson brewery owner has acquired a car wash he plans to renovate into a taproom and production brewery.
May 02, 2022 06:00 AM
Little Thistle Lift Bridge collab 04.JPG
Local
Local drinkers win as the largest craft beer expo in the U.S. comes to Minnesota
2022 Craft Brewers Conference and BrewExpo America are in the Twin Cities May 2-5.
March 26, 2022 12:01 PM

Local
Thesis Beer Project invites you to grab a pint and get uncomfortable
The Rochester brewery is hosting a series of talks with the Diversity Council on how to be an ally for the marginalized.
February 22, 2022 01:00 PM
By  John Molseed
Beer Highway
Business
Take a trip on the beer highway
A new brewery in Spring Valley adds to a growing beer culture in Southeast Minnesota.
November 19, 2021 04:30 AM
By  John Molseed
Local
Pine Island brewery plans to tap further into SE Minnesota market
South x SouthEast Minnesota Brewing Company is tripling its capacity to brew beer as part of a plan to further expand in the region.
November 02, 2021 05:00 AM
By  Brian Todd
Business
Hard seltzers push Rochester brewery to double capacity
Kinney Creek Brewery has doubled its production capacity in most part due to hard seltzer sales.
October 31, 2021 04:22 PM
By  John Molseed
Forager Oaxaca Chicatana beer bottle.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Dissect the flavors in Forager's insect beer
New beer was conditioned on ants from Mexico.
September 17, 2021 05:30 AM
By  John Molseed

